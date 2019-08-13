News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Kerala floods: Eighty-eight people have died across 14 districts of flood-battered Kerala while 40 are missing, authorities said on Tuesday.

Read | 88 dead, 40 missing in Kerala; CM to visit flood-affected areas today

Hong Kong protest: India on Tuesday issued an advisory to its citizens for travelling to Hong Kong, a day after flight operations were severely disrupted at the city’s international airport due to public demonstrations on August 12.

Read | India issues travel advisory for people travelling to Hong Kong

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister takes a dig at Chidambaram: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on P Chidambaram, saying the veteran Congress leader was "only a burden" on the earth.

Read | 'Only a burden on earth,' TN CM Palaniswami lashes out at Chidambaram

Knife rampage in Australia: A man brandishing a large knife chased passersby in Sydney's Central Business District on Tuesday and stabbed at least one woman on the busy street before he was overpowered and taken into custody.

Read | Stabbing spree in Sydney by man yelling 'God is great' in Arabic

New rules for citizenship in US: The administration of US President Donald Trump announced on Monday new rules that aim to deny permanent residency and citizenship to migrants who receive food stamps, Medicaid and other public welfare.

Read | US to deny green card, citizenship to immigrants who use public benefits

Baloch activist on Pak's hypocrisy over Kashmir: Pakistan's outcry over the developments in Kashmir and its advocacy for the human rights of Kashmiris shows the height of hypocrisy and shamelessness when compared to the 72 years of their illegal occupation of Balochistan, said Hammal Haider, foreign spokesman of the Baloch National Movement.

Read | Height of hypocrisy, shamelessness: Baloch activist on Pak's outcry over Kashmir

Block Twitter accounts of Pakistanis: The Home Ministry has written to microblogging site Twitter to suspend eight accounts spreading “unverified” and “malicious” content about the situation Jammu and Kashmir, amid intelligence reports that they were being run on Pakistan's behest.

Read | Suspend accounts spreading 'malicious' content about J&K: Centre to Twitter

Yeddiyurappa to meet PM Narendra Modi for Karnataka flood relief: As floods wreak havoc in Karnataka claiming many lives, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Shivamogga said that there has been a loss of over Rs 50,000 crore in the state.

Read | ‘Release Rs 10,000 crore immediately’: Yeddy requests Centre for flood relief

Manmohan Singh chooses Rajasthan for RS: Former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the by-poll to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

Read | Manmohan Singh files nomination for Rajya Sabha by-poll from Rajasthan

Rahul thanks Wayanad people: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, expressed honour and pleasure to people of his Lok Sabha constituency for displaying "bravery and dignity" when Kerala is facing the wrath of nature.

Read | Rahul appreciates people of Wayanad for showing courage during heavy floods

Independence Day to be a simple affair: The Karnataka government has decided to celebrate the country's independence day in a "simple" way as most parts of the State had been affected by floods and incessant rains.

Read | Affected by floods, rains, Karanataka to keep independence day celebrations simple

Rebel Cong-JD(S) MLAs challenge disqualification: The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, asked rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs from Karnataka to hand over to its registrar a memo seeking an urgent listing of their plea challenging their disqualification from the state Assembly.

Read | Rebel K'taka leaders move SC for hearing of plea challenging disqualification

Cong leader slams Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Intensifying the ongoing war of words between Congress and the ruling BJP over the abrogation of Article 370, Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari Tuesday called former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan a sycophant.

Read | You're a sycophant: Cong leader slams Shivraj Singh Chouhan for ‘worshiping’ PM, Shah

Assam NRC: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that the list of those excluded from the final Assam NRC be published only online on August 31.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R F Nariman said that like Aadhaar data, an appropriate regime be enacted for securing the Assam NRC data.

Read | Assam NRC: SC orders list of exclusion be published only online on Aug 31

Mamata attacks BJP: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday said more Durga pujas are being held in the state under the TMC rule than under previous governments.

Read | I Know more Sanskrit scriptures than those who question my Hindu identity: Mamata

Priyanka on Article 370: In her first reaction to the scrapping of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday said it was done in a "totally unconstitutional" manner and rejected suggestions that her party spoke in different voices on the issue. She accused the Narendra Modi government of not following procedures while nullifying Article 370.

Read | No divergent voices in Cong, done in unconstitutional manner: Priyanka on Article 370

Punjab bandh: Protesting against the demolition of the historic Ravidass temple in Delhi, a Punjab bandh was announced by the Ravidasia community on Tuesday. Most schools and colleges remained closed in major cities across Punjab in wake of the state-wide shutdown called by the community members.

Read | Punjab bandh against demolition of Delhi's Ravidas Temple; schools, colleges shut

Arrest Warrant against Tharoor: A Kolkata court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against Congress leader and former Union minister Shashi Tharoor in a case filed over Tharoor's 'Hindu-Pakistan' remark.

Read | Tharoor slapped with arrest warrant over 'Hindu-Pakistan' remark

Triple talaq over Rs 30: A Muslim woman hailing from the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh claimed she was given triple talaq by her husband for asking him for Rs 30 to buy medicines.

Read | UP woman given triple talaq after she asked husband for Rs 30 to buy medicines

Tawhidi slams Pakistan again: An Islamic scholar has stunned Pakistan by saying that Kashmir will never be a part of its territory. Imam Mohammad Tawhidi, a self-described "reformist imam", made the statements after India scrapped Article 370 and Article 35A related to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read | Kashmir will never be part of Pakistan: Islamic scholar Imam Tawhidi

Hong Kong Airport still on shutdown: Authorities at Hong Kong airport on Tuesday cancelled all departing flights after pro-democracy protesters blocked the facility for a second day. “Airport operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted, all departure flights have been cancelled,” a statement on the airport website said.

Read | Hong Kong airport cancels all departures after blockade by protesters

Zomato under crisis again: Zomato company founder Deepinder Goyal has, in an email to his staff has said in reference to the Zomato delivery workers' protest in West Bengal's Howrah that it has "nothing to do with food or religion or beliefs", warning against "conflating meaningful work and livelihood opportunities with false outrage about religion and personal food choices."

Read | 'Nothing to do with food or religion’: Zomato founder on riders' strike

Rahul Gandhi replies to J&K Governers jibe: Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday responded to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik’s invitation to visit Jammu and Kashmir and to ‘observe’ the situation before commenting. He even offered to send down a plane for Rahul Gandhi to fly up to the state. The Congress leader tweeted he would take him up on the "gracious invitation", along with a delegation of opposition leaders.

Read | ‘Need freedom to travel, meet people, not aircraft’: Rahul Gandhi to J&K Guv