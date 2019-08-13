World Asia 13 Aug 2019 Hong Kong airport ca ...
World, Asia

Hong Kong airport cancels all departures after blockade by protesters

AFP
Published Aug 13, 2019, 4:56 pm IST
Updated Aug 13, 2019, 4:56 pm IST
‘Airport ops at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted, all departure flights have been cancelled,’ a statement said.
It came a day after authorities announced the unprecedented complete cancellation of all arriving and departing flights over a massive rally. (Photo: AP)
 It came a day after authorities announced the unprecedented complete cancellation of all arriving and departing flights over a massive rally. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong:  Authorities at Hong Kong airport on Tuesday cancelled all departing flights after pro-democracy protesters blocked the facility for a second day.

“Airport operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted, all departure flights have been cancelled,” a statement on the airport website said.

 

“All passengers are advised to leave the terminal buildings as soon as possible.”

The statement did not immediately make clear if flights were still arriving.

An earlier statement announcing that check-ins had been suspended said that flights were still arriving.

The decision came after thousands of pro-democracy protesters flooded into the airport for the second consecutive day and blocked passengers from reaching entrances to the departure area in both terminals.

It came a day after authorities announced the unprecedented complete cancellation of all arriving and departing flights over a massive rally.

...
Tags: hong kong protests, pro-democracy protests, china, hong kong international airport
Location: Hong Kong, Hongkong


Latest From World

Agitated over the letter, several Indian Americans, who constitute a significant part of Suozzi’s Congressional District in New York and had played a key role in his election and fund raising, flooded the office of the Congressman with angry messages. (Photo: Twitter | @Tom_Suozzi)

US Congressman apologises for not consulting Indian Americans on Kashmir letter

India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution removing the special status to Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to ‘accept the reality’. (Photo: File)

Pak believes will be difficult to get support of UNSC, Muslim world on Kashmir

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the city's recovery from protests that have swept the Asian financial hub could take a long time and that she would be responsible for rebuilding its economy 'after the violence eases'. (Photo: File)

‘Calm Down,’ emotional Hong Kong leader urges protesters

A man brandishing a large knife chased passersby in Sydney's Central Business District on Tuesday and stabbed at least one woman on the busy street before he was overpowered and taken into custody. (Photo: AFP)

Stabbing spree in Sydney by man yelling 'God is great' in Arabic



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

On Sridevi's birth anniversary, Madame Tussauds decides to make statue in her honour

Sridevi.
 

Watch: Kerala vendor donates shop full of new clothes for flood relief

The entire incident was recorded live on Facebook by Sharma. The video went viral and is winning heart. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Our personal equation won’t have any role to play in '83: Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
 

Mi Band 4 Review: So good, it makes the Mi Band 3 look ancient

The MI Band 4 features a larger screen that displays content in colour and also supports tons of custom watch-faces.
 

Jewellery shops selling tricolour, 'abrogation of Art 370' themed Rakhis in Surat

As Independence Day is all set to be celebrated with Raksha Bandhan this year on August 15, the markets and jewellery shops are displaying the colour of nationalism while representing the current political mood in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jio's First Day First Show scare, multiplex players express confidence in theatre biz

Ambani on Monday announced the roll-out of Jio Fiber from September 5, promising free voice calls for life from landlines.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

‘Calm Down,’ emotional Hong Kong leader urges protesters

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the city's recovery from protests that have swept the Asian financial hub could take a long time and that she would be responsible for rebuilding its economy 'after the violence eases'. (Photo: File)

More than 200 flights cancelled at Hong Kong airport as ops resume after protest

Flights resumed Tuesday at Hong Kong airport a day after a massive pro-democracy rally there forced the shutdown of the busy international transport hub. (Photo: AFP)

Overtired Japan turning to office siestas

A new law capping overtime came into effect in Japan in April 2019 to combat the culture of long working hours that has contributed to workers’ short sleep cycles; the new law limits legal overtime work to 45 hours a month and 360 hours a year. (Representational image) (Photo: AFP)

Future of ties with China will depend on mutual sensitivity: India

‘There is a mutual agreement that as two of the largest and fastest-growing developing countries, representing almost one-third of the global population, stable and balanced development of our relations will not only be beneficial for our two peoples but also a factor of stability in this uncertain global environment. Our two countries have similar goals in terms of providing better opportunities for our peoples,’ Jaishankar said. (Photo: ANI)

Hong Kong airport stops flights today as protesters storm arrivals halls

Protesters surround banners that read: 'Those charge to the street on today is brave!,' center top, and 'Release all the detainees!' during a sit-in rally at the arrival hall of the Hong Kong International airport on Monday. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham