'Pakistan must refrain from any retaliatory aggression': US lawmakers on J&K

PTI
Published Aug 8, 2019, 7:58 am IST
Updated Aug 8, 2019, 7:58 am IST
India maintains the Jammu and Kashmir issue is strictly internal.
Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and a bill for splitting the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (Representational Image)
 Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and a bill for splitting the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Washington: Two top Democratic lawmakers have urged Pakistan to refrain from any "retaliatory aggression" against India and take "demonstrable action" against terrorist groups within its territory.

Pakistan on Wednesday expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria and downgraded diplomatic ties with India over what it called New Delhi's "unilateral and illegal" move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

 

Senator Robert Menendez and Congressman Eliot Engel of the House Foreign Affairs Committee in a joint statement on Wednesday also expressed concern over what they called restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Robert Menendez is a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, while Eliot Engel is the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

"Pakistan must refrain from any retaliatory aggression, including support for infiltrations across the Line of Control, and take demonstrable action against the terrorist infrastructure on Pakistan's soil," they said in the statement.

The lawmakers said that "as the world's largest democracy, India has an opportunity to demonstrate for all its citizens the importance of protecting and promoting equal rights, including freedom of assembly, access to information, and equal protection under the law."

"Transparency and political participation are the cornerstones of representative democracies, and we hope the Indian government will abide by these principles in Jammu and Kashmir," they said.

Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and a bill for splitting the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

India maintains the Jammu and Kashmir issue is strictly internal.

...
Trump had assured Xi that some of restrictions on Huawei would be relaxed, but US companies have complained that they have received few answers about the situation so far. (Photo: File)

'China was killing us with unfair trade deals,' says Donald Trump

The US is closely following India’s legislation regarding the new territorial status and governance of Jammu and Kashmir, a State Department official said on Wednesday, hours after Pakistan expelled the Indian envoy and downgraded its diplomatic ties. (Photo: File)

‘US closely following legislation on territorial status of J&K’: Official

Monica Lewinsky

Clinton sex abuse on TV

Anutin Chanvirakul

Thailand’s minister gets medical cannabis oil



