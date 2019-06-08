Cricket World Cup 2019

'Kerala is as much mine as is Varanasi,' says PM Modi in Guruvayur

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 8, 2019, 12:26 pm IST
Updated Jun 8, 2019, 12:30 pm IST
PM Modi said that elections have their own place but after polls there is an important responsibility which is towards 130 crore citizens. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Guruvayur: Addressing BJP workers in Kerala’s Guruvayur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Be it Udupi, Guruvayur or Dwarkadhish, for us - the people of Gujarat, there is an emotional connect. Coming from Gujarat, the land of Dwarkadhish, to Guruvayur gives one a special feeling.”

PM Modi said that elections have their own place but after polls there is an important responsibility which is towards 130 crore citizens.

 

“Those who made us win our ours, those who did not make us win are also ours. Kerala is as much mine as is Varanasi,” he added.

This rally came days after BJP-led NDA government won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a thumping victory.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the famed Lord Krishna temple. He also performed the thulabharam ritual for which the temple authorities had reportedly arranged over 100 kg of lotus flowers.

The ritual is an important offering to Lord Krishna wherein a person is weighed against a commodity such as flowers, grains, fruits and similar articles and the equal value or quantity is offered as donation.

Wearing a traditional Kerala dhoti and white shawl, Modi was received at the temple gate by the authorities with a traditional poornakumbh.

He was accompanied by Kerala Governor P Sathasivam, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

