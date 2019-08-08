‘Won’t be surprised if they arrest me too,’ says Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter

Kashmir has been under strict curfew since the midnight of August 4, when prominent local leaders Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were placed under house arrest. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Sana Iltija Javed, daughter of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said, “The government wants to break my mother’s spirit and want her to fall in line but they don’t know that she is a strong woman.”

According to Hindustan Times report, Sana, who has limited access to the outside world, was with Mufti when she (the latter) was arrested and taken away from her residence.

Sana Javed said, “I’ve sent several messages to the police asking for permission to meet my mother but they are insecure about letting a daughter meet her mother. What are they scared of? I think they are just petrified about the backlash to a step (revocation of Article 370) they know is unconstitutional.”

“Nobody is being allowed to even meet me. I am just an ordinary Kashmiri, an Indian citizen. Why are they scared of a young woman who has nothing to do with politics? Do we have no rights and liberties?” she asked.

She said she wouldn’t be surprised if she got arrested as well. She added that the government does not want the country or international community to see how they have stripped their rights.

Sana too has been confined to her home in Srinagar.

On August 5, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced scraping of Article 370 and tabled the Reorganisation Bill that converted the Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.