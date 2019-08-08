Nation Current Affairs 08 Aug 2019 Kerala, Karnataka lo ...
Kerala, Karnataka look at heavy rainfall for 2 days

ANI
Published Aug 8, 2019, 10:45 am IST
Updated Aug 8, 2019, 11:53 am IST
In addition, all schools and colleges in Malappuram and Wayanad districts will remain closed.
With predictions of heavy rainfall, Kerala Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday issued 'Red Alert' warning for Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts for the next 24 hours.
 With predictions of heavy rainfall, Kerala Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday issued 'Red Alert' warning for Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts for the next 24 hours. (Representational Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: With predictions of heavy rainfall, Kerala Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday issued 'Red Alert' warning for Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts for the next 24 hours.

Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod were issued 'Orange Alerts' for Thursday. In addition, all schools and colleges in Malappuram and Wayanad districts will remain closed.

 

Meanwhile, 'Orange Alert' warnings were issued for Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasargod districts for Friday.

For Saturday, two districts- Idukki and Kozhikode have been issued 'Orange Alert' warnings.

Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday had predicted 'Fairly widespread' to 'widespread rainfall' with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state of Kerala for the next three days.

'Red Alert' warning denotes that an area will receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

An 'Orange Alert' warning denotes heavy to very heavy rainfall in a particular area.  

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday also said that isolated places over coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday.

The organisation further stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala, Mahe and South Interior Karnataka.

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha," the IMD added.

Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over north, central and southwest Arabian Sea, central and south Bay of Bengal and along and off West Coast and West Bengal-Odisha-Andhra coasts and the Andaman Sea.

The IMD has also adviced fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.

Tags: kerala, karnataka, goa, red alert, imd
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


