Nation Politics 13 Sep 2019 Why is UP police goi ...
Nation, Politics

Why is UP police going slow?: Priyanka on Chinmayanand case, blames BJP

ANI
Published Sep 13, 2019, 12:11 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2019, 12:44 pm IST
The court has also asked the state government to transfer the law student to a different college so that she can continue her education.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on BJP led Uttar Pradesh government saying that the party has nothing to do with women security at all. (Photo: File)
 Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on BJP led Uttar Pradesh government saying that the party has nothing to do with women security at all. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on BJP led Uttar Pradesh government saying that the party has nothing to do with women security at all.

Her comments came in the backdrop of sexual harassment charges levelled by a law student of Shahjahanpur against former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand.

 

Tweeting in Hindi, Priyanka said, "The BJP government of Uttar Pradesh through its deeds has proved that it has to do nothing with the women security. Why the complainant girl has to beg for help for the second time in front of the press? Why is UP police so slow? Because the accused is related to BJP?" tweeted Priyanka Gandhi.

An SIT was formed on the directions of the Supreme Court in the first week of September to investigate the case. The team is led by an Inspector General-rank officer and assisted by a Superintendent of Police (SP). The Allahabad High Court will monitor the probe adding the SIT will take note of the FIR and the cross-FIR filed in the case, the apex court had said in its directions to UP government.

The law student had gone missing on August 24 after a video of her alleging that a person from 'Sant Samaj' had threatened to kill her and her parents went viral on social media.

The top court had taken suo moto cognisance of the issue after a group of lawyers led by advocate Shobha Gupta wrote a letter to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi to take note of the case as they did not want another "Unnao case-like incident to happen".

The woman was produced before the top court on August 30 after she was found in Rajasthan. The court has also asked the state government to transfer the law student to a different college so that she can continue her education.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: priyanka gandhi, uttar pradesh, bjp, chinmayanand, rape
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill which came into effect on September 1, made several far-reaching changes on existing traffic penalty charts. (Representational Image)

Truck driver pays Rs 2 lakh for violating new traffic rules; highest in India

The leaders of the NC were locked down and barred from any kind of communication in Kashmir with hundreds of others as article 370 was revoked from the state on August 5. (Photo: File | PTI)

High Court asks J&K govt to allow NC leaders to meet Omar, Farooq Abdullah

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the reimplementation of the odd-even vehicle scheme in the state from November 4 to 15, 2019 in order to tackle pollution. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Diwali pollution ahead, odd-even back in Delhi between Nov 4-15

The government has removed from its blacklist names of 312 Sikh foreign nationals involved in anti-India activities and only two persons figure in the list now, Home Ministry officials said on Friday. (Representational Image)

Govt removes 312 Sikh foreign nationals from blacklist, 2 remain



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lost your mobile phone? No worries, govt will help you locate it

In case of lost and stolen phone, you will have to file an FIR and inform the DoT via helpline number 14422.
 

Saudi Arabia woman turns heads as she walks through mall without customary abaya

The 33-year-old human resources specialist strolled through a mall in central Riyadh last week wearing nothing but a burnt orange top over baggy trousers. (Photo: AFP)
 

UK won’t run out of toilet paper but fruits could be in short supply after Brexit

Murrells said that fruit like apples, pears, blueberries and strawberries might have to be transported more expensively via air freight from the Southern hemisphere to avoid congested ports. (Photo: ANI)
 

Dream Girl in cinemas: 5 reasons why Ayushmann Khurrana's film is must watch

Dream Girl poster.
 

Tata Harrier now gets optional 5-year, unlimited kilometre warranty

Pentacare package is priced at Rs 25,960 and can be availed within 90 days of purchase.
 

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Shah Rukh Khan bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa; see pics

Shah Rukh Khan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Diwali pollution ahead, odd-even back in Delhi between Nov 4-15

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the reimplementation of the odd-even vehicle scheme in the state from November 4 to 15, 2019 in order to tackle pollution. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Govt removes 312 Sikh foreign nationals from blacklist, 2 remain

The government has removed from its blacklist names of 312 Sikh foreign nationals involved in anti-India activities and only two persons figure in the list now, Home Ministry officials said on Friday. (Representational Image)

Insult to Hinduism: Karan Singh on mob lynching over chanting religious slogans

Terming mob lynching of a boy over chanting religious slogans as an 'insult of Hinduism', veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Thursday stated that people involved in such acts should be ashamed of calling themselves Hindu. (Photo: File)

3 Supreme Court judges to decide on recall of Dalit atrocities law order

The Supreme Court on Friday would likely take a decision on the controversial order that allegedly diluted the stringent provisions of a law protecting Scheduled Casts and Tribes. (Photo: File)

Delhi court gives 6 months jail to AAP MLA Som Dutt in assaulting case

AAP MLA Som Dutt was on Thursday taken into custody to serve a six-month jail term for assaulting a man with a base ball bat during campaigning for 2015 Assembly elections after a Delhi court dismissed his appeal against the sentence. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham