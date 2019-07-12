Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 12 Jul 2019 US, India begin talk ...
Nation, Politics

US, India begin talks amid escalating trade tensions

ANI
Published Jul 12, 2019, 1:09 pm IST
Updated Jul 12, 2019, 1:09 pm IST
On Thursday, India on Thursday said that it seeks very constructive and positive engagement with the US counterparts.
India and US trade officials held talks on Friday in a bid to resolve the pertaining trade differences. (Representational Image)
 India and US trade officials held talks on Friday in a bid to resolve the pertaining trade differences. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: India and US trade officials held talks on Friday in a bid to resolve the pertaining trade differences.

The US delegations headed by Assistant USTR for India Christopher Wilson reached New Delhi on Thursday. The delegation also includes Deputy Assistant USTR Brendan Lynch.

 

The two sides are holding a comprehensive dialogue in the Commerce and Industry Ministry with the Additional Secretary. This is the first engagement between the two sides on trade issues after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Trump in Osaka on the sidelines of G20 Summit last month.

Trump has repeatedly raised the issue of India putting high import duties on American products. The trade tensions between the two nations escalated on June 5 when Washington rolled back the privileges that New Delhi was enjoying under their GSP or Generalised System of Preferences programme.

The GSP, implemented since 1974, is the largest and oldest US trade-preference scheme and it allows duty-free imports for thousands of products from designated beneficiary countries.

On its part, India had imposed retaliatory tariffs on 25 American goods, less than two weeks after the Trump administration announced an end to the preferential trade treatment for India.

Yesterday, India on Thursday said that it seeks very constructive and positive engagement with the US counterparts.

"Meeting with the US delegation is underway as we speak. There was a meeting followed by lunch, in the afternoon, and also it will resume again. It was decided in Osaka, where Prime Minister Modi and President Donald Trump met, that officials from both sides will meet to resolve all outstanding issues related to trade very soon," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at the weekly briefing.

During the visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to New Delhi last month, India and the US had acknowledged there were issues between the two countries on trade and committed themselves to remove differences between them.

After talks with Pompeo, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had told the media that both the countries should take "constructive and pragmatic view" on the issues pertaining to trade.

...
Tags: india, us, trade talks, delhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh Assembly. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra Pradesh budget: Rajendranath Reddy presents YSRCP govt maiden budget

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met women MPs of the BJP over breakfast at his residence on Friday, the fifth in the series of meetings with a cross-section of parliamentarians from the party. (Photo: File)

PM Modi meets BJP's women MPs over breakfast

Diplomat Vikas Swarup was appointed as Secretary, Overseas Indian Affairs, in the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Vikas Swarup appointed Secretary of Overseas Indian Affairs

The Indian Space Research Organization plans to launch a spacecraft using home grown technology on Monday, and it is scheduled to touch down on the moon September 6 or 7. (Representational Image)

India prepares to land rover on moon in global space race



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India prepares to land rover on moon in global space race

The Indian Space Research Organization plans to launch a spacecraft using home grown technology on Monday, and it is scheduled to touch down on the moon September 6 or 7. (Representational Image)
 

In a first, Punjab hospital opens mobile de-addiction centre

The mobile de-addiction centre is treating patients who are addicted to using their smartphones. (Photo: ANI)
 

1MORE Stylish True Wireless review: Budget Galaxy Buds alternative

The 1MORE Stylish True Wireless is priced extremely competitively in a sea that’s rapidly getting overcrowded with options spanning different price points.
 

Sonakshi Sinha requests media not to fan bizarre claims of UP man; read statement

Sonakshi Sinha.
 

To repay Rs 200 debt, Kenyan lawmaker returns to India after 22 years

The grocer, Kashinath Gawli, was filled with emotion after he met Richard Nyagaka Tongi, the lawmaker from the Nyaribari Chache constituency in Kenya. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

Hyundai Kona Electric in detailed pictures

It is the first long-range electric vehicle to be launched in India with a claimed ARAI range of 452km on a full charge.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Three ex-Congress MLAs, one from BJP likely to join Goa cabinet

Accompanied by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the breakaway group met BJP president Amit Shah and its working president J P Nadda in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: File)

K'nataka rebel MLAs return to Mumbai after meeting assembly speaker in Bengaluru

Kumar dismissed the charge that he was delaying a decision on these resignations to help the government which has allegedly lost its majority. (Photo: ANi)

Modi doing for Railways what Vajpayee did for roads: Suresh Angadi

The Minister also said the government was laying thrust on safety, punctuality, cleanliness and improving passenger amenities in trains. (Photo: File)

India-US trade talks to restart today with little sign of compromise

Indian and US trade negotiators will meet on Friday, with little sign of a compromise on a series of protectionist measures taken by the two governments in recent months that have strained ties between the strategic partners. (Photo: File)

Nobody can take CM for granted: Goa Dy Speaker on cabinet reshuffle

Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo said that cabinet reshuffling in the state will take place according to the directions of the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham