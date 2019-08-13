India issues travel advisory for people travelling to Hong Kong

India on Tuesday issued an advisory to its citizens for travelling to Hong Kong, a day after flight operations were severely disrupted at the city’s international airport due to public demonstrations on August 12. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India on Tuesday issued an advisory to its citizens for travelling to Hong Kong, a day after flight operations were severely disrupted at the city’s international airport due to public demonstrations on August 12.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said, “While operations are likely to resume on August 13, however, flights are likely to continue to be delayed and/or cancelled as it is possible that more protests may be held.”

“Indian passengers are advised to be in touch with airlines to find alternative travel routes to avoid inconvenience, till normalcy is restored in airport operations,” the statement read.

The Ministry further advised all Indian passengers, who are already in Hong Kong and waiting to depart, to “be in touch with their respective airlines for information about likely timelines for the resumption of their flights”.

“Consulate can be reached at our helpline at +852 90771083,” the statement added.

Hong Kong airport authority, within a short notice on Monday, suspended all remaining flights for the day after thousands of pro-democracy protesters entered the terminal’s arrival halls.

The airport was reopened on Tuesday, however, hundreds of flights were still listed as cancelled.

All stranded passengers were seen lining up to catch their delayed flights, as airport authorities announced that it will implement rescheduling while blaming demonstrators for the chaos.