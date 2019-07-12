K'taka crisis LIVE: MLAs seek action against Speaker if decision not taken soon

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing turmoil in Karnataka, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a group of dissent MLAs from Karnataka, who had earlier resigned from the assembly, to meet the Speaker in order to submit their resignations, and directed the state's DGP to provide protection to them.

The Supreme Court began the hearing on Friday.

Here are the LIVE updates:

12: 35 pm: Speaker can be given one or two days to decide on resignations. If he does not decide, contempt notice can be issued against him, MLAs to SC.

12: 31 pm: Speaker is very senior member of Assembly, he knows Constitutional law. He can't be maligned, lampooned like this, Singhvi tells SC.

12: 30 pm: Rebel MLAs say speaker questioned their move to approach SC and said "go to hell" to them in front of media.

12: 29 pm: Dr Rajeev Dhavan, arguing for Karnataka CM, objects to the submissions of the rebel MLAs that the speaker has acted in a mala-fide manner.

12: 28 pm: I am constitutionally obligated to decide on plea for disqualification of MLAs also, Assembly speaker's counsel tells SC.

12: 27 pm: Sr advocate A M Singhvi, appearing in SC for Speaker, refers to provisions and says he holds constitutional post.

12: 26 pm: Does speaker have power to challenge SC order, CJI Ranjan Gogoi asks speaker's counsel.

12: 25 pm: Speaker has no immunity with regard to acceptance of resignations, rebel MLAs tell SC.

12: 22 pm: Idea behind keeping resignation issue alive and pending to bind MLAs to party whip, say lawmakers.

12: 20 pm: Speaker has not taken decision on resignations of 10 rebel Karnataka MLAs, Sr advocate Mukul Rohatgi, counsel for lawmakers, tells SC.

12: 10 pm: Supreme Court commences hearing on plea of 10 rebel Karnataka MLAs seeking acceptance of their resignations by Assembly speaker.