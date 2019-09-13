Nation Politics 13 Sep 2019 'Kya gazab ka t ...
Nation, Politics

'Kya gazab ka trailer hai': Kapil Sibal mocks PM over 'picture abhi baki hai' remark

ANI
Published Sep 13, 2019, 1:55 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2019, 1:55 pm IST
He mocked Modi for his 'Picture abhi baki hai', which he said in the context of his government's 100 days in office.
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday took a jibe at Narendra Modi while referring to the first 100 days of the second NDA government and said that the "trailer" being shown by the Prime Minister is that of a muscleman. (Photo: File)
 Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday took a jibe at Narendra Modi while referring to the first 100 days of the second NDA government and said that the "trailer" being shown by the Prime Minister is that of a muscleman. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday took a jibe at Narendra Modi while referring to the first 100 days of the second NDA government and said that the "trailer" being shown by the Prime Minister is that of a muscleman.

He mocked Modi for his "Picture abhi baki hai", which he said in the context of his government's 100 days in office.

 

"What a wonderful trailer it is (Kya gazab ka trailer hai). The Prime Minister must be aware of our economic situation...he neither has to recall Newton or Einstein...he knows that our GDP in this quarter is 5 per cent, the lowest in 16 quarters. Exports are stagnant. Consumption is down. Such slowdown was never seen in the automobile sector. And the trailer that we are seeing is...that even if somebody earns only Rs 5000 he is fined Rs 50,000 under the MV Act," the senior Congress leader told ANI.

Sibal alleged misuse of investigative agencies and said that the opposition leaders are being sent to jail in false cases.

"And one thing which should have reduced, the unemployment rate is at an all-time high of 8.2 per cent. So, ask them where is the achievement of this government? Yes, this is certainly an achievement that they intimidated the people," he said.

"I was surprised that the Prime Minister made a statement saying that those who had to go to jail, they did go. Right now, the investigation is going on. Is it appropriate for the Prime Minister of the country to target a former Finance Minister and say that he has rightly gone to jail? How does he know that he has rightly gone to jail unless he gave directions? This means that he gave directions to investigating agencies to put him in jail. This is a violation of the rule of law. So, the trailer they are showing is a trailer of a muscleman," he added.

The Congress leader further claimed that the GDP, if measured by earlier standards, will be around 3.5 per cent.

Sibal also slammed the Central government over the abrogation of Article 370, implementation of NRC in Assam and hiked challans under the amended Motor Vehicle Act.

"Their own ruled states are saying they will not implement the provision of MV Act. So, PM should tell if he wants to show this kind of film. He who indulges in family talks is not aware of the realities," he said.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that government will take more substantial steps in the coming days.

"My government has launched a slew of development projects in the first 100 days. However, a lot still needs to be done. Picture abhi baaki hai," he said, addressing a public meeting in Ranchi.

...
Tags: congress, kapil sibal, narendra modi, economy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

This is also not the first time when Delhi Chief Minister has praised the Centre. Earlier, he had praised the Centre for its role in combating pollution in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi CM Kejriwal praises Modi govt's Motor Vehicles Act

A Delhi court, on Thursday accepted Vadra's plea to travel abroad for business purposes. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi court grants Robert Vadra permission to travel abroad

Last month, NCP MLA Avadhut Tatkare, the nephew of party MP Sunil Tatkare, also announced his decision to join the Sena. He will be inducted into the Sena on Monday evening. (Photo: Twitter | @_BhaskarJadhav)

Bhaskar Jadhav resigns from NCP, to join Shiv Sena today

That error - he had credited Albert Einstein for the concept of gravity propounded by Isaac Newton who was born more than two centuries earlier -- made Piyush Goyal the target of many barbs. (Photo: ANI)

'We makes mistakes': Piyush after saying Einstein discovered gravity



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kashmir: Most googled term across globe after abrogation of Article 370

The internet users googled 'Kashmir' more than ever before, in August. (Photo: Representational)
 

UN appoints veteran Indian officer to lead its mission in Yemen

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday appointed a veteran Indian Army official as the head of the world body's observer mission in Yemen's port city of Hodeidah. (Photo: Twitter/ @akbaruddinIndia)
 

Human bodies move for over a year after death, find Australian scientists

In one case study, arms that began held close to the body ended up flung out to the side. (Representational Image)
 

Giant, angry seal helps Australian cops to bust international drug ring. Find out how

Realising that they had been found by the police, the duo made a bid to escape -- only to discover a "big, huge seal" was now blocking their way. (Representational Image)
 

After books, buffalo theft case, SP leader Azam Khan booked for stealing goats

An FIR against Khan has been lodged on a complaint filed in October 2016 by Naseema Khatoon, a resident of Yateem Khan Sarai Gate. (Photo: File)
 

Lost your mobile phone? No worries, govt will help you locate it

In case of lost and stolen phone, you will have to file an FIR and inform the DoT via helpline number 14422.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Diwali pollution ahead, odd-even back in Delhi between Nov 4-15

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the reimplementation of the odd-even vehicle scheme in the state from November 4 to 15, 2019 in order to tackle pollution. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Why is UP police going slow?: Priyanka on Chinmayanand case, blames BJP

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on BJP led Uttar Pradesh government saying that the party has nothing to do with women security at all. (Photo: File)

Govt removes 312 Sikh foreign nationals from blacklist, 2 remain

The government has removed from its blacklist names of 312 Sikh foreign nationals involved in anti-India activities and only two persons figure in the list now, Home Ministry officials said on Friday. (Representational Image)

Insult to Hinduism: Karan Singh on mob lynching over chanting religious slogans

Terming mob lynching of a boy over chanting religious slogans as an 'insult of Hinduism', veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Thursday stated that people involved in such acts should be ashamed of calling themselves Hindu. (Photo: File)

3 Supreme Court judges to decide on recall of Dalit atrocities law order

The Supreme Court on Friday would likely take a decision on the controversial order that allegedly diluted the stringent provisions of a law protecting Scheduled Casts and Tribes. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham