Nation Current Affairs 08 Aug 2019 Helpline numbers ann ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Helpline numbers announced for Kashmiris to contact families in other states

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 8, 2019, 5:15 pm IST
Updated Aug 8, 2019, 5:15 pm IST
The state has been under a lockdown to prevent any backlash over the government's big move on Article 370.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Srinagar District Magistrate and Development Commissioner Shahid Choudhary has announced that DC Office Srinagar has established two helpline numbers for residents including students outside Jammu and Kashmir to contact their family back in the state. These are also applicable for families in the state to contact those outside.

 

 

 

Jammu and Kashmir, has been  under an unprecedented lockdown to prevent any backlash over the government's big move on Article 370. As part of a complete communications blackout, phone services and internet connections remain suspended. Top officials are using satellite phones to communicate.

It is not known when the restrictions will be lifted.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, article 370, helpline numbers, shahid choudhary, srinagar district magistrate and development commissioner
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Yesterday, several junior doctors and medicos were detained by the police for taking part in a relay hunger strike at Siddhartha Medical College of the city on Wednesday, opposing the Bill. (Photo: ANI)

Junior doctors stage protest against NMC Bill 2019 in Hyderabad

Security has been strengthened on the AMU campus here to deal with any possible protests by Kashmiri students in the wake of the Centre's decision to revoke some provisions of Article 370. (Photo: File)

Security strengthened on AMU campus to deal with possible breach of peace

The governor said mandis will be set up at different locations in the Kashmir Valley so that people can buy animals on the occasion of Eid. (Photo: File/ ANI)

J&K governor issues Rs 1L for students unable to go home for Eid celebration

'Red Alert' warning denotes that an area will receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, while an 'Orange Alert' warning denotes heavy to very heavy rainfall in a particular area. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala CM chairs high-level meeting in Idukki as rains wreak havoc



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hunting For 'The World's Purest Water'

Business has soared in tandem with the warming of the planet, especially quick in the Arctic. (Photo: AFP)
 

Irrational prices, non-transparency may make Kashmir a tough property market

According to pricing trending in 2019, property rates in Jammu and Srinagar have remained constant with no upward movement. (Representational Image)
 

Bollywood’s ace director Parvez Numarry to introduce largest media service in India

Parvez Numarry.
 

Coffee chain plans to eliminate use of straws by 2020

The retail industry is doing a huge push towards sustainable and environment-friendly packaging and Starbucks has jumped onto the bandwagon. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Pixel 4, 4 XL specs leaked: 90Hz Display, 6GB RAM, stereo speakers on board

The Pixel 4 will have a 5.7-inch FHD+ OLED display while the Pixel 4 XL will have a 6.3-inch QHD+ OLED display.
 

Sara Ali Khan's this quality impresses Rishi Kapoor as he praises her in tweet; read

Rishi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K governor takes stock of law and order situation before Eid-ul-Adha

The governor said mandis will be set up at different locations in the Kashmir Valley so that people can buy animals on the occasion of Eid. (Photo: File/ ANI)

Kerala CM chairs high-level meeting in Idukki as rains wreak havoc

'Red Alert' warning denotes that an area will receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, while an 'Orange Alert' warning denotes heavy to very heavy rainfall in a particular area. (Photo: ANI)

Samjhauta stops: How 4-decade service has cemented love across border

The train continued to carry emotions of millions for the last 40 years, only suspended briefly thrice. (Photo: File)

Karnataka to release Almatti dam's water on Fadnavis' request

The official from the Chief Minister's Office said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday spoke to his Karnataka counterpart BS Yediyurappa, who agreed to release five lakh cusecs water from Almatti Dam in Karnataka. (Photo: File)

High alert issued in parts of Goa after IMD warning

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that 'moderate rainfall spells are most likely to affect most places over North Goa and South Goa districts during the next 3 hours.' (Photo: File/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham