Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
World Neighbours 12 Jul 2019 Maryam Nawaz's ...
World, Neighbours

Maryam Nawaz's interview 'forcefully' taken off air within minutes

ANI
Published Jul 12, 2019, 10:15 am IST
Updated Jul 12, 2019, 10:15 am IST
This comes after 3 Pakistani channels -- Channel-24, Abb Takk and Capital TV -- were taken off air for showing press conference of Maryam.
The news channel also posted a statement on its Twitter handle shortly after the blackout. (photo: ANI)
 The news channel also posted a statement on its Twitter handle shortly after the blackout. (photo: ANI)

Islamabad: In yet another incident of media censorship in Pakistan, an interview of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz with a Pakistani news channel went off air "forcefully" within a few minutes of broadcasting.

"Just came to know @MaryamNSharif interview has been stopped forcefully just (a) few minutes after it started Live #Pakistan #PMLN #PTI #PPP #HumNews," tweeted Nadeem Malik, a Pakistani journalist working with 'Hum News'.

 

The news channel also posted a statement on its Twitter handle shortly after the blackout.

"Hum News believes in a free and responsible media. Protecting freedom of expression is one of our core values. At the same time, we stand for the respect and dignity of (the) judiciary in line with our ethical values and the Constitution," a tweet from Hum News said.

The interview was, however, available, on Malik's Twitter handle.

This comes after three Pakistani news channels -- Channel-24, Abb Takk and Capital TV -- were taken off air for showing a press conference of Maryam.

The news channels were put off air reportedly on the orders of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA). Maryam had then termed the incident as "unbelievable fascism" and a "shame."

On July 6, Maryam had released a purported video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik telling a PML-N worker that there was a lack of evidence against her father and jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case and that he was "pressurised and blackmailed" to convict him.

The judge had refuted the allegations put forth by Sharif's daughter soon after.

Previously on July 1, an interview of former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari conducted by the country's senior journalist Hamid Mir was taken off air on Geo News within a few minutes of broadcasting.

...
Tags: maryam nawaz, pml-n, nadeem malik, nawaz sharif
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Shocked passengers described being tossed around an Air Canada passenger jet as it hit a pocket of turbulence on its way to Australia on Thursday and was forced to make an emergency landing. (Representational Image/ ANI)

35 injured as Air Canada Flight to Sydney makes emergency landing in Hawaii

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has said as she described how the Indian leader influenced American social activist Martin Luther King Jr. (Photo: File)

'Mahatma Gandhi was spiritual leader of non-violence,' says US House Speaker

US House of Representatives has passed by an overwhelming majority a legislation to remove the seven per cent country cap on green card applicants.

United Stated removes country cap on green cards

‘Once the Su-30MKI and the Rafale start operating together, it will be a potent combination against our adversaries, be it Pakistan or anybody else,’ said Indian Air Force Vice Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria. (Photo: ANI)

Rafale-Su-30MKI deadly combo will make Pak, other enemies worried: IAF



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Budget 2019: 6 key takeaways that can impact your personal finance

Growth stimulation, promoting affordable housing and incentivizing digital economy have been the key focus areas of the first full budget presented by Modi 2.0 government.
 

Apple kills off new product category that would change the way we live

“If Apple released a pair of augmented reality glasses, they would likely work with the iPhone.(Photo: iDrop News)
 

Aditya Roy Kapur enjoys Aus vs Eng semi-final match in Birmingham; here's proof

Aditya Roy Kapur.
 

Apple AirPods 3 are coming and they’re going to destroy the competition

The Apple AirPods 3 have been outed by analysts and they claim that Apple will debut a new version of the earphones later on this year. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Amazon Prime Day sale to feature 500 new products by small and medium businesses

In a separate statement, Amazon India said new customers aged between 18-24 year old, who sign up for its Prime membership will get a cashback of Rs 500 on their annual membership of Rs 999. (Photo: AP | Representational)
 

Minister Mandaviya to flag off cargo vessel from Bhutan to Bangladesh tomorrow

Bhutan has been exporting a significant quantity of stone aggregates through the land route for different construction projects in Bangladesh. (Photo: Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

At least 14 killed, 79 injured in Pakistan train collision

The engine of the Akbar Express was completely destroyed in the accident while three compartments were also damaged, police said. (Representational Image)

What is the truth about Masood Azhar?

Masood Azhar, for those who have been living in a cave for the past twenty years, is one of the most well-known international terrorists, added on the United Nation's list on May 1, 2019 after a long diplomatic battle carried on by India against Pakistan and China blocking the designation. (Photo: AFP)

Post easter attacks, Sri Lanka to slash airline charges to help boost tourism

Representative Image. (Photo: AFP)

Maryam Nawaz summoned by anti-graft court in fake trust deed case

An accountability court summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam to appear in a case related to the fake trust deed in the Avenfield Apartments case. (Photo: File)

Al-Qaeda chief threatens India over Kashmir, says Pak can't be trusted

Thomas Joscelyn, in his article for the journal, wrote that Al Qaeda has been grooming an upstart group to wage jihad against the Indian forces in Kashmir. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham