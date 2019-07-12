Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Current Affairs 12 Jul 2019 K'taka crisis L ...
Nation, Current Affairs

K'taka crisis LIVE: MLAs seek action against Speaker if decision not taken soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 12, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
Updated Jul 12, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
More details are awaited.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing turmoil in Karnataka, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a group of dissent MLAs from Karnataka, who had earlier resigned from the assembly, to meet the Speaker in order to submit their resignations, and directed the state's DGP to provide protection to them.

The Supreme Court began the hearing on Friday.

 

Here are the LIVE updates:

12: 35 pm: Speaker can be given one or two days to decide on resignations. If he does not decide, contempt notice can be issued against him, MLAs to SC.

12: 31 pm: Speaker is very senior member of Assembly, he knows Constitutional law. He can't be maligned, lampooned like this, Singhvi tells SC.

12: 30 pm: Rebel MLAs say speaker questioned their move to approach SC and said "go to hell" to them in front of media.

12: 29 pm: Dr Rajeev Dhavan, arguing for Karnataka CM, objects to the submissions of the rebel MLAs that the speaker has acted in a mala-fide manner.

12: 28 pm: I am constitutionally obligated to decide on plea for disqualification of MLAs also, Assembly speaker's counsel tells SC.

12: 27 pm: Sr advocate A M Singhvi, appearing in SC for Speaker, refers to provisions and says he holds constitutional post.

12: 26 pm: Does speaker have power to challenge SC order, CJI Ranjan Gogoi asks speaker's counsel.

12: 25 pm: Speaker has no immunity with regard to acceptance of resignations, rebel MLAs tell SC.

12: 22 pm: Idea behind keeping resignation issue alive and pending to bind MLAs to party whip, say lawmakers.

12: 20 pm: Speaker has not taken decision on resignations of 10 rebel Karnataka MLAs, Sr advocate Mukul Rohatgi, counsel for lawmakers, tells SC.

12: 10 pm: Supreme Court commences hearing on plea of 10 rebel Karnataka MLAs seeking acceptance of their resignations by Assembly speaker.

...
Tags: karnataka crisis, supreme court, congress, ramesh kumar
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Accompanied by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the breakaway group met BJP president Amit Shah and its working president J P Nadda in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Three ex-Congress MLAs, one from BJP likely to join Goa cabinet

Kumar dismissed the charge that he was delaying a decision on these resignations to help the government which has allegedly lost its majority. (Photo: ANi)

K'nataka rebel MLAs return to Mumbai after meeting assembly speaker in Bengaluru

The match was the part of the cricket tournament organised by the J&K government's Youth Services and Sports Department. (Photo: File)

J&K Governor expresses grief over 18-year-old cricketer's death; announces ex-gratia

The Minister also said the government was laying thrust on safety, punctuality, cleanliness and improving passenger amenities in trains. (Photo: File)

Modi doing for Railways what Vajpayee did for roads: Suresh Angadi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amazon Prime Day sale to feature 500 new products by small and medium businesses

In a separate statement, Amazon India said new customers aged between 18-24 year old, who sign up for its Prime membership will get a cashback of Rs 500 on their annual membership of Rs 999. (Photo: AP | Representational)
 

Pooja Batra secretly get married to 'Dabangg 3' actor Nawab Shah? see pics

Nawab Shah and Pooja Batra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'It is a record,' says Prahlad Joshi as Lok Sabha debates from afternoon to midnight

The debate was about the Indian Railways and demands for grants for the Railway Ministry. (Photo: ANI)
 

Budget 2019: 6 key takeaways that can impact your personal finance

Growth stimulation, promoting affordable housing and incentivizing digital economy have been the key focus areas of the first full budget presented by Modi 2.0 government.
 

Apple kills off new product category that would change the way we live

“If Apple released a pair of augmented reality glasses, they would likely work with the iPhone.(Photo: iDrop News)
 

Aditya Roy Kapur enjoys Aus vs Eng semi-final match in Birmingham; here's proof

Aditya Roy Kapur.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K Governor expresses grief over 18-year-old cricketer's death; announces ex-gratia

The match was the part of the cricket tournament organised by the J&K government's Youth Services and Sports Department. (Photo: File)

SC stays proceedings before Madras HC in case against Tamil magazine

A bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer agreed to examine the Tamil Nadu government's plea against the Madras High Court order staying proceedings against the magazine and its editor. (Representational Image)

Maratha reservation not retrospective: SC seeks Maharashtra govt's reply

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Maharashtra government refusing to stay Maratha reservation in educational institution and government jobs. (Photo: File)

'It is a record,' says Prahlad Joshi as Lok Sabha debates from afternoon to midnight

The debate was about the Indian Railways and demands for grants for the Railway Ministry. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka Speaker to meet 3 rebel Congress MLAs today at 4 pm

Ten dissident MLAs had met Kumar on Thursday evening after they were directed by the Supreme Court to meet the Speaker and resubmit their resignations in person. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham