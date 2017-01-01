Top Stories

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)
World

Ramgopal declares Akhilesh as SP chief; Shivpal, Amar Singh 'sacked'

DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
Earlier, Mulayam Singh shot off a letter to workers asking them not to attend the meeting called by Ramgopal.
Medics carry a wounded person at the scene after an attack at a popular nightclub in Istanbul. (Photo: AP)
World

‘Walked on top of people': Istanbul club attack witness describes chaos

DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
Thirty nine people were killed when the attacker, dressed as Santa, stormed an elite nightclub during New Year.
As of November 9, the balance in about 25.5 crore Jan Dhan accounts was Rs 45,636 crore. (Photo: PTI)
World

Rs 87,000 crore deposited in Jan Dhan a/cs after note ban, IT probe on

DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
IT department also has data on small cash deposits made in 4.86 lakh accounts totalling to Rs 2,000 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Modi insensitive, a 'merchant of false promises': Oppn attacks PM on speech
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked finance officials to prepare a report on the sector-wise impact of demonetisation.

Telangana to assess note ban hit, plans to cut expenses as revenues dwindle
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Rajnath hails Modi, says country will become stronger by his schemes
Former Chief of Army staff, General Dalbir Singh Suhag (Photo: PTI)

Army well prepared to meet any challenge, thank govt: Dalbir Suhag
Citizens can avail this facility in their individual capacity once during the period on submission of ID documents. (Photo: File)

NRIs can exchange old notes up to June 30: RBI
Close aide of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa V.K. Sasikala on Saturday takes charge as AIADMK general secretary (Photo: DC)

Party will continue military discipline, defeat rivals: Sasikala Natarajan
The woman was invited to read Bible by some residents of the Asylum center which apparently angered the migrant. (Photo: ANI/ Representational)

Afghan migrant attacks Bible-reading woman in Austria
US President-elect Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

No computer is safe, use snail mail: Donald Trump
North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong-Un. (Photo: AFP)

Kim says North Korea in 'final stages of test launching ICBM'
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: File)

UN passes resolution backing Russia on Syria truce
Chelsea hahve managed to go on a 13-match winning streak, opening up a 6-point gap at the top of the table. (Photo: AP)

Chelsea get 13th straight win, Liverpool maintain pursuit
Galaxy S8 concept image (Image: YouTube)

Samsung Galaxy S8 to be powered by company’s own Exynos 8895 chipset
Rajinikanth had done a cameo in Shah Rukh's 'Ra.one'.

SRK reveals first look of Rajini's daughter Aishwarya's upcoming film
TRAF6 over-expression in mouse hematopoietic (blood) stem cells results in impaired blood cell formation and bone marrow failure. (Photo: Pixabay)

Treatment possible for pre-malignant bone marrow disorder

MOST POPULAR

 

Mohammad Kaif gives trolls a fitting reply after being criticised for doing yoga

Some fans criticised Kaif for doing yoga, which they termed as
 

From weight loss to remaining injury-free: fitness resolutions for 2017

Pumping iron in the gym is not the only way one can stay physically fit. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

From 'Mitron' to 'Saathiyon': Twitter wonders why PM did not use his salutation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 

Pic: Kylie Jenner’s last selfie of the year has become a rage on the internet!

Kylie Jenner
 

An open transgender marriage: a first in Mumbai

Image for representational purpose only.
 

Aamir celebrates Dangal success by watching film at Delhi theatre among audience

A still from the film.
 

Here's a fish that can get you trippy and give hallucinations for days

The fish is found in the Atlantic off Africa's western coast and the Mediterranean (Photo: YouTube)
 

Apple to make iPhones in Bengaluru

The Cupertino-based company has been in discussions with Indian government seeking incentives to set up a manufacturing unit in the country.
 

Here's what your morning erections can tell about your heart

It's an early sign of heart diseases (Photo: AFP)
 

French workers win 'right to disconnect' post-work hours

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT

Columns

Mission 2017: A happy, healthy, clean India...
Pavan K Varma
After two successive drought years, let the New Year focus on the well being of our farmers.
Pavan K Varma

Indispensable old guard and new poll tactics
Anita Katyal
Ahmed Patel’s name crops up in party meetings given the crucial backroom role he plays in organisational matters.
Anita Katyal

Year of outrageous lies
Mohan Guruswamy
Growth fell 6% in November to 1.34 million and the industry expects it to fall by a huge 35% in December, lowest level in six years.
Mohan Guruswamy

Stories of race and isolation in London
Farrukh Dhondy
The report has no instantly implementable solutions to the obvious and growing social dislocation caused by this evolved isolation.
Farrukh Dhondy

Gallery

Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)
Dogs provide therapy in a Brazilian hospital
Dogs provide therapy in a Brazilian hospital

More Galleries

South

Entertainment

John was last seen in Abhinay Deo's 'Force 2,' alongside Sonakshi Sinha. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

John Abraham gifts himself brand new supercar!
Kylie Jenner

Pic: Kylie Jenner’s last selfie of the year has become a rage on the internet!
Hamill has opened up about the loss of his two dear friends, saying it was "unimaginable" for him. (Photo source: Pinterest)

Mark Hamill devastated by death of Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher
After celebrating the sweet moment, they took over the dance floor and even shared a kiss. (Photo: AP)

Drake and Jennifer Lopez attend romantic prom on New Year's eve
Priyanka, who presented at this year’s Oscar awards, confirmed the news by re-tweeting a post on the official Twitter account of the Golden Globe Awards.

Priyanka Chopra to present at Golden Globes 2017
Aditya Roy Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen in Bollywood remake of Hollywood's 'The Fault in Our Stars' which will be directed by Karan Johar.

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in a remake

Technology

HTC is expected to unveil a series of smartphones this year.

HTC Ocean Note may beat Google’s Pixel camera
Vivo V5.

Vivo V5 Plus to launch on 23 Jan, here’s everything you need to know
Vodafone and Airtel postpaid users can now finally see the billing option on their Android smartphones.

Vodafone, Airtel users can now opt for direct billing option
ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Some fans criticised Kaif for doing yoga, which they termed as "un-islamic". (Photo: PTI)

Mohammad Kaif gives trolls a fitting reply after being criticised for doing yoga

Coach Darren Lehmann raised the prospect of playing two of his three spin options at the expense of paceman Jackson Bird with an all-rounder coming in. (Photo: AFP)

Australia double up on spin ahead of India tour

Virat Kohli and R. Ashwin hold the ICC Test championship mace. The duo played key role in helping India reach No.1

2016 has restored primacy of Test cricket

Bajrang Punia

Bajrang Punia praises Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt

Lifestyle

Plants are the natural largest source of cellulose, but are largely unexplored in such biomedical applications. (Photo: Pixabay)

New wound-dressing material made from bamboo plants

Pumping iron in the gym is not the only way one can stay physically fit. (Photo: Pixabay)

From weight loss to remaining injury-free: fitness resolutions for 2017

Warming temperatures due to climate change could cause trouble for the ancient trees. (Photo: Pixabay)

Climate change could kill world's oldest trees: study

Having no contact with grandchildren at all can negatively impact the health of grandparents. (Photo: Pixabay)

Grandparents who help care for grandchildren live longer than other seniors

South Entertainment

Soundarya Rajinikanth

Soundarya, an epitome of simplicity
Actress Anjali

Anjali to get hitched?
Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati’s big plan ahead
Raj Tarun

Raj Tarun misses out on big projects
Allu Aravind

Allu Aravind: Meet the money-maker
A still from Pulimurugan

Mollywood sun under a cloud

Nation

Amar Singh on Sunday had insisted that he is not behind the feud in party chief Mulayam Singh's family. (Photo: PTI)

As SP war rages, Amar Singh hurries home from London to meet Mulayam
Saturday's address to the nation came a day after the expiry of 50-day deadline set by the government for people to deposit old high-value currency notes. (Photo: File)

Nothing new in Modi's address to the nation yesterday: Shiv Sena
Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: PTI)

Demonetisation meant to change people’s attitudes: Venkaiah Naidu
ADVERTISEMENT

World

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

China jails 16 for trafficking in organs

Medics carry a wounded person at the scene after an attack at a popular nightclub in Istanbul. (Photo: AP)

Turkey: search launched for New Year's nightclub attacker

Police allege the co-pilot found the pilot passed out in the cockpit.(Photo: Representational Image)

‘Had all the potential for a disaster’: Pilot found passed out drunk in cockpit

British PM Theresa May. (Photo: File)

British PM promises 'right' Brexit deal in New Year message

Business

Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju

Tremendous growth potential for domestic air cargo, says Raju

The industry body suggested creation of a National Innovation Fund of Rs 10,000 crore.

CII wants corporate tax rate slashed to 18 per cent in Budget

In its consultation paper of 2011, TRAI had noted that growing telecom infrastructure requires increasing amount of electricity to power it.

TRAI to initiate consultation on green issues in telecom infra

Myntra, which bought its rival Jabong in July last year from Rocket Internet for USD 70 million, expects its growth rate to be almost 80 per cent year-on-year, despite demonetisation.

Myntra aims to double sales, turn profitable by March'18

Science

The leap second is also key to making sure that SDO is in sync with the Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) used to label each of its images.

NASA missions to add leap second to master clock
The Year 2016 turned out to be most successful year for the Isro that it had registered nine successful launches for the first time including two experimental launches pertaining to Reusable Launch Vehicle and Air breathing propulsion.

Isro sets record with 9 launches in 2016
The comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdušáková returns to the inner solar system about every five years.

Comet to light up New Year
ADVERTISEMENT

Coffee Break

Anushka Sharma went up to Rahul Dravid to have his signature for her brother who was a big fan of the Indian cricketer. (Photo: AFP / PTI)

Anushka Sharma once asked Dravid to return her pen

Ahmed Shehzad is dropped from Pakistani side following disciplinary issues.

Ahmed Shehzad plays Dhoni’s helicopter shot

Virender Sehwag wished England cricketer Joe Root in a funniest manner on his birthday. (Photo: AFP / AP)

Virender Sehwag strikes again in his birthday wishes for Joe Root

While Sachin Baby plays for Kerala in Ranji Trophy and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL, Anna Chandy is a BDS graduate. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)

Watch: Cricketer Sachin Baby announces marriage with Anna Chandy on a cricket field

Cartoon of the day

Counter Point

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Modi’s grip unlikely to loosen in 2017
Rakesh Asthana

Dilli Ka Babu: High stakes race
Parliament House (Photo: PTI)

Mission 2017: A happy, healthy, clean India...

Editors' Picks

Many of the astrologers have predicted that there will be more air accidents in 2017 and earthquakes too. (Representational image)

360 degree: 2017 – Future tense

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with cabinet minister Azam Khan at the inauguration of library at Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Akhilesh finds broad support within SP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing at the launch of a new mobile app 'BHIM' to encourage e-transactions during the ''Digital Mela'' at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Bhim app: Make it secure

Congress Vice President, Rahul Gandhi with party leader Ahmed Patel arrive to attend the 132nd foundation day of Indian National Congress at AICC in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Indispensable old guard and new poll tactics

Astroguide
You will succeed in recovering long pending dues, which would considerably improve your financi...
Daily Weekly

Poll

Will Sasikala Natarajan be able to fill Jayalalithaa’s shoes?
VOTE
PREVIOUS POLLS:
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham