News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Published Jul 12, 2019, 4:35 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Rahul gets bail: The Metropolitan Court here on Friday granted bail to Congress president Rahul Gandhi in connection with a criminal defamation suit filed against him by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its chairman Ajay Patel.

 

Read | Ahmedabad Court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi in criminal defamation case

Karnataka Speaker on trust vote request: In the wake of H D Kumaraswamy deciding to seek a trust vote, Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar Friday said a slot would be allotted whenever the Karnataka Chief Minister opted for it.

Read | 'Will allot slot for trust vote when CM seeks it,' says K'taka Speaker

Scindia on Congress new chief: Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said that next party president must be appointed at the earliest as seven weeks have passed since Rahul Gandhi quit the post.

Read | '7 weeks have passed, next party prez must be appointed soon': Scindia

Media censorship in Pakistan: In yet another incident of media censorship in Pakistan, an interview of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz with a Pakistani news channel went off air "forcefully" within a few minutes of broadcasting.

Read | Maryam Nawaz's interview 'forcefully' taken off air within minutes

Lok Sabha makes a record: The Parliament on Thursday with nearly 100 members participated in a marathon discussion which ended two minutes short of midnight. The debate was about the Indian Railways and demands for grants for the Railway Ministry.

Read | 'It is a record,' says Prahlad Joshi as Lok Sabha debates from afternoon to midnight

Relief for Chennai: Indian authorities on Thursday filled tanks with water and loaded them onto a train in Tamil Nadu to supply its manufacturing capital Chennai where reservoirs have run dry.

Read | Train with 25 lakh litres of water reaches parched Chennai

Pakistan Foreign Minister heckled: Amidst reports of growing press censorship in Pakistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was heckled by a Canadian journalist here alleging that his social media account was suspended over complaints from the government, according to media reports.

Read | Pakistan Foreign Minister heckled in London over media freedom: Report

Hafiz Saeed challenges terror financing cases against him: United Nations proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed on Friday filed a plea in the Lahore High Court challenging terror financing cases lodged against him.

Read | Hafiz Saeed challenges terror financing cases filed against him

D K Shivakumar on Congress-JD(S) survival: He said they are trying to convince the legislators and despite pressures they are facing, the party is still hopeful that the MLAs would come around.

Read | No question of fresh polls, confident govt would continue: DK Shivakumar

H D Kumaraswamy in Karnataka Assembly: Addressing Karnataka Assembly, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said he was ready for everything. He said, “I am not here to cling to power.”

Read | Not here to cling to power: K'taka CM in Assembly, seeks trust vote

Supreme Court on Karnataka Crisis: 'MLAs in plea have levelled corruption allegations and order was passed without hearing me,' Karnataka CM informed SC.

Read | Karnataka crisis: Supreme Court to hear rebel MLAs’ petition on July 16

Champion expelled: Uttarakhand BJP MLA Pranav Singh was expelled on Wednesday from Bhartia Janata Party (BJP) after the video in which he is seen dancing with guns, to a Bollywood song went viral.

Read | Uttarakhand BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion expelled after viral video

Lalu is free: Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam case relating to Deoghar treasury. Several of his earlier bail pleas were rejected until now.

Read | Jharkhand HC grants bail to Lalu Yadav in fodder scam case

Money, money, money: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's Finance Minister, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy presented the Budget for the year 2019-20. Read the highlights here.

Read | Andhra budget: Rajendranath Reddy presents YSRCP govt maiden budget

Supreme Court's verdict on Maratha reservation: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Maharashtra government seeking its reply on the appeal filed in the Maratha reservation case.

Read | Maratha reservation not retrospective: SC seeks Maharashtra govt's reply

US-India trade talks begins: India and US trade officials held talks on Friday in a bid to resolve the pertaining trade differences.

The US delegations headed by Assistant USTR for India Christopher Wilson reached New Delhi on Thursday. The delegation also includes Deputy Assistant USTR Brendan Lynch.

Read | US, India begin talks amid escalating trade tensions

