World Neighbours 13 Sep 2019 People of Kashmir wi ...
World, Neighbours

People of Kashmir will move towards extremism: Imran Khan in PoK

ANI
Published Sep 13, 2019, 7:18 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2019, 7:21 pm IST
Khan said that Indian govt will not succeed in Kashmir because people there have overcome fear of death.
‘People would fight against atrocities, human rights violations because they have understood death is better than disdainful life,’ Imran Khan said. (Photo: File)
 ‘People would fight against atrocities, human rights violations because they have understood death is better than disdainful life,’ Imran Khan said. (Photo: File)

Muzaffarabad (PoK): Continuing his anti-India narrative, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday incited violence, saying that the people of Kashmir would move towards extremism to fight against the alleged human rights violation in the region.

"I want to tell India that extremism would rise in Kashmir. People would fight against the atrocities and human rights violations because they have understood that death is better than a disdainful life," said Khan at a rally in Muzaffarabad, aired by Geo Tv.

 

"The people of Kashmir would stand up against these atrocities once the curfew would lift. 1.25 billion Muslims are watching what is happening in Kashmir," the Pakistani PM added.

Khan said that the Indian government will not succeed in Kashmir because the people there have overcome the fear of death. "Whenever people are marginalised, they get radicalised and move towards extremism," he said.

He said that another Balakot-like incident would incite a tit-for-tat response from Pakistan in the future.

Similar remarks were made by Khan in a previous rally in Muzaffarabad where he said that another Pulwama-type incident could happen in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370.

The Indian delegation in Geneva recently set the record straight when they countered the "fabricated narrative" being perpetrated by Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir at the UN Human Rights Council.

"The world is aware that this fabricated narrative comes from the epicentre of global terrorism, where ring leaders were sheltered for years," the Indian side said at the 42nd Session of the Human Rights Council, according to Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

Secretary (East) Vijay Thakur Singh also met the UNHR High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet in Geneva and briefed her on the steps taken towards the gradual return to normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

She conveyed India's concerns on the threat posed by cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan, Kumar added.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: pok, muzaffarabad, imran khan, jammu and kashmir, india


Latest From World

Earlier this week, Johnson failed at his second attempt to force an early election in the country where he could not gather the required two-thirds majority. (Photo: AP)

UK PM Boris Johnson to hold talks with Juncker next week

After the partition of India-Pakistan in 1947, more than 8,000 pillars were installed, in which “IND-PAK/INDIA-PAKISTAN” label was engraved, the Daily Star reported. (Photo: File)

Bangladesh removes Pakistan's name from border pillars

The arrest of the eight Indians came at a time when the The Trump administration is awarding nearly USD 2 billion in grants to states and local governments to help fight the opioid crisis and prevent its misuse and overdose. (Photo: Representational)

8 Indo-Americans held for distributing millions of opioid pills imported from India

The Indian American Muslim Association of greater Houston (IMAGH) is one of the major Welcome Partners for the community reception in honour of Prime Minister Modi. (Photo: File)

Indian-American Muslim organisation in Houston actively backing 'Howdy, Modi!' event



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Human chain to rescue 2 people washed away in an overflowing stream

One person was rescued by the locals while search operation for another person is underway. (Photo: ANI)
 

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's hot beach picture is new topic of memes; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli meme. (Photo: Twitter)
 

iPhone 11 actual Indian prices revealed

The iPhone 11 series consists of trhee phones, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
 

Realme XT review: 64MP goodness

This is it, the USP of the device. The Realme XT comes with the first 64MP camera in a smartphone. Not just that, it also has a quad-camera setup on the back comprising the main lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP ultra-macro lens.
 

Viral video: Kenya has its own Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol and fans can't miss to watch them

Kenya's SRK and Kajol. (Photo: Youtube/Twitter)
 

Kashmir: Most googled term across globe after abrogation of Article 370

The internet users googled 'Kashmir' more than ever before, in August. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan's trade deficit falls by 38 pc in July-August

Cumulative exports during the ongoing fiscal year are likely to reach USD 26.187 billion, up from USD 24.656 billion in the financial year 2019. (Photo: ANI)

Imran Khan to hold rally today in PoK’s Muzaffarabad in solidarity with Kashmir

Reacting to the Kashmir issue again, Khan on Thursday claimed that 58 countries had joined Pakistan in the Human Rights Council 'reinforcing' the demand of the international community on India to lift the restrictions and 'protect Kashmiris' rights'. (Photo; File)

Kashmir risks sparking an ‘accidental war’ with India: Pakistan Foreign Minister

'She should visit both places and report as objectively as she can so that the world knows what the true... situation is,' Qureshi added. (Photo: File)

Bangladesh cops force gangrape victim to marry suspect, one suspended

Police officials on Thursday said the marriage appeared to be part of an effort to prevent the suspects from being prosecuted. (Representational Image)

Pakistan to charge Kartarpur pilgrims USD 20 as service fee

Earlier this month, India and Pakistan had failed to finalise an agreement on the Kartarpur corridor following differences over key issues including Islamabad's insistence on charge a fee for allowing pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham