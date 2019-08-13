Affected by floods, rains, Karanataka to keep independence day celebrations simple

Due to floods in most districts, it has been ordered to celebrate the independence day in a simple way. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to celebrate the country's independence day in a "simple" way as most parts of the State had been affected by floods and incessant rains.

With Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa heading a "one-man" Cabinet with no Ministers, senior government officials have been asked to hoist the national flag on August 15 at district and taluk level functions.

In the normal course, Ministers do the honours at district headquarters. In a letter to Deputy Commissioners of all districts, Police Commissioners and Police Superintendents, office of the Chief Secretary said that other than Bengaluru City, in all other districts, sub-divisions and taluks, respective Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Tahsildars have been instructed to hoist the national flag.

Also, due to floods in most districts, it has been ordered to celebrate the independence day in a simple way, the letter read.

A total of 2,217 villages in 86 taluks of 17 districts have been affected due to floods and rains in the State, where 1,224 relief camps have been opened giving shelter for nearly four lakh people.

The rain fury has left 48 persons dead in the State, while 16 are missing. Yediyurappa, who took oath as the Chief Minister on July 26, will be hoisting the national flag at the main function in the state capital Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister has already indicated that a decision on Ministry expansion is likely after August 16, following his visit to Delhi to meet the party's central leadership.

According to party sources, only 10 to 12 members are likely to be inducted into the Ministry in the first round.