PM Modi uses poison of hatred to divide this country: Rahul in Wayanad

Wayanad: Congress president Rahul Gandhi held a road show in Kalpetta of Wayanad district on Saturday.

Addressing the crowd, Rahul said, “Even though I belong to the Congress party, our doors will be open for every single citizen of Wayanad, regardless of their age, regardless of where they come from, regardless of what ideology they come from.”

Comparing PM Modi with ‘poison’, Rahul Gandhi said, “Narendra Modi uses poison, I'm using a strong word but he uses poison of hatred to divide this country. He uses anger and hatred to divide the people of this country. He uses lies to win election.”

Rahul said that PM Modi represents the worst sentiments of this country which includes anger, hatred, insecurity and lies.