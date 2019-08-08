Nation Current Affairs 08 Aug 2019 Pranab Mukherjee fel ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pranab Mukherjee felicitated with Bharat Ratna by President Kovind

ANI
Published Aug 8, 2019, 7:46 pm IST
Updated Aug 8, 2019, 7:46 pm IST
Mukherjee was greeted on receiving the accolade by PM Modi, Vice President Naidu and slew of other leaders who were present at ceremony.
Mukherjee served as India's 13th President from 2012-2017, but prior to his election to the post, Mukherjee also served as the Union Finance Minister from 2009 to 2012. (Photo: PTI)
 Mukherjee served as India's 13th President from 2012-2017, but prior to his election to the post, Mukherjee also served as the Union Finance Minister from 2009 to 2012. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee was conferred with highest civilian honour of Bharat Ratna by President Ram Nath Kovind at a grand ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Thursday.

Mukherjee was greeted on receiving the accolade by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and a slew of other leaders who were present at the ceremony.

 

In addition to the former President, Assamese singer Bhupen Hazarika and RSS leader Nanaji Deshmukh were conferred Bharat Ratna posthumously.

Bhupen Hazarika's son Tej Hazarika received Bharat Ratna on his father's behalf, while, Chairman of Deendayal Research Institute, Virendrajeet Singh, received the Bharat Ratna on behalf of Nanaji Deshmukh.

Born on December 11, 1935, in a Bengali family in Mirati, a village in Birbhum district in West Bengal, Mukherjee completed his Masters in Political Science and History and LLB degree from University of Calcutta.

Mukherjee's life-long political career spanned about five decades, during which he held various key posts in the Congress as well as in the governments led by Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.

The 83-year-old served as India's 13th President from 2012-2017, but prior to his election to the post, Mukherjee also served as the Union Finance Minister from 2009 to 2012.

As Finance Minister, Mukherjee signed the letter appointing Manmohan Singh as Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Hazarika, an acclaimed poet and filmmaker, was born on September 8, 1926, and passed away on November 5, 2011. Hazarika was most popular in West Bengal and Bangladesh and was responsible for introducing the culture and folk music of Assam and Northeast India to Hindi cinema.

Nanaji Deshmukh was born on October 11 in 1916 in a small town of Hingoli in Maharashtra, Deshmukh represented Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur constituency in the Lok Sabha from 1977 to 1979.

From 1999 to 2005, he also served as a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha. Deshmukh was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan earlier.

One of the founding members of Bharatiya Jan Sangh, Deshmukh established a chain of RSS-inspired schools throughout India.He was associated with the RSS till his death at the age of 94 in 2010.

The veteran also played a key role in the Jai Prakash (JP) movement against Emergency in 1974 and was instrumental in the formation of the Janata Party government in 1977.

...
Tags: pranab mukherjee, bharat ratna, bhupen hazarika, nanaji dekhmukh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

According to a state government official, the Chief Minister Jagan Reddy ordered to pay an additional amount of Rs 5,000 to the flood victim families. He ordered to provide this amount to those staying in the relief shelters, and to those who have lost houses or crops. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra CM announces additional aid of Rs 5,000 to kin of flood victims

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

'With the nullifying of Article 370, the country has taken a historic decision. The dreams of Sardar Patel have been realised,' PM said. (Photo: ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir ‘liberated’ of Arricle 370, now time for development: PM

Another accused was sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment. All the accused were present in the court when the judgement was pronounced. (Representational Image)

Liquor baron Shiv Lal Doda, 23 others get life term for murder of Dalit man in Punjab



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Doctor Strange' director is in awe of Telugu film 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'

Poster of SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2'.
 

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor's hot belly dance video on Akh Lad Jaave goes viral

Janhvi Kapoor belly dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Devotee from Hyderabad donates Rs 1.11 cr to Tirumala shrine

Since 1985, about one lakh free meals, on an average, have been served to the devotees every day by making use of the annual interest drawn from accumulations of over Rs 1,000 crore donations made by philanthropists to the trust through banks. (Photo: File)
 

3 ways to hack WhatsApp by exploiting flaws revealed by researchers; Watch video

The researchers even developed a tool that demonstrates the issue acting as Proof of Concept.
 

Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu want to play ex-foreign minister Sushma Swaraj on-screen

Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu want to play ex-foreign minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)
 

Hunting For 'The World's Purest Water'

Business has soared in tandem with the warming of the planet, especially quick in the Arctic. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Government sets up tribunal to adjudicate ban on pro Khalistan group 'SFJ'

While imposing the ban, the Union Home Ministry had said the group's primary objective is to establish an 'independent and sovereign country' in Punjab and it openly espouses the cause of Khalistan and in that process, challenges the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India. (Photo: PTI / File)

Devotee from Hyderabad donates Rs 1.11 cr to Tirumala shrine

Since 1985, about one lakh free meals, on an average, have been served to the devotees every day by making use of the annual interest drawn from accumulations of over Rs 1,000 crore donations made by philanthropists to the trust through banks. (Photo: File)

Ayodhya case: SC asks how birthplace can be made 'juristic person' in land dispute

Responding to the query, senior advocate Parasaran appearing for 'Ram Lalla Virajman' told the bench, 'In Hindu religion, idols are not necessary for a place to be regarded as a holy place of worship.... Rivers and Sun are also worshipped in Hinduism and birth place in itself can be treated as a juristic person.' (Photo: File)

Indian domestic air passenger market clocks 7.9 per cent growth in June: IATA

The IATA statistics informed that Russia has topped the growth charts once again with 10.3 per cent slipping down marginally from 10.6 per cent it had registered in May, 2019. (Photo: Representative)

Junior doctors stage protest against NMC Bill 2019 in Hyderabad

Yesterday, several junior doctors and medicos were detained by the police for taking part in a relay hunger strike at Siddhartha Medical College of the city on Wednesday, opposing the Bill. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham