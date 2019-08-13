Nation Current Affairs 13 Aug 2019 Suspend accounts spr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Suspend accounts spreading 'malicious' content about J&K: Centre to Twitter

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 13, 2019, 9:45 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2019, 9:45 am IST
The government said people must not believe in rumours about alleged incidents of firing in Kashmir valley.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies have been warning social media users not to believe in rumours about alleged large-scale violence in Jammu and Kashmir, which is under lockdown since the centre scrapped special status and divided it into two union territories on August 5. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Home Ministry has written to microblogging site Twitter to suspend eight accounts spreading “unverified” and “malicious” content about the situation Jammu and Kashmir, amid intelligence reports that they were being run on Pakistan's behest.

In a letter to Twitter, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba said, “These accounts have been "spreading rumours and misinformation to disturb peace and calm in (Kashmir) valley.”

 

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies have been warning social media users not to believe in rumours about alleged large-scale violence in Jammu and Kashmir, which is under lockdown since the centre scrapped special status and divided it into two union territories on August 5.

"We do not comment on individual accounts for privacy and security reasons. Legal requests made to Twitter are published twice-yearly in our Twitter Transparency Report," a Twitter spokesperson said, according to news agency PTI.

On Monday, the CRPF dismissed as "malicious" a tweet by a Pakistani journalist about an alleged rift between the central force and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The post on the alleged clash was made by Pakistani journalist Wajahat Saeed Khan from his verified Twitter handle.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police also said it has written to Twitter seeking technical details of the user. "The Twitter handle 'WSK' is spreading rumours through his tweets very frequently which are leading to law and order situation in Kashmir valley which in turn is a threat to lives of general public and that of security forces... The tweets could lead to clashes between various communities," the state police said in the letter.

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday celebrated Eid-al-Adha amid massive security restrictions, with the government sharing photos of prayers at smaller neighbourhood mosques in Srinagar as streets remained deserted and watched by security personnel.

Reports said prayers were not allowed at major mosques in Srinagar and large gatherings stayed banned across the Kashmir valley. The Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted that Eid prayers had been peaceful.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, bjp, article 370, crpf, pakistan
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu


A major fire broke out at Gandhi Nagar market on Tuesday morning. (Representational Image)

Fire breaks out at Gandhi Nagar market in Delhi, 21 fire tenders at spot

As floods wreak havoc in Karnataka claiming many lives, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Shivamogga said that there has been a loss of over Rs 50,000 crore in the state. (Photo: File)

‘Release Rs 10,000 crore immediately’: Yeddy requests Centre for flood relief

On August 4, a Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight carrying around 143 passengers had returned to the city airport, almost an hour after its departure, due to a technical glitch. (Representational Image)

Indigo pilot aborts Delhi flight minutes before take-off, Gadkari onboard

The episode was shot in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand and was a 'frank and freewheeling journey' that would throw light on wildlife conservation. (Photo: Twitter)

'Was proud moment': Ministers applaud PM Modi's 'Man vs Wild' episode



After Jaipur royal, Mewar-Udaipur royal family claims to be Lord Ram's descendant

Mahendra Singh, a member of erstwhile Mewar-Udaipur royal family claimed on Monday to be a descendant of Lord Ram saying, 'I got to know through media that Supreme Court has apparently asked whether there were any descendants of Lord Ram in the world.' (Photo: Facebook)
 

MG Hector beats Harrier, Jeep Compass, XUV500 in July 2019 sales

The XUV500 comes second with 1116 cars sold.
 

Leaked 2019 iPhone 11 points to something extraordinary

Could the iPhone Pro be a surprise? (Photo: BGR)
 

Mahesh Babu pens heartfelt note to thank friends, fans and family for birthday love

Mahesh Babu.
 

Apple foldable device unlike anything you expect

The Apple foldable device will be unexpected. (Photo: EverythingApplePro)
 

Kashmiri students invited for lunch by Punjab CM on Eid-Al-Adha

Pumjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh interacting with Kashmiri students. (Photo: ANI)
Visit your constituency if party is over: BJP slams Siddaramaiah over Eid feasting

Siddaramaiah had been flaying the central government over the delay in releasing funds to take up relief measures. (photo: File)

After Jaipur royal, Mewar-Udaipur royal family claims to be Lord Ram's descendant

Mahendra Singh, a member of erstwhile Mewar-Udaipur royal family claimed on Monday to be a descendant of Lord Ram saying, 'I got to know through media that Supreme Court has apparently asked whether there were any descendants of Lord Ram in the world.' (Photo: Facebook)

Shobhaa De rubbishes ex-Pak envoy claim he influenced her Kashmir article; see video

Columnist Shobhaa De on Monday rubbished the claims made by former Pakistan envoy to India Abdul Basit that he had influenced her to write the 2016 article where she 'advocated plebiscite' in Kashmir in the aftermath of Burhan Wani’s death. (Photo: File)

SC to resume day-to-day hearing in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case today

The law suit filed by the deity in the Ayodhya case has also made the birth place of Lord Ram as co-petitioner and has sought claim over the entire 2.77 acre of disputed land at Ayodhya where the structure was razed on December 6, 1992. (Photo: PTI | File)

'Taking vacation for first time in 18 years,' says Modi on Discovery's 'Man vs Wild'

Modi said he never had a good answer about nervousness because it was not a part of his experience. (Photo: Bear Grylls | Twitter)
