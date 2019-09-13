World America 13 Sep 2019 'Can tell you I ...
World, America

'Can tell you Iran wants to meet,' says Donald Trump

AFP
Published Sep 13, 2019, 11:56 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2019, 12:13 pm IST
Trump has repeatedly indicated he is ready to meet with President Hassan Rouhani.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he believes that Iran's leadership wants a meeting, adding to expectations that he is trying to arrange a summit with his Iranian counterpart at the upcoming UN assembly. (Photo: File)
 US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he believes that Iran's leadership wants a meeting, adding to expectations that he is trying to arrange a summit with his Iranian counterpart at the upcoming UN assembly. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he believes that Iran's leadership wants a meeting, adding to expectations that he is trying to arrange a summit with his Iranian counterpart at the upcoming UN assembly.

"I can tell you that Iran wants to meet," he told reporters at the White House.

 

Trump has repeatedly indicated he is ready to meet with President Hassan Rouhani, who is expected to attend the UN General Assembly in New York this month. However, the Iranians have so far not given a positive response.

On Wednesday, Rouhani blasted the Trump administration, which has poured pressure on Iran, saying "the Americans must understand that bellicosity and warmongering don't work in their favor. Both... must be abandoned."

Arch-foes Tehran and Washington have been at loggerheads since May last year when Trump unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal and began reimposing the punitive measures.

Iran responded by scaling back its commitments to the accord, which gave it the promise of sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

However, some analysts see hope for more compromise following this week's exit of Trump's hardline national security advisor John Bolton.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: us, un, iran, donald trump, hassan rouhani
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

The 33-year-old human resources specialist strolled through a mall in central Riyadh last week wearing nothing but a burnt orange top over baggy trousers. (Photo: AFP)

Saudi Arabia woman turns heads as she walks through mall without customary abaya

Two adults in the car were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after the crash, Brady said, and two people in the plane were evaluated for injuries and declined to be transported. (Representational Image)

‘Incredibly lucky’: No major injuries after small plane crashes, lands on US 50

The man, identified as M Xavier, had travelled to the Loiret region in 2013 for his employer TSO, a railway construction company, where he had sex with a 'complete stranger'. (Representational Image)

Frenchman dies while having sex on office trip, Court says 'workplace accident'

Fillon faces charges of misusing public money over a long period from 1998 to 2013, concealing the offence, and failing to meet standards over transparency in public life. (Photo: AP)

Former French PM to go on trial in February over fake jobs scandal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lost your mobile phone? No worries, govt will help you locate it

In case of lost and stolen phone, you will have to file an FIR and inform the DoT via helpline number 14422.
 

Saudi Arabia woman turns heads as she walks through mall without customary abaya

The 33-year-old human resources specialist strolled through a mall in central Riyadh last week wearing nothing but a burnt orange top over baggy trousers. (Photo: AFP)
 

UK won’t run out of toilet paper but fruits could be in short supply after Brexit

Murrells said that fruit like apples, pears, blueberries and strawberries might have to be transported more expensively via air freight from the Southern hemisphere to avoid congested ports. (Photo: ANI)
 

Dream Girl in cinemas: 5 reasons why Ayushmann Khurrana's film is must watch

Dream Girl poster.
 

Tata Harrier now gets optional 5-year, unlimited kilometre warranty

Pentacare package is priced at Rs 25,960 and can be availed within 90 days of purchase.
 

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Shah Rukh Khan bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa; see pics

Shah Rukh Khan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US to reveal Saudi official linked to 9/11 attackers

The US Justice Department has said that it would unmask the long-protected name of a Saudi official who allegedly had ties to the Al-Qaeda perpetrators of the September 11, 2001 attacks. (Photo: File)

Crew members of California dive boat slept soundly while fire spread killed 34

All six crew members were asleep aboard a scuba diving boat off the Southern California coast in violation of Coast Guard rules when a fire broke out in the middle of the night, killing 34 people who were trapped in a bunkroom below the main deck, US authorities have said. (Photo: File)

Why India's economic growth is ‘much weaker than expected’, explains IMF

International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday said that India's economic growth is

US House panel votes to intensify Donald Trump impeachment probe

Republicans said Democrats lacked the votes to obtain formal House authorization and denounced Thursday's action as a show intended to pander to Democratic voters who want Trump removed from office. (Photo: File)

'Very, very dangerous': Trump warns Iran but doesn't rule out lifting sanctions

President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Iran against further uranium enrichment but left open the possibility the US could lift sanctions to pave the way to a meeting with President Hassan Rouhani. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham