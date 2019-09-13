'Kya gazab ka trailer hai': Kapil Sibal mocks PM over 'picture abhi baki hai' remark

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday took a jibe at Narendra Modi while referring to the first 100 days of the second NDA government and said that the "trailer" being shown by the Prime Minister is that of a muscleman. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday took a jibe at Narendra Modi while referring to the first 100 days of the second NDA government and said that the "trailer" being shown by the Prime Minister is that of a muscleman.

He mocked Modi for his "Picture abhi baki hai", which he said in the context of his government's 100 days in office.

"What a wonderful trailer it is (Kya gazab ka trailer hai). The Prime Minister must be aware of our economic situation...he neither has to recall Newton or Einstein...he knows that our GDP in this quarter is 5 per cent, the lowest in 16 quarters. Exports are stagnant. Consumption is down. Such slowdown was never seen in the automobile sector. And the trailer that we are seeing is...that even if somebody earns only Rs 5000 he is fined Rs 50,000 under the MV Act," the senior Congress leader told ANI.

Sibal alleged misuse of investigative agencies and said that the opposition leaders are being sent to jail in false cases.

"And one thing which should have reduced, the unemployment rate is at an all-time high of 8.2 per cent. So, ask them where is the achievement of this government? Yes, this is certainly an achievement that they intimidated the people," he said.

"I was surprised that the Prime Minister made a statement saying that those who had to go to jail, they did go. Right now, the investigation is going on. Is it appropriate for the Prime Minister of the country to target a former Finance Minister and say that he has rightly gone to jail? How does he know that he has rightly gone to jail unless he gave directions? This means that he gave directions to investigating agencies to put him in jail. This is a violation of the rule of law. So, the trailer they are showing is a trailer of a muscleman," he added.

The Congress leader further claimed that the GDP, if measured by earlier standards, will be around 3.5 per cent.

Sibal also slammed the Central government over the abrogation of Article 370, implementation of NRC in Assam and hiked challans under the amended Motor Vehicle Act.

"Their own ruled states are saying they will not implement the provision of MV Act. So, PM should tell if he wants to show this kind of film. He who indulges in family talks is not aware of the realities," he said.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that government will take more substantial steps in the coming days.

"My government has launched a slew of development projects in the first 100 days. However, a lot still needs to be done. Picture abhi baaki hai," he said, addressing a public meeting in Ranchi.