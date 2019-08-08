Helpline numbers announced for Kashmiris to contact families in other states

Srinagar: Srinagar District Magistrate and Development Commissioner Shahid Choudhary has announced that DC Office Srinagar has established two helpline numbers for residents including students outside Jammu and Kashmir to contact their family back in the state. These are also applicable for families in the state to contact those outside.

DC Office #Srinagar has established 2 helplines 9419028242, 9419028251. Residents/Students outside state can contact. Families back home are also using these lines to reach out. — Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) August 8, 2019

Jammu and Kashmir, has been under an unprecedented lockdown to prevent any backlash over the government's big move on Article 370. As part of a complete communications blackout, phone services and internet connections remain suspended. Top officials are using satellite phones to communicate.

It is not known when the restrictions will be lifted.