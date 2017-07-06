 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli has failed to produce in the last two matches, with scores 3 and 11 not looking good for the visitors.(Photo: AP) Live Cricket Score, WI vs Ind, 5th ODI: WI win toss and bat, both teams unchanged
 
BJP wants Mamata to resign; sets up team to review violence-hit areas

ANI
Published Jul 6, 2017, 6:49 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2017, 7:01 pm IST
'Anti-social elements are working as TMC workers in state and creating chaos, especially in Hindu-dominated areas'.
Earlier, Mamata had appealed the warring groups to maintain peace and communal harmony in the area. (Photo: PTI)
Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee is unable to administer the law and order situation in the state, and therefore, they would demand her resignation.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said the anti-social elements are working as Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in the state and creating chaos, especially in the Hindu-dominated areas.

"They are trying to make them vacate their houses at low prices and that is why they are purposely creating violence there. What is unfortunate is that the State Government is supporting them," Vijayvargiya said.

Using the opportunity to target Mamata over her remarks against state Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, Vijayvargiya said she is making such comments out of frustration.

"Due to frustration she is making such comments. With all this, she does not deserve to be in power. We will definitely demand her resignation," he said.

Mamata had earlier alleged the state governor of abusing and threatening her.

She also said that the Governor's office was behaving like a 'Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office.'

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah has constituted a team comprising party leaders Om Mathur, Meenakshi Lekhi, Satyapal Singh and Kailash Vijayvargiya, who will visit the violence-affected areas and will submit a report to him.

West Bengal, in the recent few days, has witnessed violence and serious clashes either taking place between two religious groups or between people and the administration.

The boiling pot of it is the Darjeeling unrest, with the Gorkhas, under the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM), demanding a separate Gorkhaland for themselves.

The Gorkhas have demanded for a separate land with the claim that they should get what was promised to them i.e. a separate land.

The situation is still intense in the region with the widespread shutdown entering the 22nd day on Thursday.

Another incident of violence which erupted was in the North 24 Parganas area on Monday.

Communal violence broke out in its Baduria and Basirhat areas over a Facebook post.

Earlier, Mamata had appealed the warring groups to maintain peace and communal harmony in the area. She also held the local police responsible for failing to block Facebook in the beginning only.

Tags: communal violence, west begal, mamata banerjee, basirhat
