Top Stories

 Moeen Ali is having a field day, having picked up three wickets already. (Photo: BCCI) Live cricket score, Ind vs Eng, 1st T20I: MAnish Pandey out, India in deep trouble
 

Army tanks roll down Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
Year of debuts: NSG commandos, Tejas make first appearance in R-Day parade

DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
UAE soldiers led the march on Republic Day parade at Rajpath; states showcased cultural diversity.
6 jawans were killed in 2 avalanches on Thursday. (Photo: File/ Representational Image)
10 soldiers killed in 2 avalanches in Gurez sector of Kashmir: Army

DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
Many soldiers are missing, but their exact number is not yet known as heavy snowfall has hampered ongoing operations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowed as he leaves after attending the 68th Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Modi does it again: Breaks protocol on Republic Day, walks down Rajpath

DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
This is the second time when Prime Minister Modi walked down the Rajpath to greet the crowd.
Moeen Ali is having a field day, having picked up three wickets already. (Photo: BCCI)

Live cricket score, Ind vs Eng, 1st T20I: MAnish Pandey out, India in deep trouble
Havildar Hangpan Dada's wife Chasen Lowang Dada receiving the Ashok Chakra medal from the President. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Hangpan Dada, who killed 4 terrorists, posthumously awarded Ashok Chakra
Protesters detained during protest. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

AP special status: Thousands detained ahead of 'beach protest', roads blocked
Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (Photo: AFP)

Indira Gandhi wanted Pak to join group against Russia in 1980: CIA report
UAE contingent leads India's 68th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

UAE contingent leads Republic Day parade at Rajpath
President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi look on as General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Adu Dhabi take photo from his mobile during the 68th Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Abu Dhabi’s Al Nahyan joins select group of leaders to grace India’s R-Day
Alexander Kadakin served as the Russian Ambassador to India since 2009. (Photo: MEA/ Twitter)

Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin passes away
Representational image (Photo: File)

Won’t let you visit parents until you bear children: In-laws tell Jharkhand brides
President Pranab Mukherjee addressing the nation on the eve of 68th Republic Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

We celebrate 'argumentative', not 'intolerant' Indian: President
Crowds at ATMs have subsided.

Cash withdrawal restrictions likely to go away by February-end
Repesentational Image (Photo: File)

National Anthem: Visually challenged have to stand up, says Govt
Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said in a statement that January 25 reminds Pakistan about the alleged "massacre of more than 25 innocent defenceless Kashmiris" in Hundwara by Indian security forces 27 years ago. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Hold India ‘accountable’ for its crimes in Kashmir: Pakistan
At a ceremony and air show in the Saudi capital, a hangar opened to reveal one of the F-15SA Eagle aircraft made by US manufacturer Boeing. (Photo: AP)

Saudi Arabia shows off new f-15 warplane, missile attached to belly
In February 2016, Trump said "torture works" and pledged to bring back waterboarding and "much worse." (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump says torture works but will follow CIA, Pentagon advice
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

India ranks sixth on eight great powers in 2017: magazine
Here’s how you can download Netflix movies to SD card

You have to select the download location in the settings option to switch the location from internal to external storage.
 

David Warner equals Sachin Tendulkar's unique record

Warner’s 179 runs off 128 balls was his fifth 150 plus score in one-day cricket. (Photo: Cricket Australia)
 

Exclusive: Dubai tourism upset with Parineeti, to pay her less than what was decided

Parineeti Chopra
 

B'desh: World's longest moving line of bicycles sets Guinness record

The longest chain of cyclists. (Photo: Twitter | @rezwan)
 

Lakshadweep tableau returns to Republic Day parade after 23 years

The tableau of Lakshadweep passes through the Rajpath during the 68th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Premature celebration leaves Sri Lanka, Asela Gunaratne red-faced

The batsman miscalculated and started celebrating Sri Lanka’s win with one run still required. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Scarlett Johansson, hubby Romain Dauriac split after two years of marriage

Scarlett Johansson with Romain Dauriac. (Photo: AP)
 

SRK's Raees earns a whopping 13 crores more than Hrithik's Kaabil on opening day

Stills from the films.
 

Tejas aircraft debuts at Republic Day fly past

Indian Air Force's Tejas planes flying past for the first time during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Exclusive: No more starry tantrums on sets for Shahid, strict orders rendered?

Shahid Kapoor
Trump’s first 100 hours as American President
Mahir Ali
In the case of Donald Trump, the first 100 hours have been fascinating enough.
Mahir Ali

Resolve on R-Day for a healthy, educated India
Patralekha Chatterjee
Tour operators list the top five countries we, Indian nationals, can visit without a visa and urge us not to sit at home this long weekend.
Patralekha Chatterjee

Jallikattu returns with an expiry date?
K N Bhat
If at any time Jallikattu is seen as loathsome by society, the legislature will have to act.
K N Bhat

BJP faces secular challenge in UP
Sanjay Kumar
SP-Cong alliance will now be perceived as a real challenge to the BJP in UP.
Sanjay Kumar

India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.
In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day

Parineeti Chopra

Exclusive: Dubai tourism upset with Parineeti, to pay her less than what was decided
Stills from the films.

SRK's Raees earns a whopping 13 crores more than Hrithik's Kaabil on opening day
Scarlett Johansson with Romain Dauriac. (Photo: AP)

Scarlett Johansson, hubby Romain Dauriac split after two years of marriage
The poster starring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty was shared on Twitter.

Check out: Prabhas and Anushka’s brilliant focus in new Baahubali 2 poster
Akshay is all set to enthrall his fans in 'Jolly LLB 2'

I don’t act smart in front of my director: Akshay Kumar
Shahid Kapoor

Exclusive: No more starry tantrums on sets for Shahid, strict orders rendered?

You have to select the download location in the settings option to switch the location from internal to external storage.

Here’s how you can download Netflix movies to SD card
Having a DVR attached to your dashboard can help in many ways. While learning to drive, you can go over the video clips to know your weak points and mistakes. When regular driving, you can use it as evidence in case you meet with an accident. While driving around, you can help use it as evidence if you are a witness to an accident too.

Blaupunkt car DVR review: A must-have driver assistant
Mark Zuckerberg announces Hugo Barra onboard Facebook Oculus to head the VR team.

Zuckerberg confirms Hugo Barra joining Facebook to head VR team
Leander Paes and Martina Hingis lost 3-6, 2-6 against the Australian pair of Sam Groth and Samantha Stosur in a quarterfinal match that lasted 55 minutes. (Photo: AP)

Leander Paes- Martina Hingis knocked out of Australian Open

Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished his ODI and T20I captaincy in the Indian cricket team earlier this month. (Photo: AFP)

Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir’s pencil sketch of MS Dhoni is winning the internet

Warner’s 179 runs off 128 balls was his fifth 150 plus score in one-day cricket. (Photo: Cricket Australia)

David Warner equals Sachin Tendulkar's unique record

The batsman miscalculated and started celebrating Sri Lanka’s win with one run still required. (Photo: Screengrab)

Premature celebration leaves Sri Lanka, Asela Gunaratne red-faced

Improving fitness or maintaining a high level of fitness can be important for collegiate success (Photo: AFP)

Female students with good iron levels have better academic performance

At 20 years of age, 51 percent said they still used the drug (Photo: AFP)

Verbal IQ affected by smoking marijuana as in early teens: study

The Turkish chef became a viral meme after his salt sprinkling skills in a video did the rounds of the internet. (Photo: Instagram)

‘Salt Bae’ chef Nusret Gökce will now open restaurant in London and New York

The pain is caused by a variety of issues like infections, sexually transmitted disease and other diseases. (Photo: AFP)

If you have a painful sex life, you may be facing these health issues

Samantha

Samantha to replace Anupama?
Actor - Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja’s next is Touch Chesi Choodu
Rana Daggubati with Taapsee at the promotional event on Tuesday

People looked at me like I was mad: Rana Daggubati
Vijay Sethupathi

Tanya likely to romance Vijay Sethupathi
Vijay Antony

Kiruthiga Udhay to direct Vijay Antony?
Anirudh Ravichander

Anirudh reacts to fake MMS video

Lakhs of people formed a massive human chain against alcoholism and other addictions at historical Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Massive participation in human chain shows people's resolve: Bihar Governor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Modi condoles death of jawans in Kashmir avalanche
Contingents march past at the Rajpath during the 68th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

R-Day: Despite rainy weather, 21-Gun Salute performed with precision
Representational Image. (Photo: File)

China may be developing new long-range air-to-air missile

Actor Shia LeBeouf, left, stands in front of a live-steam camera with the words "HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US" posted on a wall outside of the the Museum of the Moving Image. (Photo: AP)

Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York City museum

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

'Show me the money': divorce first, then trade deal, EU tells UK

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. (Photo: File)

Philippine president's drug crackdown faces court challenge

Wipro's Executive Vice-Chairman T K Kurien. (Photo: screengrab)

T K Kurien named Managing Partner & CIO of Premji Invest

Vijay Mallya. (Photo: PTI)

Mallya's sweetheart deal: Sebi may order payout for investors

Old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes were scrapped on November 8, 2016.

Failed to deposit old notes on Dec 30? RBI may give you another chance

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

FM may cut taxes, lack of indirect-tax data may make it tough

From left, astronauts Virgil Grissom, Edward White II, and Roger Chaffee (Photo: AP)

NASA displays Apollo capsule hatch 50 years after fatal fire
Four billion years ago, the Sun was about 30 per cent fainter than today and significantly less solar radiation and heat reached the Martian surface.

Bursts of methane may have warmed early Mars
This computer generated handout image released by the European Space Agency (ESA) on May 15, 2015 shows the impact of the DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) projectile on the Didymos asteroid. (Photo:AFP)

Cash crunch for anti-Armageddon asteroid mission
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli lead Republic Day wishes for Indians

MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi

Who will MS Dhoni’s neighbours be?

The Irish government has specifically outlawed citizens from engaging in sexual intercourse with someone who has lost consciousness as a result of intoxication. (Photo: Pixabay)

Irish government set to ban sex with people who have passed out drunk

The child is being kept under observation (Photo: YouTube)

Video: Karnataka child born with four legs, two penises described as god's gift

Republic Day ceremonial parade (Representational Image)

Celebrate our democracy’s rulebook
Bhagwad Gita teachings - Artist's impression (Photo courtesy: vedicculturalcenter.org)

Mystic Myantra: No room for doubt
UP CM Akhilesh Yadav during road show in UP (Photo: PTI)

DC Debate: Battleground in heartland

Moeen Ali is having a field day, having picked up three wickets already. (Photo: BCCI)

Live cricket score, Ind vs Eng, 1st T20I: MAnish Pandey out, India in deep trouble

Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished his ODI and T20I captaincy in the Indian cricket team earlier this month. (Photo: AFP)

Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir’s pencil sketch of MS Dhoni is winning the internet

Mark Zuckerberg announces Hugo Barra onboard Facebook Oculus to head the VR team.

Zuckerberg confirms Hugo Barra joining Facebook to head VR team

Virat Kohli will lead the Indian team for the first time in T20s after MS Dhoni stepped down from the limited-overs captaincy after leading the team over nine years. (Photo: AP)

Virat Kohli’s 1st game as India’s T20 skipper, MS Dhoni’s 2nd as non-captain

