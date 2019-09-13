World America 13 Sep 2019 Why India's eco ...
World, America

Why India's economic growth is ‘much weaker than expected’, explains IMF

ANI
Published Sep 13, 2019, 8:59 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2019, 8:59 am IST
The growth is expected to rise to 7.2 per cent points in FY21, down by the projected growth rate of 7.5 in the earlier report.
International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday said that India's economic growth is "much weaker" than expected due to corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty and "lingering weakness" in some non-bank financial companies. (Representational Image)
 International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday said that India's economic growth is "much weaker" than expected due to corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty and "lingering weakness" in some non-bank financial companies. (Representational Image)

Washington: International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday said that India's economic growth is "much weaker" than expected due to corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty and "lingering weakness" in some non-bank financial companies.

"Again, we will have a fresh set of numbers coming up, but the recent economic growth in India is much weaker than expected, mainly due to corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty and lingering weakness in some non-bank financial companies and risks to the outlook are tilted to the downside, as we like to say," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters at a news conference.

 

The economic growth slowed to a seven-year low to 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago, as per the government data.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its projection for India's economic growth by 0.3 percentage points to 7 per cent for the fiscal year 2019-20 owing to the "weaker-than-expected outlook" for the domestic demand.

The growth is expected to rise to 7.2 per cent points in FY21, down by the projected growth rate of 7.5 in the earlier report.

The slowdown was largely due to a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output, said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in a statement.

The previous low was recorded at 4.9 per cent in April to June 2012-13. Consumer demand and private investment have weakened amid global trade frictions and dampening business sentiment.

...
Tags: imf, india, economy
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

A senior Indian diplomat on Thursday met UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet in Geneva and conveyed India's concerns on the threat posed by cross border terrorism emanating from Pakistan. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

India expresses concern at UN over terrorism emanating from Pakistan

Murrells said that fruit like apples, pears, blueberries and strawberries might have to be transported more expensively via air freight from the Southern hemisphere to avoid congested ports. (Photo: ANI)

UK won’t run out of toilet paper but fruits could be in short supply after Brexit

Johnson was confronted by the question about misleading the Queen, a day after the Scottish High Court ruled that his move to seek a prorogation of Parliament from the monarch was

UK PM Johnson denies lying to Queen over Parliament suspension

Police officials on Thursday said the marriage appeared to be part of an effort to prevent the suspects from being prosecuted. (Representational Image)

Bangladesh cops force gangrape victim to marry suspect, one suspended



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Shah Rukh Khan bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa; see pics

Shah Rukh Khan.
 

Social network launches dating app to rival Tinder

It is available in Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan and some other countries.
 

Frogs divorced after 2 months to stop rains in Madhya Pradesh

As of September 11, Madhya Pradesh has received 26 per cent more rainfall than normal and flood-like conditions have formed in most parts of the state. On Sunday, rains in Bhopal almost broke the 13-year-old record of most rains recorded in a city. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)
 

'Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train fare to be around Rs 3,000'

The present estimates suggest that the cost of the entire project would be Rs 1.08 lakh crore and attempts are being made to finish the project by December 2023, Khare said. (Photo: File)
 

Hyderabad family buys Ganesh laddu for Rs 17.6 lakh for good harvest

People who won the laddu feel it is as auspicious for good health and wealth. Winners distributed the laddu and farmers will spread it across the fields as they feel the laddu will help them to get good crop yield. (Photo: Representative)
 

Beijing set to exit list of world's top 200 most-polluted cities: report

China's capital of Beijing is on track to drop out from the list of the world's top 200 most-polluted cities this year, with hazardous smog concentrations falling to their lowest on record in August, data compiled by IQAir AirVisual showed on Thursday. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US House panel votes to intensify Donald Trump impeachment probe

Republicans said Democrats lacked the votes to obtain formal House authorization and denounced Thursday's action as a show intended to pander to Democratic voters who want Trump removed from office. (Photo: File)

'Very, very dangerous': Trump warns Iran but doesn't rule out lifting sanctions

President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Iran against further uranium enrichment but left open the possibility the US could lift sanctions to pave the way to a meeting with President Hassan Rouhani. (Photo: File)

US lawmaker urges Congressional colleagues to attend Modi's Houston

A top American lawmaker has urged his Congressional colleagues to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public address in Houston later this month, according to a media report. (Photo: File)

Fires still erupting in Amazon; number of blazes in Brazil up 45 pc from 2018

Fires are still breaking out in Brazil's Amazon and Cerrado regions. (Photo: File)

On 9/11 anniversary, Donald Trump says US will hit Taliban 'harder than ever'

During his speech, he also explained why he cancelled his peace talks with the Taliban. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham