Nation Crime 13 Sep 2019 Calcutta High Court ...
Nation, Crime

Calcutta High Court withdraws reprieve from arrest against former Kolkata top cop

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 13, 2019, 6:44 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2019, 6:44 pm IST
The court observed that if an investigating agency functions within the ambit of law, a court cannot interfere in its work.
Calcutta High Court’s vacation bench gave Kumar a temporary reprieve from arrest but said that he has to appear whenever he is summoned for interrogation. (Photo: PTI)
 Calcutta High Court’s vacation bench gave Kumar a temporary reprieve from arrest but said that he has to appear whenever he is summoned for interrogation. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday removed the protection given to former Kolkata Police commissioner, Rajeev Kumar, from arrest, paving the way for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to interrogate and take him into custody if it felt necessary, reported Hindustan Times.

The court observed that if an investigating agency functions within the ambit of law, a court cannot interfere in its work.

 

The lawyer fighting for the CBI confirmed the verdict doing away with the protection from arrest that Kumar was enjoying but refused to comment on whether he would be arrested now. The shield from arrest was set to end on Friday.

When asked whether Rajeev Kumar can appeal against the single bench verdict on Friday before a division bench of the Calcutta high court, the lawyer said, “Against criminal revision no appeal lies before the honourable high court, apart from the Supreme Court.”

Calcutta High Court’s vacation bench gave Kumar a temporary reprieve from arrest but said that he has to appear whenever he is summoned for interrogation.

Kumar’s lawyer had alleged in the court that the CBI was trying to harass him by summoning him repeatedly. The court said that the agency could summon him whenever it felt necessary for questioning.

“If the CBI wants, they may arrest Rajeev Kumar. Mamata Banerjee was desperate to save him and even rushed to his residence and even held a demonstration. The court has done the right thing. They are now free to do whatever they want,” said Bharatiya Janata Party state president Dilip Ghosh, who also remarked that the verdict may put chief minister Mamata Banerjee in bigger danger than the former Kolkata top cop.

A Trinamool Congress minister refused to comment on the verdict.

In May, Rajeev Kumar was questioned by the officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam in which he has been accused of tampering evidence to shield influential persons.

The CBI had earlier questioned Kumar about a pen drive and red diary that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Mamata Banerjee government in 2013 and headed by him, seized from the office of Saradha Group.

The device and diary, allegedly seized from Saradha’s office in Midland Park in Salt Lake, are believed to contain information on pay offs to influential persons.

The SIT had investigated the scam till 2014, when the CBI took over the probe following an order by the Supreme Court.

The Rs 2,460-crore Saradha scam is the politically most sensitive scam in Bengal in which a minister (Madan Mitra), a Rajya Sabha MP (Kunal Ghosh) and a Trinamool Congress (TMC) vice-president Rajat Majumdar were sent to jail. Another Rajya Sabha MP (Srinjoy Bose) from the Trinamool Congress was also questioned.

Over the past few months, the CBI unsuccessfully tried to interrogate him several times. On February 3, when a team of CBI officers tried to reach his official residence in Kolkata -- he was the commissioner of Kolkata Police then -- chief minister Mamata Banerjee launched a sit-in demonstration against the Centre accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of conspiring against whom she described as “the most efficient” police officer in the country. The chief minister’s demonstration lasted for two days.

Subsequently, the CBI got to question Kumar in Shillong for five consecutive days in the second week of February but with a rider that he could not be arrested.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: rajeev kumar, calcutta high court, mamata banerjee, saradha scam, tmc
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

According to the police, the victims, Sirajuddin and Shakir who hail from Kuchil and Raju hailing from Sursura, were beaten by villagers after their car collided and injured two of their sheep. (Photo: ANI)

Rajasthan: Men thrashed by mob in Ajmer after accident

One person was rescued by the locals while search operation for another person is underway. (Photo: ANI)

MP: Human chain to rescue 2 people washed away in an overflowing stream

The comments of the senior RSS functionary assume significance as they came on the day when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is leading a public rally in Muzaffarabad to lend support to the Kashmiris. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Pakistan will not be on world map again: RSS' Indresh Kumar

Earlier, the Jagan govt has issued orders to paint the village secretariats, which will be established by October 2, in the YSR Congress Party colours. (Photo: File)

AP: After Anna Canteen, Jagan govt paints graveyards across state in YSRCP colours



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Human chain to rescue 2 people washed away in an overflowing stream

One person was rescued by the locals while search operation for another person is underway. (Photo: ANI)
 

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's hot beach picture is new topic of memes; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli meme. (Photo: Twitter)
 

iPhone 11 actual Indian prices revealed

The iPhone 11 series consists of trhee phones, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
 

Realme XT review: 64MP goodness

This is it, the USP of the device. The Realme XT comes with the first 64MP camera in a smartphone. Not just that, it also has a quad-camera setup on the back comprising the main lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP ultra-macro lens.
 

Viral video: Kenya has its own Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol and fans can't miss to watch them

Kenya's SRK and Kajol. (Photo: Youtube/Twitter)
 

Kashmir: Most googled term across globe after abrogation of Article 370

The internet users googled 'Kashmir' more than ever before, in August. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Chennai techie death: AIADMK leader booked for erecting illegal hoarding

The AIADMK leader – S Jayagopal is a former councillor and Kancheepuran East Mandram Assistant Secretary. Jayagopal erected the hoardings in Pallikaranai to announce the wedding of his son. Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam was also one of the invitees at the event. (Photo: File)

2 held for gang-rape of 25-year-old woman in Thane

'The crime was carried out by four people. Two have been held while the other two are on the run,' police said. (Photo: Representational)

UP official blames BJP MLA of using foul language, threatened him

A state government official in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia on Wednesday registered a complaint against Bariya BJP MLA Surendra Singh for allegedly using foul language against him and threatening him on phone, police said. (Representational Image)

Kathua: 3 suspected militants arrested with six AK-47 rifles in truck

Further search of the vehicle is underway, the IGP said, adding that the three arrested people, who hail from Kashmir, are being questioned. (Photo: ANI)

UP Dalit girl raped at gunpoint, police let accused off after family hands him over

A 16-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, officials said on Wednesday, with her family alleging that police initially refused to file a case even after the accused was handed over. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham