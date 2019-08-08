Nation Current Affairs 08 Aug 2019 Planes for rebel MLA ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Planes for rebel MLAs but no helicopter for flood-hit people? JD(S) asks Yeddy

PTI
Published Aug 8, 2019, 2:25 pm IST
Updated Aug 8, 2019, 2:25 pm IST
Nearly 44,000 people have been evacuated from flood-hit and rain-affected areas of K'taka, where the rain fury has left 9 people dead.
The BJP staked claim to form the government and B S Yediyurappa was sworn in as Chief Minister on July 26 and his government later also proved its majority. (Photo: File)
 The BJP staked claim to form the government and B S Yediyurappa was sworn in as Chief Minister on July 26 and his government later also proved its majority. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: The JD(S) on Thursday hit out at the BJP government in Karnataka on the issue of tackling the flood situation, alleging it could not deploy helicopters to evacuate affected people but had arranged special planes to ferry rebel MLAs to Mumbai.

"You (BJP) could arrange special aeroplane to ferry disgruntled MLAs (of Congress and the JDS) to Mumbai but you could not arrange a helicopter for the poor people dying due to flood," the Janata Dal (Secular) tweeted.

 

Those who arranged the stay of rebel MLAs in the five-star hotel in Mumbai could not set up even the rice starch centres for the poor people, the party led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda alleged.

"Do you get sadistic pleasure by seeing lakhs of people in distress? Is this why you toppled a perfectly functioning govt? To see people suffer? Shame on you!" the JD(S) said.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy collapsed last month after the group of rebel MLAs resigned, reducing the government to a minority.

Thereafter, the BJP staked claim to form the government and B S Yediyurappa was sworn in as Chief Minister on July 26 and his government later also proved its majority. Nearly 44,000 people have so far been evacuated from flood-hit and rain-affected areas of Karnataka, where the rain fury has left nine people dead, authorities said on Thursday.

The worst-hit was Belagavi district, where six people have lost their lives, while 40,180 people have been evacuated. Two persons lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Uttara Kannada district, from where 3,088 people have been evacuated till date, and one in Shivamogga, according to official figures.

...
Tags: karnataka crisis, bs yediyurappa, congress, bjp, jd(s), karnataka floods
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

The woman approached the police alleging that her husband divorced her through triple talaq using WhatsApp from Kuwait. (Photo: Representational | File)

UP man working in Kuwait gives triple talaq through WhatsApp

Pakistan had also stated it will appeal to the United Nations Security Council against the Indian government's decision to end Jammu and Kashmir's special status and split it into two union territories according to the J&K Reorganisation Bill, 2019. (Photo :Rajnath Singh | Twitter)

‘Hope no one gets such neighbours’: Rajnath on Pak’s reaction on Art 370

Chowdhury said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not living up to his theory of embracing Kashmiris instead of controlling them with muscle power. (photo: ANI)

'Kashmir like concentration camp,' says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Meanwhile, normal life has been affected in Barwani as the relentless rain has battered the district, submerging the Rajghat Bridge. (Photo: ANI)

MP: People celebrates as Tapti river overflows in Betul



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mahindra’s electric car portfolio set to get bigger with 3 new EVs slated for launch

First electric car of the lot will be the eKUV100, coming later this year.
 

Move over Chanel, Kim Jong Un may push for homegrown 'raccoon eye' makeup

Leader Kim Jong Un was once dismissive of domestic beauty products. (Photo: AP | File)
 

Watch: Sushma Swaraj's ashes immersed in Hapur's Ganga River

The mortal remains of former EAM Sushma Swaraj were consigned to flames on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

Hyderabad boy develops smart bangle to make women feel safe

The device, 'Self-Security Bangle for Women' is activated when a woman tilts her arm at a particular angle. The tilt action gives an electric shock to the aggressor holding the woman's arm and at the same time, sends its live location and alerts to relatives and nearby police stations. (Photo: ANI)
 

Amul's ode to Sushma Swaraj leaves many teary-eyed

Amul also joined in to say goodbye to the strong leader and extraordinary orator. (Photo: Twitter/ @Amul_Coop)
 

Will RBI repo rate cut benefits be passed on to you by banks?

Improving transmission remains key to the success of the latest RBI rate cut. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Kashmir like concentration camp,' says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Chowdhury said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not living up to his theory of embracing Kashmiris instead of controlling them with muscle power. (photo: ANI)

MP: People celebrates as Tapti river overflows in Betul

Meanwhile, normal life has been affected in Barwani as the relentless rain has battered the district, submerging the Rajghat Bridge. (Photo: ANI)

9 drown, 4 missing after rescue boat overturns in Maharashtra

Nine people drowned and four were missing after a boat engaged in rescue work overturned in a water body in Maharashtra's flood-hit Sangli district on Thursday, an official said. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Traffic cop crushed to death by truck after trying to avoid pothole

Locals held the potholed road responsible for Patil's death. (Photo: Representational)

Karnataka: Water level increases in Kabini Dam

The district administration gave the directions after Indian Meteorological Department issued 'Red Alert' in Kodagu for the next 48 hours. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham