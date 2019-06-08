News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Leader of Opposition post in Telangana Assembly: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said his party will demand the leader of opposition post in Telangana Assembly since Congress is no longer the second biggest party.

PM Modi's first rally in Kerala: Addressing BJP workers in Kerala’s Guruvayur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Be it Udupi, Guruvayur or Dwarkadhish, for us - the people of Gujarat, there is an emotional connect. Coming from Gujarat, the land of Dwarkadhish, to Guruvayur gives one a special feeling.”

Veerappa Moily on Rahul Gandhi's decision to quit as Congress president: Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily on Saturday said Rahul Gandhi should reconsider his stand of resigning from the party post and suggested that the latter should first find a suitable candidate before quitting.

Meet Andhra Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers: In what the YSR Congress called a "socially-inclusive Cabinet," 25 new ministers were Saturday inducted into the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's Council of Ministers in Andhra Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: On the second day of his visit to Wayanad, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday renewed his attack against Narendra Modi, alleging that the Prime Minister is using "poison of hatred" to divide India.

Haryana woman brutally beats mother-in-law: In a horrifying incident, a woman was caught beating her elderly mother-in-law on camera in Niwaz Nagar village of Haryana's Mahendragarh district.

Goa airport services resume: The flight operations at Goa Airport resumed after it was closed temporarily on Friday afternoon following an incident of fire caused by a drop tank of a naval fighter aircraft, a Navy official said.

Massage on board: For the first time in the history of Indian Railways, massage services will be made available for passengers on board running trains. This facility will be made available in 39 trains departing from Indore, a railway official said on Saturday. This was a proposal from the Ratlam division of Western Railway zone, the official said.

Bhutan to decriminalise same-sex relationship: Bhutan’s lower house of parliament voted on Friday to scrap laws criminalising homosexuality, local media and activists said, becoming the latest Asian nation to take steps towards easing restrictions on same-sex relationships.

Easter bombings: Sri Lanka’s President has told his cabinet that he will not cooperate with a parliamentary investigation into security lapses leading to the Easter suicide bombings, official sources said Saturday.

