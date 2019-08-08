Nation Current Affairs 08 Aug 2019 ‘Won’t b ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Won’t be surprised if they arrest me too,’ says Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 8, 2019, 9:08 am IST
Updated Aug 8, 2019, 9:09 am IST
Mufti's daughter said, 'Govt wants to break my mother’s spirit and want her to fall in line but they don’t know that she is a strong woman.'
Kashmir has been under strict curfew since the midnight of August 4, when prominent local leaders Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were placed under house arrest. (Photo: File)
 Kashmir has been under strict curfew since the midnight of August 4, when prominent local leaders Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were placed under house arrest. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Sana Iltija Javed, daughter of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said, “The government wants to break my mother’s spirit and want her to fall in line but they don’t know that she is a strong woman.”

According to Hindustan Times report, Sana, who has limited access to the outside world, was with Mufti when she (the latter) was arrested and taken away from her residence.

 

Sana Javed said, “I’ve sent several messages to the police asking for permission to meet my mother but they are insecure about letting a daughter meet her mother. What are they scared of? I think they are just petrified about the backlash to a step (revocation of Article 370) they know is unconstitutional.”

“Nobody is being allowed to even meet me. I am just an ordinary Kashmiri, an Indian citizen. Why are they scared of a young woman who has nothing to do with politics? Do we have no rights and liberties?” she asked.

She said she wouldn’t be surprised if she got arrested as well. She added that the government does not want the country or international community to see how they have stripped their rights.

Sana too has been confined to her home in Srinagar.

Kashmir has been under strict curfew since the midnight of August 4, when prominent local leaders Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were placed under house arrest.

On August 5, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced scraping of Article 370 and tabled the Reorganisation Bill that converted the Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

...
Tags: kashmir issue, mehbooba mufti, article 370, sana iltija javed, omar abdullah
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Chidambaram also cited former civil servant Shah Faesal's comments on the issue to hit out at the government. (Photo:KPN)

Has 'muscular nationalism' resolved any conflict in world: Chidambaram

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur fell prey to a cyber fraud, losing Rs 23 lakh to a scamster who duped her through a mobile phone call, posing as a bank manager, said police. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Punjab Chief Minister's wife loses Rs 23 lakh in bank fraud

The total length of the International Border is 4096.70 km. (Photo: MHA)

India, Bangladesh discuss cooperation in border management

We have recovered a ULFA flag, Naxal literature and seized mobile phones from them. An investigation in the case is underway,

Assam: 4 including 2 women held for alleged links with ULFA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Flagship Apple iPhones get massive discounts in India

The iPhone XS Max also gets a price drop as well with the 64GB version available for Rs 1,04,900.
 

India secures 1st position in stage 1 of Army International Scout Masters competition

Five stages of the competition, which was formally inaugurated at the Jaisalmer military station on Monday, are the stages of infiltration and ambush, scout specialist course, scout trail obstacle course, small arms firing, floatation and exfiltration. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and everything insanely cool about it

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 the coolest smartphone in the world right now.
 

Samsung's new Note takes on Huawei in selfie beauty pageant

The Note 10 will be sold starting at USD 949.99 while the bigger Note 10 plus will start at USD 1,099.
 

Not actor but Kareena Kapoor Khan wants son Taimur to be this; read to know what

Taimur with mummy Kareena Kapoor Khan.
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' budget for dream home will leave you awestruck

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pak closes airspace corridor after downgrading diplomatic ties with India

These are flights to the US, Europe and the Middle East. (Representational Image)

'Short-sighted move': India slams Pak's decision to cancel trade, recall envoy

Amarinder Singh described Pakistan’s reaction as a 'kneejerk' one and uncalled for. (Representational Image)

'Why use Urdu, Persian in FIRs?': Court pulls up Delhi Police for 'flowery language'

The court was hearing a PIL by advocate Vishalakshi Goel seeking directions to the Delhi Police not to use Urdu and Persian words in FIRs. (Photo: File)

PM may address nation on Centre’s J&K move to scrap Article 370 today: report

The last time he addressed the nation was on March 27 during the Lok Sabha elections when he announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile (A-Sat) capability by shooting down a live satellite. (Photo: File)

Recover amount paid to man who forged sale deed: Madras high court

Madras high court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham