‘Release Rs 10,000 crore immediately’: Yeddy requests Centre for flood relief

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 13, 2019, 10:31 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2019, 10:40 am IST
Requesting the Centre to release funds immediately, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa claimed that the situation is very bad.
As floods wreak havoc in Karnataka claiming many lives, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Shivamogga said that there has been a loss of over Rs 50,000 crore in the state. (Photo: File)
Shivamogga: As floods wreak havoc in Karnataka claiming many lives, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Shivamogga said that there has been a loss of over Rs 50,000 crore in the state.

Requesting the Centre to release funds immediately, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa claimed that the situation is very bad. “Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also conducted inspection. There has been a loss of over Rs 50,000 crore in the state. However, I request Government of India to release Rs 10,000 crore immediately.”

 

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had conduct an aerial survey of flood affected areas in Belagavi district while the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of the worst-affected Belagavi and Bagalkote districts.

“Today I will meet local MLAs in Shivamogga and discuss the situation. On August 16, I am going to Delhi to meet the Prime Minister to explain the condition of the state,” said Yeddiyurappa here on Tuesday.

Amit Shah collected information about the losses and relief and rescue operations at a meeting with officials in Belagavi but did not announce an interim package as expected. The CM revealed that Shah had directed him to visit New Delhi on Aug 16 to finalise the much awaited Cabinet expansion.

Floods in Karnataka have claimed the lives of 48 people while 12 others are missing, official data said on Tuesday.

The maximum number of deaths have occurred in Belagavi district where 13 people have been killed while four others are missing. A total of 4,08,322 people have been rescued from the district and evacuated to safer places, the data showed.

As many as 1,224 relief camps are currently operational in the state with 3,93,956 people taking shelter in them.

The floods have also resulted in heavy loss of livestock with 767 animals reported dead.

According to the Meteorological Centre here, heavy rain is likely to occur in all districts of Coastal Karnataka and in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts of South Interior Karnataka.

As per the India Meteorological Department, rainfall activity over Kerala, Karnataka, Konkan and Goa is likely to decrease significantly from August 15 onwards.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: karnataka, floods, yediyurappa, bjp, government
Location: India, Karnataka, Shimoga


After Jaipur royal, Mewar-Udaipur royal family claims to be Lord Ram's descendant

Mahendra Singh, a member of erstwhile Mewar-Udaipur royal family claimed on Monday to be a descendant of Lord Ram saying, 'I got to know through media that Supreme Court has apparently asked whether there were any descendants of Lord Ram in the world.' (Photo: Facebook)
 

MG Hector beats Harrier, Jeep Compass, XUV500 in July 2019 sales

The XUV500 comes second with 1116 cars sold.
 

Leaked 2019 iPhone 11 points to something extraordinary

Could the iPhone Pro be a surprise? (Photo: BGR)
 

Mahesh Babu pens heartfelt note to thank friends, fans and family for birthday love

Mahesh Babu.
 

Apple foldable device unlike anything you expect

The Apple foldable device will be unexpected. (Photo: EverythingApplePro)
 

Kashmiri students invited for lunch by Punjab CM on Eid-Al-Adha

Pumjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh interacting with Kashmiri students. (Photo: ANI)
