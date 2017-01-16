Top Stories

The cash withdrawal limit from ATMs was reduced to Rs 2,000 following demonetisation, and then raised to Rs 4,500 from January 1. (Photo: File)
RBI raises daily cash withdrawal limit from ATMs to Rs 10,000

DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
However, the maximum amount of cash that can be withdrawn from ATMs per week has been retained at Rs 24,000.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
By EC order, Mulayam loses Samajwadi Party, 'cycle' to son Akhilesh

DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav earlier on Monday said that he was ready to fight against his son Akhilesh Yadav.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo: PTI)
Panneerselvam writes to Modi, seeks Rs 39,565 crore for TN drought relief

DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
Panneerselvam said the government had to provide relief to farmers for damage caused to crops due to failure of monsoon.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Modi has ‘murdered’ the soul of RBI, wants his face on everything: Rahul
DMK Working President MK Stalin. (Photo: File)

Jallikattu: PETA anti-national, ban it immediately, MK Stalin tells Centre
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)

GST rollout postponed to July 1, issue of dual control resolved: Jaitley
The apex court allowed medical termination of pregnancy on the grounds that the mother’s life was in danger. (Photo: File)

SC allows woman to abort 24-week-old foetus citing danger to her life
Delhi police with the accused Sunil Rastogi. (Photo: Videograb)

Delhi cops nab 'serial rapist' who tried to sexually assault 600 girls
AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

Don't let rivals exploit crisis created by Jaya's death: Sasikala to AIADMK
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)

Ambedkar a bigger leader than Gandhiji, responsible for secularism: Owaisi
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. (Photo: AFP)

Indian surgical strike will meet befitting response, warns Pak
Adolf Hitler. (Photo: AFP)

Hitler did not commit suicide, claim CIA operatives who helped kill Bin Laden
Representational Picture (Photo: AFP)

All 5 Indian Americans elected to US Congress get key portfolios
For few cricket fans the current Indian captain is a better batsman than the ‘Master Blaster’, while few believe that the achievements of Tendulkar can never be repeated. (Photo: PTI)

Impossible to achieve Sachin Tendulkar’s landmarks, says Virat Kohli
RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (Photo: PTI)

Note ban: RBI governor Urjit Patel to face Parliamentary PAC on Jan 20
Zaira will next be seen in Aamir's 'Secret Superstar'. (Photo: PTI)

Dangal girl Zaira writes open letter apologising for meeting CM Mufti
E- cigarettes are not less harmful than regular cigarettes. (Photo: AP)

Vape pens may up desire to smoke: study

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan, Madhavan to speak at India Conference at Harvard

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan. (Photo: File)
 

Nostalgic Salman shares pic from Karan Arjun set, wishes SRK-Hrithik for the clash

Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Karan Arjun.
 

Air hostess in UK sacked for eating bacon sandwich in flight

Representational Picture (Photo: FIle)
 

Obama’s legacy lacked military adventurism
S Nihal Singh
Mr Obama came to office vowing to get his country out of the two disastrous wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
S Nihal Singh

Revenge of the State: People may have to pay
Cyril Almeida
The security dimension is easier to see — and even harder to push back against.
Cyril Almeida

A festival that lit up hearts
Pavan K Varma
The Prakash Utsav was an illustration of the organic link between ideology, conviction and governance.
Pavan K Varma

Preparing for the Assembly race
Anita Katyal
The BJP is hoping that disillusioned with this infighting, the Yadavs, which constitute the main support base of the SP.
Anita Katyal

A cargo plane crashed on Monday in a residential area just outside the main airport in Kyrgyzstan, killing at least 37 people, the Emergency Situations Ministry said.
Turkish cargo plane crash kills 37 in Kyrgyzstan
Turkish cargo plane crash kills 37 in Kyrgyzstan

SRK appeared in a much appreciated cameo in KJo's last directorial, 'Ae Dil Hai mushkil'.

Karan Johar opens up on what made him fall in love with SRK
Vin Diesel shared the picture on his Facebook page.

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone's romance over cutting chai!
Shahid recently received the Filmfare Best Actor Critic's Award.

Hilarious! Shahid Kapoor is not the only person Mira is married to
Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor.

Pic: Long before attaining stardom, Ranbir Kapoor had worked on his father’s film!
Despite the formal set up of their relationship, Ranbir says that he loves his father "dearly", and always looks up to him for inspiration.

Don't want relationship with my children to be the kind I've with my father: Ranbir
A still from the film.

Box-office: Aditya-Shraddha's OK Jaanu a disaster, has miserable opening weekend

Airbus last year formed a division called Urban Air Mobility that is exploring concepts such as a vehicle to transport individuals or a helicopter-style vehicle that can carry multiple riders.

Airbus CEO sees 'flying car' prototype ready by end of year
The handset has already been leaked in the past and the specifications line up

Samsung confirms the C7 Pro, 4GB RAM with liquid cooling
Analysis of the holiday period in 2016 showed that last year’s season wasn’t the exception. Kaspersky Lab protection technologies detected attacks against 22.49% more users than in the same period in 2015.

Users attacked with financial malware increased 22.49% in Q4 2016
Both the teams will stay in Pune till Tuesday as the rooms in the hotel that the teams are supposed to stay are available only from Wednesday morning. (Photo: PTI)

Lack of hotel rooms in Cuttack force Team India to stay in Pune

The 24-year-old admitted that life has completely transformed after the Olympic medal and it felt good when people recognise her. (Photo: PTI)

My aim is to equal Sushil's feat of two Olympic medals: Sakshi Malik

Nasser Hussain compared Kohli to football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo raising the standard. (Photo: AFP/AP)

Virat Kohli is Cristiano Ronaldo of world cricket, says Nasser Hussain

Virender Sehwag shared an image of his 254-run-knock during the first Test at Lahore. (Photo: AFP)

Virender Sehwag trolls Pakistan cricket team on Twitter

Former newspaper editor Seah Chiang Nee pictured at his home in Singapore in October 2005. (Photo: AFP)

Southeast Asia's first heart transplant patient dies at 76

The researchers were surprised to discover that the desire to recapture someone's attention with eye-catching products even outweighed the risk of public embarrassment. (Photo: Pixabay)

Jealousy may make you shop for eye-catching products

The World Health Organisation (WHO) based International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified UV-emitting tanning devices as "carcinogenic to humans". (Photo: Pixabay)

Sunbeds may up deadly skin cancer risk: study

She has already done photo shoots for magazines (Photo: Facebook)

Transgender model from Kerala to be superstar Mammootty's heroine

Jyothika in Magalir Mattum

Prabha is a self-made lady: Bramma
Arundhati Nair

Arundhati Nair picks homely characters
A still from the movie Gautamiputra Satakarni

Many errors in Gautamiputra Satakarni
Alphonse Puthren

Alphonse Puthren turns producer
Joju George

Vinay, Joju to unsolve Kadam Katha
Suhail Chandhok

Changing lanes and enjoying it

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

After EC order on SP symbol, efforts for 'grand secular alliance' in UP
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

'Cycle' symbol allocated to Akhilesh as he enjoys overwhelming support: EC
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Kejriwal gets EC notice for asking voters to accept bribes from BJP, Cong
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. (Photo: AFP)

Pak Senate condemns Modi's 'mothership of terrorism' remarks

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Three police killed in Turkey roadside bomb attack

Pakistan Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz. (Photo: AP)

Pak's Aziz seeks 'spirit of mutual trust' with Afghan

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Bangladesh: 26 to hang for abductions and murders

In the initial weeks of the launch Jio had been adding 5 lakh customers a day earlier which has ebbed a lot now.

Jio customer base crosses 72.4 million by end December

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan dismisses Congress' charges on ONGC-GSPC deal

Despite IMF's downward revision of India's growth rate and a slight upward revision of China's growth projections, India continues to be the fastest growing countries among emerging economies.

Post-demonetisation, IMF cuts India's growth to 6.6 per cent

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Centre, states reach consensus on control over tax payers: FM

Representational image.

Stunning new view of Jupiter shows iconic Great Red Spot
The world's smallest rocket SS-520 carrying a mini satellite for observation of the Earth's surface is launched from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, on January 15, 2017.

Japan aborts mini-rocket mission shortly after liftoff
The device's trial was run at the Institute for the Blind, a voluntary body in Chandigarh.

CSIR lab develops the most advanced reading machine for visually challenged
Camera footage captured via a drone flying high in the sky revealed the creature lurking dangerously close to a blissfully unaware Isabelle Fabre. (Credit: Facebook)

Video: Shark spotted just metres away from unsuspecting kite surfer

There are many questions about breasts that women can find to be very confusing. (Credit: YouTube)

Video: Most commonly asked questions about breasts

The Coast Guard says a Los Angeles-area crew on patrol pulled the sea lion free Saturday near Newport Harbor. (Photo: Facebook)

Sea lion caught in fishing gear hops on boat

The couple fled as soon as the authorities reached (Photo: YouTube)

Couple creates ruckus on being caught having sex in Burger King loo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Reporter's Diary: Furious Mamata
The government has laid out ambitious plans of connectivity and logistics support to set up industrial clusters that can create jobs for the aspirational youth in India.

Monetise PSU assets, build infra...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah during the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for Uttar Pradesh state elections at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Will BJP fall into own trap in UP?

Eoin Morgan praised Virat Kohli saying, “”He is fantastic player and proved that over a long period of time.” (Photo: BCCI)

It hurts a lot to lose after reducing India to 63/4, says Eoin Morgan

Virat Kohli notched up his 27th ODI ton as India beat England by three wickets and took 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. (Photo: BCCI)

Virender Sehwag leads with Lagaan tweet as social media erupts lauding Virat Kohli

“This was one of the best partnerships I have been part of. We have chased 350 before but not with 63/4,” said Virat Kohli after his and Kedar Jadhav’s 200-run partnership from 147 balls sealed a thrilling Indian win over England. (Photo: AP)

‘Outstanding’ Kedar Jadhav earns skipper Virat Kohli’s praise

Sania Mirza has continued to impress on the court, after making it to the finals of the Sydney international with Barbara Styrcova. (Photo: AFP)

Sania Mirza’s attire un-Islamic: Muslim cleric

