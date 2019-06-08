Cricket World Cup 2019

PM Modi arrives in Thrissur, will visit Sri Krishna temple

ANI
Published Jun 8, 2019, 8:50 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2019, 10:13 am IST
PM Modi's visit to Kerala comes at a time when Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad.
Prime Minister will later proceed for his state visit to the Maldives, a day after which he is slated to visit Sri Lanka. (Photo: ANI)
Thrissur: Security has been beefed up with an adequate deployment of police personnel and dog squad as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur on Saturday to offer prayers. Devotees, however, are seen visiting the temple as usual.

Prime Minister arrived in Kochi in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. At the airport, he was received by Union Minister V Muraleedharan, Governor of Kerala Justice P. Sathasivam, and a number of other dignitaries.

 

Prime Minister will offer prayers at Guruvayur temple in Thrissur, after which he is expected to address BJP workers for the first time in Kerala after his victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

"Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji to offer prayers at #Guruvayoor Sree Krishna Temple on June 8. Public meet at Guruvayoor Sree Krishna HS Ground at 10:00 am. All are Welcome," BJP's Kerala unit had tweeted on Friday.

The Prime Minister will later proceed for his state visit to the Maldives, a day after which he is slated to visit Sri Lanka.

The foreign engagements will be the first to be undertaken by him after coming back to power for a second term as Prime Minister.

Modi's visit to Kerala comes at a time when Congress President Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad.

In the recently concluded polls, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) bagged 19 out of the 20 seats in Kerala while the BJP drew a blank.

