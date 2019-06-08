Cricket World Cup 2019

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Maldives on his first foreign visit in second term

Published Jun 8, 2019
Updated Jun 8, 2019
PM Modi's visit to Maldives is significant as its the only country in South Asia that he did not visit during his first term.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid at Male airport. (Photo:ANI)
Male: In his first bilateral visit after assuming office for the second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi was received by Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid at the airport.

 

Taking to Twitter after receiving PM Modi, Shahid said that this "momentous visit" would elevate the Indian-Maldivian relationship to new heights.

Hours before Modi's arrival, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih had announced his decision to confer the country's highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, 'The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen' on PM Modi.

PM Modi's visit to the island nation is significant as it's the only country in South Asia that he did not visit during his first term as the Prime Minister.

During his visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold talks with President Solih, Vice President Faisal Naseem and Speaker of the Majlis, Mohamed Nasheed.
India and Maldives are expected to exchange several agreements related to customs cooperation, capacity building, defence, and connectivity issues.

The two neighbours will also jointly inaugurate a couple of projects, including the crucial coastal surveillance radar system, which is a key step towards enhancing maritime security in the Indian Ocean region.

The Indian Prime Minister will also have a halt in Sri Lanka on his way back to the country on Sunday.

