Cricket World Cup 2019

World Neighbours 08 Jun 2019 Sri Lanka president ...
World, Neighbours

Sri Lanka president Maithripala Sirisena vows to block Easter attacks probe: Report

AFP
Published Jun 8, 2019, 10:59 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2019, 10:59 am IST
A ministerial source told AFP Sirisena has refused to allow any police, military or intelligence personnel to testify before the committee.
Maithripala Sirisena summoned an emergency meeting of his cabinet on Friday night to oppose the Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) probing the April 21 attacks that killed 258 people and wounded nearly 500. (Photo: File)
 Maithripala Sirisena summoned an emergency meeting of his cabinet on Friday night to oppose the Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) probing the April 21 attacks that killed 258 people and wounded nearly 500. (Photo: File)

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s president has told his cabinet that he will not cooperate with a parliamentary investigation into security lapses leading to the Easter suicide bombings, official sources said Saturday.

Maithripala Sirisena summoned an emergency meeting of his cabinet on Friday night to oppose the Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) probing the April 21 attacks that killed 258 people and wounded nearly 500.

 

A ministerial source told AFP Sirisena has refused to allow any police, military or intelligence personnel to testify before the committee.

“The cabinet meeting ended inconclusively,” the source said on condition of anonymity. “The government did not agree to suspend the PSC either.”

Sirisena’s office did not comment on the outcome of the heated cabinet meeting, but said the president had told senior police officers on Friday that he will not allow any serving officer to testify before the PSC.

Last week, Sirisena’s intelligence chief Sisira Mendis told the committee that the president had failed to hold regular security review meetings to assess the potential threat from Islamic radicals.

Halfway through his testimony, the live telecast of the proceedings were stopped on Sirisena’s orders, official sources said.

Sirisena’s defence secretary and police chief have suggested that the president, who is also the minister of Defence and Law and Order, did not follow proper protocols in dealing with intelligence reports, including advance warnings about the April 21 bombings.

Sirisena has repeatedly denied he was aware of an impending threat.

A local jihadist organisation and the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks against three churches and three luxury hotels.

Sirisena said last week that he had met with the national police chief and his top brass 13 days before the Easter Sunday attacks but no officer had raised the warnings which had been relayed by India.

Official sources said New Delhi had provided details of planned attacks based on information from a jihadist in Indian custody.

The government has admitted there were intelligence failures before the attacks, in which 45 foreign nationals died.

Sirisena subsequently suspended police chief Pujith Jayasundara and dismissed his top defence official Hemasiri Fernando.

Sri Lanka has been under a state of emergency since the attacks.

...
Tags: sri lanka blasts, easter blasts, maithripala sirisena
Location: Sri Lanka, Central


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

'It's hard to imagine a complete break of the United States from China or of China from the United States. We are not interested in this, and our American partners are not interested in this. President Trump is my friend and I am convinced he is also not interested in this,' Xi said. (Photo: File)

Jinping calls Trump a 'friend,' says US isn't interested in rupturing ties

Melania Geymonat, 28, said she and her girlfriend Chris were left covered in blood after the attack last week. (Photo: Facebook/ Melania Geymonat)

Asked us to kiss so they could enjoy watching: Lesbian couple assaulted on London bus

'For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago,' the president wrote on Twitter. (Photo: File)

We did that 50 yrs ago: Trump takes U-turn on NASA Moon mission

Trump: 'Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the US on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended.' (Photo: File)

Trump suspends new tariffs after US, Mexico reach agreement on migration



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jinping calls Trump a 'friend,' says US isn't interested in rupturing ties

'It's hard to imagine a complete break of the United States from China or of China from the United States. We are not interested in this, and our American partners are not interested in this. President Trump is my friend and I am convinced he is also not interested in this,' Xi said. (Photo: File)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: England vs Bangladesh; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The match is going to be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, a venue where there has been plenty of help for the fast bowlers. (Photo: AP)
 

In a first, US Air Force allows Sikh airman to keep turban, beard on duty

Harpreetinder Singh Bajwa, a crew chief at McChord Air Force Base, Washington, is now the first active airman who has been authorised to adhere to Sikh religious grooming and dress principles while serving in the Air Force. (Photo: Representational I File)
 

23-year-old Boy from Hyderabad scales Mount Everest

‘I dedicate this victory to my sponsors. The only message I want to give to youngsters is that there is nothing which we cannot do,’ Thirupati Reddy said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Monkey trespasses into Soundarya Sharma's room; find out what happened next

Soundarya Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Pakistan Minister slams MS Dhoni for Army insignia on gloves

Dhoni was conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Jaishankar discusses key elements of ties with Bhutan's top leadership

The dignitaries discussed important elements of the bilateral ties with emphasis on development partnership and cooperation in the hydropower sector. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)

2 killed, 99 injured as storm hits Nepal

The Himalayan Times reported that two of the injured have been referred to India for further treatment. (Photo: ANI)

Voluntary cut in defence budget will not impact 'response potential': Pak Army chief

Bajwa who spent Eid-ul-Fitr with troops along the Line of Control (LoC) said the best Eid for a soldier is to have pride for being on duty of defending the motherland even on such festive days away from the family. (Photo: File)

Two dead, 100 injured as storm hits Nepal's Far-Western region

While 77 people were wounded due to the storms in Kailali, 23 people have been injured in Kanchanpur, taking the total count up to a hundred. (Photo: ANI)

Xi Jinping in Russia to usher 'new era' of friendship

From Moscow, Xi will travel to Russia's former imperial capital Saint Petersburg to attend the Economic Forum hosted by Putin on Thursday and Friday. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham