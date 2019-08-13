Nation Politics 13 Aug 2019 No divergent voices ...
Nation, Politics

No divergent voices in Cong, done in unconstitutional manner: Priyanka on Article 370

PTI
Published Aug 13, 2019, 7:59 pm IST
Updated Aug 13, 2019, 7:59 pm IST
She was talking to reporters at Umbha, the village where 10 tribals were killed in July in a land dispute.
She accused the Narendra Modi government of not following procedures while nullifying Article 370. (Photo: File)
 She accused the Narendra Modi government of not following procedures while nullifying Article 370. (Photo: File)

Sonbhadra: In her first reaction to the scrapping of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday said it was done in a "totally unconstitutional" manner and rejected suggestions that her party spoke in different voices on the issue.

She accused the Narendra Modi government of not following procedures while nullifying Article 370.

 

"The manner in which it has been done is totally unconstitutional and against the principles of democracy," she said when asked to comment on the recent developments.

She was talking to reporters at Umbha, the village where 10 tribals were killed in July in a land dispute.

"There are rules to be followed when such things are done, and those rules have not been followed. The Congress party, as I have said, will always fight for the Constitution and for democracy," the party general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh said.

She played down the apparent differences within her party on the government move.

"There are no divergent views in the Congress and this became clear at the CWC,” she said, referring to the recent meeting of top decision-making body in the Congress.

“What has happened is the rejection of the Constitution and the Congress has always fought for safeguarding the Constitution and democracy. We will keep fighting this battle," she said.

She said this is the party's clear stand and was reflected clearly in the Congress Working Committee statement signed by all members.

She was reacting to queries on the stand taken by senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had tweeted his support to Centre's move on Article 370 while suggesting that it would have been better if the “constitutional process” was followed.

"Unlike the BJP where only one voice is heard, in the Congress every voice is given importance,” she said. The party reaches a conclusion after discussing everyone's input, she said.

Janardan Dwivedi, Milind Deora and Deepender Hooda were among other Congress leaders who appeared to back the abrogation of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

Last week, Parliament approved a resolution scrapping provisions of Article 370 which gave J&K a special status under the Constitution and also passed a Bill splitting J&K into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Priyanka Gandhi visited Umbha village in Sonbhadra district to meet the families of those killed in last month's shootout.

She was detained by the administration in Mirzapur while she was on the way to the village on July 19, two days after the clash.

The administration then said prohibitory orders were in force and her visit would create law and order problems.

...
Tags: priyanka gandhi vadra, congress, narendra modi, article 370
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

The event was the result of collaboration between Invest India and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry on the Indian side, and the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and the Arctic under the leadership of Alexander Kozlov and the Far East Investment and Export Promotion Agency on the Russian side. (Photo: ANI)

India, Russia exchange MoUs in key areas

Ashutosh Mishra, Superintendent of Police (SP) Crime, said: ‘The petrol pump where the incident happened on the night of August 11 comes under Kondhiyara police station. Both the police personnel have been suspended for now.’ (Photo: ANI)

UP: Two policemen thrash each other allegedly over bribe in Prayagraj

'The girl took her last breath just before the train reached the Ambala Cantonment station,' (Photo: Representational)

Haryana: 8-year-old dies in moving train after not receiving medical aid

‘I asked Rs. 30 for medicine and instead, he (her husband) started shouting at me and gave me triple talaq. Thereafter, his family pushed me out of their house,’ the victim said. (Photo: File | Representative)

UP woman given triple talaq after she asked husband for Rs 30 to buy medicines



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

On Sridevi's birth anniversary, Madame Tussauds decides to make statue in her honour

Sridevi.
 

Watch: Kerala vendor donates shop full of new clothes for flood relief

The entire incident was recorded live on Facebook by Sharma. The video went viral and is winning heart. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Our personal equation won’t have any role to play in '83: Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
 

Mi Band 4 Review: So good, it makes the Mi Band 3 look ancient

The MI Band 4 features a larger screen that displays content in colour and also supports tons of custom watch-faces.
 

Jewellery shops selling tricolour, 'abrogation of Art 370' themed Rakhis in Surat

As Independence Day is all set to be celebrated with Raksha Bandhan this year on August 15, the markets and jewellery shops are displaying the colour of nationalism while representing the current political mood in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jio's First Day First Show scare, multiplex players express confidence in theatre biz

Ambani on Monday announced the roll-out of Jio Fiber from September 5, promising free voice calls for life from landlines.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

I Know more Sanskrit scriptures than those who question my Hindu identity: Mamata

Referring to BJP's allegations that Durga Puja is being curtailed in the state by the TMC government, she said the saffron party should first look into the work it has done since it came to power at the Centre. (Photo: File)

India-China ties will hinge on respect for core concerns: S Jaishankar

India's decisions on Jammu and Kashmir are the country's

You're a sycophant: Cong leader slams Shivraj Singh Chouhan for ‘worshiping’ PM, Shah

Patwari's comment came in response to Chouhan’s statement where he lauded the government's decision to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution, that granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Twitter | PTI)

'Casteist, anti-poor': Mayawati on CBSE's fee hike decision

BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said the decision should be reversed immediately. (Photo: File)

'Casteist, anti-poor': Mayawati on CBSE's fee hike decision

BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said the decision should be reversed immediately. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham