Nation Current Affairs 13 Aug 2019 Affected by floods, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Affected by floods, rains, Karanataka to keep independence day celebrations simple

PTI
Published Aug 13, 2019, 4:54 pm IST
Updated Aug 13, 2019, 4:54 pm IST
In all districts, sub-divisions and taluks, respective Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Tahsildars will hoist the flag.
Due to floods in most districts, it has been ordered to celebrate the independence day in a simple way. (Photo: File)
 Due to floods in most districts, it has been ordered to celebrate the independence day in a simple way. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to celebrate the country's independence day in a "simple" way as most parts of the State had been affected by floods and incessant rains.

With Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa heading a "one-man" Cabinet with no Ministers, senior government officials have been asked to hoist the national flag on August 15 at district and taluk level functions.

 

In the normal course, Ministers do the honours at district headquarters. In a letter to Deputy Commissioners of all districts, Police Commissioners and Police Superintendents, office of the Chief Secretary said that other than Bengaluru City, in all other districts, sub-divisions and taluks, respective Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Tahsildars have been instructed to hoist the national flag.

Also, due to floods in most districts, it has been ordered to celebrate the independence day in a simple way, the letter read.

A total of 2,217 villages in 86 taluks of 17 districts have been affected due to floods and rains in the State, where 1,224 relief camps have been opened giving shelter for nearly four lakh people.

The rain fury has left 48 persons dead in the State, while 16 are missing. Yediyurappa, who took oath as the Chief Minister on July 26, will be hoisting the national flag at the main function in the state capital Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister has already indicated that a decision on Ministry expansion is likely after August 16, following his visit to Delhi to meet the party's central leadership.

According to party sources, only 10 to 12 members are likely to be inducted into the Ministry in the first round.

...
Tags: b s yediyurappa, karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

A thorough investigation into the matter is underway and the police are making efforts to nab the robbers. (Photo: ANI)

Panipat: Robbers break into bank through ceiling, decamp with jewellery

The entire incident was recorded live on Facebook by Sharma. The video went viral and is winning heart. (Photo: Facebook)

Watch: Kerala vendor donates shop full of new clothes for flood relief

He also asked the District Collector to expedite efforts to recover the bodies of those missing in the landslide in Puthumala. (Photo: ANI)(Photo: ANI)

Rahul appreciates people of Wayanad for showing courage during heavy floods

As scores of protestors took to the street on Monday, shops in Nawanshahr town, around 80 km from Chandigarh, reamined shut. (Photo: Representational)

Punjab bandh against demolition of Delhi's Ravidas Temple; schools, colleges shut



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

On Sridevi's birth anniversary, Madame Tussauds decides to make statue in her honour

Sridevi.
 

Watch: Kerala vendor donates shop full of new clothes for flood relief

The entire incident was recorded live on Facebook by Sharma. The video went viral and is winning heart. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Our personal equation won’t have any role to play in '83: Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
 

Mi Band 4 Review: So good, it makes the Mi Band 3 look ancient

The MI Band 4 features a larger screen that displays content in colour and also supports tons of custom watch-faces.
 

Jewellery shops selling tricolour, 'abrogation of Art 370' themed Rakhis in Surat

As Independence Day is all set to be celebrated with Raksha Bandhan this year on August 15, the markets and jewellery shops are displaying the colour of nationalism while representing the current political mood in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jio's First Day First Show scare, multiplex players express confidence in theatre biz

Ambani on Monday announced the roll-out of Jio Fiber from September 5, promising free voice calls for life from landlines.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Punjab bandh against demolition of Delhi's Ravidas Temple; schools, colleges shut

As scores of protestors took to the street on Monday, shops in Nawanshahr town, around 80 km from Chandigarh, reamined shut. (Photo: Representational)

Chhattisgarh: Women officers to lead the Independence Day parade in Dantewada

The Independence Day parade will be commanded by Deputy Superintendent of police, Dineshwari Nand, while Assistant Sub-Inspector, Anita Meshram, will be Parade Second-in-Command. (Photo: ANI)

Kashmir is very sensitive, govt needs more time to bring normalcy: SC

The centre replied that it is reviewing the situation in Kashmir on a day-to-day basis. (Photo: PTI)

Shouldn't get too concerned: Army Chief on Pak deployment along LoC

‘We will stay with the public even after the removal of Article 370. One should know how the Army and the common public used to live together in Jammu and Kashmir in the '70s and '80s,’ Bipin Rawat said. (Photo: ANI)

'Nothing to do with food or religion’: Zomato founder on riders' strike

Zomato delivery workers in Howrah formed a small group to protest over the delivery of beef and pork and have been on strike for a week. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham