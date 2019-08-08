News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Pakistan suspends Samjhauta Express: After deciding to downgrade ties with India, Pakistan on Thursday suspended the operations of the Samjhauta Express, the four-decades-old train service between India and Pakistan.

Read | Pakistan suspends Samjhauta Express, Kartarpur work to continue

Brutal rape cases still on: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by five men on July 30 in Haryana’s Punhana, the police said on Wednesday. According to the police, a case was registered on Monday after the father of the girl lodged a complaint, alleging she was kidnapped and raped by 5 men belonging to the area.

Read | Gurgaon: 15-year old gets gang-raped multiple times, then dumped on village outskirts

Kashmir helpline numbers: Srinagar District Magistrate and Development Commissioner Shahid Choudhary has announced that DC Office Srinagar has established two helpline numbers for residents including students outside Jammu and Kashmir to contact their family back in the state. These are also applicable for families in the state to contact those outside. The numbers are 9419028242, 9419028251.

Read | Helpline numbers announced for Kashmiris to contact families in other states

Pranab Mukherjee, Bhupen Hazarika get Bharat Ratna: Former President Pranab Mukherjee was conferred with highest civilian honour of Bharat Ratna by President Ram Nath Kovind at a grand ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Thursday. Bhupen Hazarika's son Tej Hazarika received Bharat Ratna on his father's behalf, while, Chairman of Deendayal Research Institute, Virendrajeet Singh, received the Bharat Ratna on behalf of Nanaji Deshmukh.

Read | Pranab Mukherjee felicitated with Bharat Ratna by President Kovind

Karnataka to release 5 cubecs of water for Maharashtra: In the backdrop of unprecedented floods in western Maharashtra, Karnataka has agreed to release five lakh cusecs water from Almatti dam to help affected people in Kolhapur and Sangli districts, an official said on Thursday.

Read | Karnataka to release Almatti dam's water on Fadnavis' request

Experts on suspension of bilateral trade: Pakistan's decision to suspend bilateral trade ties with India would hit the neighbouring country more as they import essential items, according to experts.

Read | Suspension of bilateral trade will affect Pakistan more than India: Experts

Cong leaders restricted in Srinagar: Congress MP and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad & Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Gulam Ahmed Mir are being sent back to Delhi from Srinagar. They were stopped at Srinagar Airport, earlier today.

Read | Cong leaders Ghulam Azad, Gulam Mir sent back to Delhi from Srinagar

US on Kashmir issue: Two top Democratic lawmakers have urged Pakistan to refrain from any "retaliatory aggression" against India and take "demonstrable action" against terrorist groups within its territory.

Read | 'Pak must refrain from any retaliatory aggression': US lawmakers on J&K

India's reaction on Pakistan's decision to suspend bilateral trade: Various Indian diplomats and leaders on Wednesday responded to Pakistan’s move to cancel bilateral trade with Delhi and recall its envoy, calling it “short-sighted”.

Read | 'Short-sighted move': India slams Pak's decision to cancel trade, recall envoy

Ladakh MP flooded with requests: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the speech by Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Article 370, the Ladakh MP on Wednesday revealed that he was receiving plenty of friend requests on Facebook.

Read | ‘Can’t accept more friend requests’ tweets Ladakh BJP MP after Article 370 speech

Mehbooba Mufti daughter's reaction: Sana Iltija Javed, daughter of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said, “The government wants to break my mother’s spirit and want her to fall in line but they don’t know that she is a strong woman.”

Read | ‘Won’t be surprised if they arrest me too,’ says Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter

Varthaman, others to get military honour: Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who became the face of tense military confrontation between India and Pakistan, is likely to be awarded Vir Chakra, for shooting down a Pakistan’s F-16 during a dogfight on February 27.

Read | Abhinandan Varthaman, Balakot pilots to be awarded with top military honours

UN's reaction on Kashmir issue: The UN and its leadership is in contact with India and Pakistan at "various levels", with Secretary General Antonio Guterres reiterating his appeal to all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint amidst tensions over Kashmir, the UN chief's spokesperson has said.

Read | Contacts being made at 'various levels' with India, Pakistan over Kashmir issue: UN

India on Pakistan's decision to suspend trade: India on Thursday urged Pakistan to review its decision of downgrading of diplomatic relation and suspending bilateral ties according to five-point plan announced by Islamabad on Wednesday.

Read | Article 370 internal matter, Pakistan trying to spread alarm: India

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Kashmir: In yet another controversial remark, Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Thursday compared the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir with that of infamous concentration camps.

Read | 'Kashmir like concentration camp,' says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

JD(S) hits at Yeddy: The JD(S) on Thursday hit out at the BJP government in Karnataka on the issue of tackling the flood situation, alleging it could not deploy helicopters to evacuate affected people but had arranged special planes to ferry rebel MLAs to Mumbai.

Read | Planes for rebel MLAs but no helicopter for flood-hit people? JD(S) asks Yeddy

Red Alert warning for Kerala: Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod were issued 'Orange Alerts' for Thursday. In addition, all schools and colleges in Malappuram and Wayanad districts will remain closed.

Read | Kerala, Karnataka look at heavy rainfall for 2 days

Mehbooba Mufti's message to PDP MPs on Article 370: Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday asked two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Parliament to resign from the Rajya Sabha.

Read | ‘Resign or face expulsion’: Mehbooba Mufti sends message to PDP MPs

Congress leader Karan Singh on Article 370: Reflecting the on-going churn in Congress on abrogation of Art 370, senior party leader Karan Singh on Thursday said that he does not agree with a "blanket condemnation" of various developments in Jammu and Kashmir as he feels there are "several positive points" too.

Read | 'Has several positives,' Karan Singh on abrogation of Article 370

Maharashtra floods: Nine people drowned and three were missing after a boat engaged in rescue work overturned in a water body in Maharashtra's flood-hit Sangli district on Thursday, an official said.

Read | 9 drown, 3 missing after rescue boat overturns in Maharashtra