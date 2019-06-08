Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 08 Jun 2019 Flight operations re ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Flight operations resume at Goa Airport after being closed following fire incident

PTI
Published Jun 8, 2019, 3:18 pm IST
Updated Jun 8, 2019, 3:19 pm IST
The airport has been closed for a few hours following the incident that took place around 2 PM.
The Goa airport is used for both civilian and military aircraft. (Photo: ANI)
 The Goa airport is used for both civilian and military aircraft. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The flight operations at Goa Airport resumed after it was closed temporarily on Friday afternoon following an incident of fire caused by a drop tank of a naval fighter aircraft, a Navy official said.

A portion of the main runway of the airport caught fire after a drop tank of a MiG-29K aircraft fell down from the jet while it was taking off, Navy spokesperson Capt D K Sharma said.

 

He said the airport has been closed for a few hours following the incident that took place around 2 PM.

The Goa airport is used for both civilian and military aircraft. "All efforts are on to resume flight services at the airport as soon as possible," Sharma said.

...
Tags: goa airport, naval fighter aircraft, navy official, fire
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

While addressing BJP workers of the state, where his party drew a blank in Lok Sabha polls, Modi said, 'Those who made us win are ours, those who did not make us win are also ours. Kerala is as much mine as is Varanasi.'

PM Modi goes traditional, wears 'mundu' and 'angavastram' for Kerala visit

Owaisi said the decision of the Congress MLAs to shift their loyalty to TRS was justified as the law allowed them to do so. (Photo: ANI)

Cong no longer second biggest party, AIMIM will demand LoP post in T'gana: Owaisi

3 people, including 2 children, at AND Convent School died after a fire breke out. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

2 children among 3 dead as fire breaks out at Faridabad school

Around a dozen Maoists, some of them armed, stopped the bus belonging to Jai Bhawani Travels, and set it ablaze after allowing passengers to get off. (Photo: Representatinal)

Naxals first asked passengers to alight, then torched bus in C'garh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi goes traditional, wears 'mundu' and 'angavastram' for Kerala visit

While addressing BJP workers of the state, where his party drew a blank in Lok Sabha polls, Modi said, 'Those who made us win are ours, those who did not make us win are also ours. Kerala is as much mine as is Varanasi.'
 

Beware, allergies can be triggered by junk food

The research team found compelling evidence relating to the mechanism of action elicited by AGEs in determining food allergy. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Apple reveals important iPhone upgrade blow

iOS 13 will support iPhone 6s and later.
 

US experts heap praises on EAM S Jaishankar, call him one of world’s best diplomats

Jaishankar was India’s longest-serving ambassador to China, with a four-and-a-half year term from June 2009 to December 2013. He was India’s foreign secretary from 2015-2018. (Photo: File)
 

Bhutan’s lower house of Parliament votes to decriminalise homosexuality

Bhutan’s decision comes after several other Asian countries have scrapped laws restricting the rights of LGBT+ people. (Photo: Representational Image/ File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cong no longer second biggest party, AIMIM will demand LoP post in T'gana: Owaisi

Owaisi said the decision of the Congress MLAs to shift their loyalty to TRS was justified as the law allowed them to do so. (Photo: ANI)

2 children among 3 dead as fire breaks out at Faridabad school

3 people, including 2 children, at AND Convent School died after a fire breke out. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

Naxals first asked passengers to alight, then torched bus in C'garh

Around a dozen Maoists, some of them armed, stopped the bus belonging to Jai Bhawani Travels, and set it ablaze after allowing passengers to get off. (Photo: Representatinal)

Odisha Guv not to hold 'At Home' party in view of people affected by Fani

The move comes in view of the devastation caused by the extremely severe cyclonic storm that ravaged coastal districts of Odisha and killed at least 64 people after making a landfall in Puri on May 3. (Photo: File)

TMC leaders thrash 6-year-old, locals protest

The two TMC leaders reportedly threw shells at the protesters. Dozens of locals have been injured in the incident. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham