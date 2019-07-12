Cricket World Cup 2019

World Neighbours 12 Jul 2019 Hafiz Saeed challeng ...
World, Neighbours

Hafiz Saeed challenges terror financing cases filed against him

ANI
Published Jul 12, 2019, 3:23 pm IST
Updated Jul 12, 2019, 3:23 pm IST
In the petition, the Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief said that he has no relation with the banned LeT, Al-Qaeda or any other similar organisations.
Last week, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan's Punjab province registered multiple cases against Saeed and 12 of his aides, including his brother-in-law Abdul Rehman Makki. (Photo: File)
 Last week, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan's Punjab province registered multiple cases against Saeed and 12 of his aides, including his brother-in-law Abdul Rehman Makki. (Photo: File)

Lahore: United Nations proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed on Friday filed a plea in the Lahore High Court challenging terror financing cases lodged against him.

In the petition, the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief said that he has no relation with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Al-Qaeda or any other similar organisations, reported Express Tribune.

 

The plea asked the court to declare the FIR registered against him as "null and void".

Last week, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan's Punjab province registered multiple cases against Saeed and 12 of his aides, including his brother-in-law Abdul Rehman Makki.

As per the charges, their terror outfits were operating under the guise of charities and were involved in funnelling funds to terror suspects.

Cases were registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act against five proscribed outfits in Lahore, Gujranwala, and Multan - Dawatul Irshad Trust, Moaz Bin Jabal Trust, Al Anfaal Trust, Al Madina Foundation Trust, and Alhamd Trust.

The action came ahead of the crucial financial bailout meeting between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund in Washington today.

However, India has called Pakistan's action of charging Saeed "cosmetic".

"Pakistan's sincerity to take action against terrorists and terror groups will be judged on the basis of their ability to demonstrate verifiable, credible and irreversible action against terror groups operating from their soil and not on the basis of half-hearted measures which they undertake sometimes to hoodwink the international community," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson said in a statement on July 4.

...
Tags: united nations, hafiz saeed, lahore high court, lashkar-e-taiba, al-qaeda
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

China has signed up for strict UN sanctions following North Korea's repeated missile and nuclear tests but has also suggested sanctions could be eased to reward North Korea for good behaviour. (Photo: File)

China says Xi urged Trump to ease sanctions on North Korea during G-20 meet

Britain said on Thursday that three Iranian vessels tried to block a British-owned tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which controls the flow of Middle East oil to the world, but backed off when confronted by a Royal Navy warship. (Photo: File)

'Dangerous game': Iran calls on Britain to release seized oil tanker immediately

People residing near the rivers especially the Terai region have been advised to be cautious till Saturday. (Photo: ANI | Representative)

Nepal issues warning as water level of major rivers likely to rise

Harris would require states that receive her proposed funding to also implement four sets of reforms. (Photo: File)

Kamala Harris announces USD 1 bn plan to end rape kit backlog



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now non-Muslim tourists to get free 30-day liquor licence in Dubai

Visitors are informed to visit any MMI alcohol retail outlet with their passport and sign a form affirming that the buyer is a tourist.
 

Sameera Reddy and Akshai Varde blessed with baby girl; the actor shares first glimpse

Sameera Reddy and Akshai Varde. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu: Man beaten mercilessly with rods for consuming beef soup

Mohammed Faizan was stabbed and attacked with rods. (Photo: FB)
 

Priyanka Chopra the only 'desi girl', no one can take her place: Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra.
 

India prepares to land rover on moon in global space race

The Indian Space Research Organization plans to launch a spacecraft using home grown technology on Monday, and it is scheduled to touch down on the moon September 6 or 7. (Representational Image)
 

In a first, Punjab hospital opens mobile de-addiction centre

The mobile de-addiction centre is treating patients who are addicted to using their smartphones. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Nepal issues warning as water level of major rivers likely to rise

People residing near the rivers especially the Terai region have been advised to be cautious till Saturday. (Photo: ANI | Representative)

Plane skids off runway in Kathmandu, flights disrupted

The incident happened as several parts of the Himalayan nation has been receiving heavy rainfall since Friday morning. (Photo: File | Representative)

Bangladesh's first Hindu Chief Justice booked in money laundering case

Following the verdict, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and senior ministers came down heavily on Sinha, with many of them calling for his resignation. (Representational Image)

Pakistan train collision death toll rises to 23

A senior railways official confirmed the toll and said, 'rescuers have pulled out all the dead and injured from the wreckage.' (Photo: AFP)

Maryam Nawaz's interview 'forcefully' taken off air within minutes

The news channel also posted a statement on its Twitter handle shortly after the blackout. (photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham