Nation Current Affairs 12 Jul 2019
Nation, Current Affairs

'7 weeks have passed, next party prez must be appointed soon': Scindia

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jul 12, 2019, 8:48 am IST
Updated Jul 12, 2019, 8:50 am IST

'We had not imagined that Rahul Gandhi would relinquish his post. This is a serious time for the Congress,' Scindia said. (Photo: File)
 'We had not imagined that Rahul Gandhi would relinquish his post. This is a serious time for the Congress,' Scindia said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said that next party president must be appointed at the earliest as seven weeks have passed since Rahul Gandhi quit the post.

“We had not imagined that Rahul Gandhi would relinquish his post. This is a serious time for the Congress. We thought we would be able to persuade him (to reconsider his decision). But when Rahulji takes any decision, he is firm on it,” Scindia told reporters.

 

He also added: “The Congress will have to look for its new president. Seven weeks have passed. There should not be a delay in it and a person who can infuse fresh energy in the Congress under the leadership of Soniaji and Rahulji should be given an opportunity.”

Scindia who had resigned as general secretary last week, said the new president of the party should be decided soon.

On May 25, Rahul Gandhi had offered his resignation from the president’s post at a fractious Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting after taking responsibility for the party’s crushing defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.


Tags: congress, jyotiraditya scindia, rahul gandhi, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Delhi


