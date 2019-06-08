YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assumes charge of his office

Reddy occupied his office at state secretariat at 8.39 am. (Photo: ANI)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday assumed charge of his office at state secretariat post his resounding victory in the state elections.

Reddy occupied his office at state secretariat at 8.39 am.

Employees of various departments in secretariat stood in queues and welcomed Jagan with garlands and bouquets.

Reddy's Cabinet ministers are expected to take oath at 11.49 am. Some of those ministers and YSRCP leaders greeted him at his new office.

In the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, Reddy's YSRCP got an absolute majority by winning 151 out of 175 seats.

On May 30, the YSRCP chief took oath as the second chief minister of Andhra Pradesh since its bifurcation.