Karnataka to release Almatti dam's water on Fadnavis' request

The official from the Chief Minister's Office said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday spoke to his Karnataka counterpart BS Yediyurappa, who agreed to release five lakh cusecs water from Almatti Dam in Karnataka. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: In the backdrop of unprecedented floods in western Maharashtra, Karnataka has agreed to release five lakh cusecs water from Almatti dam to help affected people in Kolhapur and Sangli districts, an official said on Thursday.

The official from the Chief Minister's Office said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday spoke to his Karnataka counterpart BS Yediyurappa, who agreed to release five lakh cusecs water from Almatti Dam in Karnataka.

This will help to bring down the water level in the flood-affected areas in western Maharashtra, he said.

Earlier today, Fadnavis took the stock of flood situation in Kolhapur, Sangli & Satara through an aerial survey with other state ministers.