Maratha reservation not retrospective: SC seeks Maharashtra govt's reply

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Maharashtra government refusing to stay Maratha reservation in educational institution and government jobs. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Maharashtra government seeking its reply on the appeal filed in the Maratha reservation case. The top court, however, refused to stay Maratha reservation in educational institution and government jobs.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that the Maharashtra state government's decision to grant reservation to Maratha people and Bombay High Court's verdict upholding its decision cannot be implemented with retrospective effect.

However, the apex court will hear the appeal for quashing of reservation for Marathas in Maharashtra.

On June 27, the Bombay High Court upheld the reservation given to the Maratha community in educational institutions and government jobs.

A bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharti Dangre, however, did not approve the quota of 16 per cent extended to the community.

The Court has directed to cap the reservation at 12 per cent for admission to educational institutions and 13 per cent in the government jobs.