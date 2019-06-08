Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 08 Jun 2019 Cong no longer secon ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cong no longer second biggest party, AIMIM will demand LoP post in T'gana: Owaisi

ANI
Published Jun 8, 2019, 2:48 pm IST
Updated Jun 8, 2019, 2:48 pm IST
The statement by Owaisi came after 12 of the 18 Congress MLAs on Thursday crossed over to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS.
Owaisi said the decision of the Congress MLAs to shift their loyalty to TRS was justified as the law allowed them to do so. (Photo: ANI)
 Owaisi said the decision of the Congress MLAs to shift their loyalty to TRS was justified as the law allowed them to do so. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said his party will demand the leader of opposition post in Telangana assembly since Congress is no longer the second biggest party.

"We would request the Speaker of Telangana to give our party the leader of the opposition post because we have 7 MLAs in the state, making us the second biggest party. In Delhi BJP has been given the post even though they have just 3 MLAs out of a total 70, we will meet the Speaker soon," Owaisi said.

 

The statement by Owaisi came after 12 of the 18 Congress MLAs on Thursday crossed over to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

Owaisi said the decision of the Congress MLAs to shift their loyalty to TRS was justified as the law allowed them to do so.

"The law allows them to change their loyalty if there is a two-thirds majority... there is nothing wrong in Congress leaders choosing to join TRS."

"Congress still has time to introspect, they should find the reason why people are leaving them. In politics, if you are weak someone else will enjoy the benefits. In Andhra Pradesh, (Chandrababu) Naidu took many MLAs and MPs from Jagan's party, why was the Congress then silent?" he added.

On being questioned about Reddy's decision to appoint five deputy Chief Minister's in the state, Owaisi termed it a "wonderful decision" and said it was a great shift forward in the right direction.

"Jaganmohan Reddy has done a wonderful thing by appointing five deputy Chief ministers in Andhra. It is an excellent gesture through which every caste and minority has been given representation, this will send a positive message. Naidu's government focused on just one caste which was bad," Owaisi said.

...
Tags: asaduddin owaisi, aimim, congress, trs
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The Goa airport is used for both civilian and military aircraft. (Photo: ANI)

Flight operations resume at Goa Airport after being closed following fire incident

While addressing BJP workers of the state, where his party drew a blank in Lok Sabha polls, Modi said, 'Those who made us win are ours, those who did not make us win are also ours. Kerala is as much mine as is Varanasi.'

PM Modi goes traditional, wears 'mundu' and 'angavastram' for Kerala visit

3 people, including 2 children, at AND Convent School died after a fire breke out. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

2 children among 3 dead as fire breaks out at Faridabad school

Around a dozen Maoists, some of them armed, stopped the bus belonging to Jai Bhawani Travels, and set it ablaze after allowing passengers to get off. (Photo: Representatinal)

Naxals first asked passengers to alight, then torched bus in C'garh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi goes traditional, wears 'mundu' and 'angavastram' for Kerala visit

While addressing BJP workers of the state, where his party drew a blank in Lok Sabha polls, Modi said, 'Those who made us win are ours, those who did not make us win are also ours. Kerala is as much mine as is Varanasi.'
 

Beware, allergies can be triggered by junk food

The research team found compelling evidence relating to the mechanism of action elicited by AGEs in determining food allergy. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Apple reveals important iPhone upgrade blow

iOS 13 will support iPhone 6s and later.
 

US experts heap praises on EAM S Jaishankar, call him one of world’s best diplomats

Jaishankar was India’s longest-serving ambassador to China, with a four-and-a-half year term from June 2009 to December 2013. He was India’s foreign secretary from 2015-2018. (Photo: File)
 

Bhutan’s lower house of Parliament votes to decriminalise homosexuality

Bhutan’s decision comes after several other Asian countries have scrapped laws restricting the rights of LGBT+ people. (Photo: Representational Image/ File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2 children among 3 dead as fire breaks out at Faridabad school

3 people, including 2 children, at AND Convent School died after a fire breke out. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

Naxals first asked passengers to alight, then torched bus in C'garh

Around a dozen Maoists, some of them armed, stopped the bus belonging to Jai Bhawani Travels, and set it ablaze after allowing passengers to get off. (Photo: Representatinal)

Odisha Guv not to hold 'At Home' party in view of people affected by Fani

The move comes in view of the devastation caused by the extremely severe cyclonic storm that ravaged coastal districts of Odisha and killed at least 64 people after making a landfall in Puri on May 3. (Photo: File)

TMC leaders thrash 6-year-old, locals protest

The two TMC leaders reportedly threw shells at the protesters. Dozens of locals have been injured in the incident. (Photo: File)

26 killed, 57 injured in UP due to thunderstorm, rains in last 2 days

No loss was reported from the remaining 53 districts of Uttar Pradesh, according to officials. (Photo: Representative)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham