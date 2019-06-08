Cricket World Cup 2019

PM Modi uses poison of hatred to divide this country: Rahul in Wayanad

Published Jun 8, 2019
Updated Jun 8, 2019, 11:51 am IST
Rahul said that PM Modi represents the worst sentiments of this country which includes anger, hatred, insecurity and lies.
Rahul said, 'Even though I belong to the Congress party, our doors will be open for every single citizen of Wayanad, regardless of their age, regardless of where they come from, regardless of what ideology they come from.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Rahul said, 'Even though I belong to the Congress party, our doors will be open for every single citizen of Wayanad, regardless of their age, regardless of where they come from, regardless of what ideology they come from.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Wayanad: Congress president Rahul Gandhi held a road show in Kalpetta of Wayanad district on Saturday.

Addressing the crowd, Rahul said, “Even though I belong to the Congress party, our doors will be open for every single citizen of Wayanad, regardless of their age, regardless of where they come from, regardless of what ideology they come from.”

 

Comparing PM Modi with ‘poison’, Rahul Gandhi said, “Narendra Modi uses poison, I'm using a strong word but he uses poison of hatred to divide this country. He uses anger and hatred to divide the people of this country. He uses lies to win election.”

Rahul said that PM Modi represents the worst sentiments of this country which includes anger, hatred, insecurity and lies.

...
congress, bjp, rahul gandhi, pm modi, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Kerala


