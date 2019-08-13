Nation Current Affairs 13 Aug 2019 Punjab bandh against ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Punjab bandh against demolition of Delhi's Ravidas Temple; schools, colleges shut

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Aug 13, 2019, 3:12 pm IST
Updated Aug 13, 2019, 3:12 pm IST
Most of the schools and colleges remained closed in major cities across Punjab.
As scores of protestors took to the street on Monday, shops in Nawanshahr town, around 80 km from Chandigarh, reamined shut. (Photo: Representational)
 As scores of protestors took to the street on Monday, shops in Nawanshahr town, around 80 km from Chandigarh, reamined shut. (Photo: Representational)

Chandigarh: Protesting against the demolition of the historic Ravidass temple in Delhi, a Punjab bandh was announced by the Ravidasia community on Tuesday.

Most schools and colleges remained closed in major cities across Punjab in wake of the state-wide shutdown called by the community members.

 

Traffic movement on the Jalandhar-Delhi National Highway in Jalandhar was also disrupted.

The Punjab School Education Board postponed the Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams scheduled for Tuesday. The Class 10 maths exam and Class 12 exams of political science, business studies and physics were also postponed, NDTV reported.

As scores of protestors took to the street on Monday, shops in Nawanshahr town, around 80 km from Chandigarh, reamined shut.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in a statement issued Monday said the "structure was removed as per the orders of the Supreme Court".

"The standing semi-permanent structure was dismantled peacefully without any resistance or use of force in the presence of Guru Ravi Das Jayanti Samaroh Samiti members," DDA wrote in a statement.

The development authority said the Supreme Court, on August 9, observed in a case titled "Guru Ravi Das Jayanti Samaroh Samiti vs Union of India", that a "serious breach" committed by the Guru Ravi Das Jayanti Samaroh Samitia was committed by not vacating the forest area as ordered by the court earlier.

"Therefore, the Honourable Supreme Court ordered that the premises be vacated and the structure be removed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) with the help of police," it said.

On Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in resolving the tension triggered in the Ravidassia community after the demolition. The members of the community have also decided to observe Independence Day as a "black day".

The chief minister also reached out to Union Minister of Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri for help in pacifying the situation and forming a five-member committee comprising of cabinet ministers.

In a series of tweets, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the demolition. “The demolition of the 500-year-old Sri Ravidas temple in Delhi is condemnable and testifies @AamAadmiParty's thought process. Held a meeting with party's senior leadership in Delhi on the tense situation emerged out of the incident. The entire @Akali_Dal_ leadership decided that the decision took by AAP has hurt the sentiments of the entire Ravidas community and must be opposed strongly. Party delegation will soon approach Home Minister @AmitShah Ji and bring to his notice the seriousness of the matter,” he tweeted on Monday.

The Ravidass community is an important vote bank in Punjab, It accounts for 32 per cent of the electorate.

The members of the community worship Guru Ravidass, founder of Ravidass Panth or Ravidasia religion. The religion is an off-shoot of Sikhism.

The community mainly comprises of Dalits, known as chamaars (a caste which deals with chores associated with skin and hides). Guru Ravidass was born in a chamaar family.

...
Tags: ravidass community, supreme court, delhi development authority, amarinder singh, narendra modi, independence day, sukhbir singh badal, punjab bandh
Location: India, Punjab


Latest From Nation

He also asked the District Collector to expedite efforts to recover the bodies of those missing in the landslide in Puthumala. (Photo: ANI)(Photo: ANI)

Rahul appreciates people of Wayanad for showing courage during heavy floods

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. (Photo: ANI)

Expelled BJP MLA charged with murder of Unnao rape survivor's father

As Independence Day is all set to be celebrated with Raksha Bandhan this year on August 15, the markets and jewellery shops are displaying the colour of nationalism while representing the current political mood in the country. (Photo: ANI)

Jewellery shops selling tricolour, 'abrogation of Art 370' themed Rakhis in Surat

As Independence Day is all set to be celebrated with Raksha Bandhan this year on August 15, the markets and jewellery shops are displaying the colour of nationalism while representing the current political mood in the country. (Photo: ANI)

Jewellery shops selling tricolour, 'abrogation of Art 370' themed Rakhis in Surat



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Our personal equation won’t have any role to play in '83: Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
 

Mi Band 4 Review: So good, it makes the Mi Band 3 look ancient

The MI Band 4 features a larger screen that displays content in colour and also supports tons of custom watch-faces.
 

Jewellery shops selling tricolour, 'abrogation of Art 370' themed Rakhis in Surat

As Independence Day is all set to be celebrated with Raksha Bandhan this year on August 15, the markets and jewellery shops are displaying the colour of nationalism while representing the current political mood in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jio's First Day First Show scare, multiplex players express confidence in theatre biz

Ambani on Monday announced the roll-out of Jio Fiber from September 5, promising free voice calls for life from landlines.
 

Fresh OnePlus 7T Pro leak showcases ambitious plans

Could the OnePlus 7T Pro launch in October?
 

Janhvi Kapoor remembers mom Sridevi on her birth anniversary; see post

Sridevi with Janhvi Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chhattisgarh: Women officers to lead the Independence Day parade in Dantewada

The Independence Day parade will be commanded by Deputy Superintendent of police, Dineshwari Nand, while Assistant Sub-Inspector, Anita Meshram, will be Parade Second-in-Command. (Photo: ANI)

Kashmir is very sensitive, make it normal, ensure no deaths: SC to Centre

The centre replied that it is reviewing the situation in Kashmir on a day-to-day basis. (Photo: PTI)

Shouldn't get too concerned: Army Chief on Pak deployment along LoC

‘We will stay with the public even after the removal of Article 370. One should know how the Army and the common public used to live together in Jammu and Kashmir in the '70s and '80s,’ Bipin Rawat said. (Photo: ANI)

'Nothing to do with food or religion’: Zomato founder on riders' strike

Zomato delivery workers in Howrah formed a small group to protest over the delivery of beef and pork and have been on strike for a week. (Photo: ANI)

Manmohan Singh files nomination for Rajya Sabha by-poll from Rajasthan

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot accompanied the former prime minister. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham