Teen girl raped, beaten up, ran naked in Rajasthan until her rescue

Jaipur: A teenage girl was allegedly assaulted, kidnapped and raped by three men on Monday evening in Rajasthan town. The girl ran naked on the street of Bhilwara after she tried to escape three attackers. The attackers have been arrested by police, as reported by NDTV.

The girl along with her cousin and friend were returning from fair when three men blocked them, while her cousin and friend managed to escape, the girl was allegedly dragged to a deserted place and raped by the three men.

Her cousin who managed to ran away from attackers, reached to the nearby market area and begged a shopkeeper for help. The shopkeeper reached the spot and saw men thrashing the girl. After seeing him the attackers ran away.

The shopkeeper told the police that the injured girl started running without her clothes on because she was traumatized and afraid of him. She ran for half a km in that state until she finally stopped and accepted clothes from the shopkeeper.

A senior police officer in Bhilwara, Harendra Mahwar, said the girl and her two friends were on their way to a temple when the three suspects, who were drinking by the road, chased them. "While her friends escaped, the teenage girl was abducted and taken to an isolated place and raped," he said, as reported by NDTV.

A case has been filed under a stringent law on sexual crimes against children and atrocity against Scheduled Castes. It will be fast-tracked and a senior official will track the progress of the case, as reported by NDTV.

The police have taken the statements of the shopkeeper, the teen and her friends.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bharat Singh the police had collected broken bangles, liquor bottles and blood stains from the spot where the horrific assault took place.

