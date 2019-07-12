Uttarakhand BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion expelled after viral video

Champion got into trouble after a video of him dancing with four guns and alcohol went viral on social media. A number of supporters can also be seen dancing in the video. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Uttarakhand BJP MLA Pranav Singh was expelled on Wednesday from Bhartia Janata Party (BJP) after the video in which he is seen dancing with guns, to a Bollywood song went viral.

Earlier, he was suspended for 3 months. However, the suspension period extended to an indefinite period on Thursday, News18 reported.

Watch: With 4 guns, a glass of alcohol, U’khand's sacked BJP MLA dances to Hindi song

BJP general secretary Anil Goyal and party president Ajay Bhatt issued a notice extending his suspension period from three months.

Bhatt and Shyam Jaju, incharge of party affairs in Uttarkhand condemned such an act which left the party embarrassed.

Champion got into trouble after a video of him dancing with four guns and alcohol went viral on social media. A number of supporters can also be seen dancing in the video.

Champion, however, had justified his act by saying that the guns were licenced, not loaded and the video was edited.