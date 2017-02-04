Top Stories

Without taking ground realities into consideration, the two Telugu states are competing with each other in increasing the Budget size for financial year 2017-18.
In 1.5 lakh-crore Budget race, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana forget reality

DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
Officials collecting Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) (Photo: PTI)
BJP, Congress and AAP battle for power as Goa, Punjab vote today

DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
BJP and Congress will battle it out in the electoral arena, with Arvind Kejriwal's AAP seeking to play a spoilsport.
Investigation is on. We are looking into all the allegations levelled against the accused, Kumar Thakur., says Dr. Chandragupta, DCP, 'Central Division (Representational Image)
Bengaluru: Kendriya Vidyalaya principal tells girl student to use sex toys

DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
Class 12 girl alleges principal asked her to meet him regularly.
(Representational Image)

Illegal sand business thriving in Hyderabad despite raids
Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav of SP, left and Congress party Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, address a joint press conference in the sidelines of their joint election campaign in Lucknow. (Photo: AP)

Salman Khan's song from Sultan is election rage in Uttar Pradesh
The TS government has said that the power plants were as good as new. (Representational image)

Centre orders shutdown of 8 power units; Telangana fights to save old stations
NITI-Aayog had recommended a grant of nearly Rs 20,000 crore to Misson Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha schemes.

Telangana govt pins its hopes on Centre’s Supplementary Budget
According to the ASI, the archeologist had “spoiled” the authenticity of structures excavated from the Sirpur Buddhist site.

Bhopal: Anger as tainted ‘expert’ Arun Sharma gets Padma
According to sources in air travel regulator DGCA, the spike was due to “heightened surveillance” put in place last year. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

Airline staff put air safety at risk; 422 violations recorded last year
The doctor told Mr Patel that he suspected him of being infected with AIDS.

Rajasthan: Man with cold treated for AIDS; consumer forum fines doctor
Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)

Answer summons or shares may be auctioned, SC warns Maxis group owner
Police mark the spot where APMC Chairman Kadabugere Srinivas was shot, in Yelahanka on Friday (Photo: DC)

Daylight shooting shocks Bengaluru; two assailants shoot APMC president
An Indian Coast Guard helicopter transports an Oil Spill Disperser (OSD) from the coastguard ship, ‘Varad’ during a scout for oil spills over the waters of the Bay of Bengal, off the coast of Chennai.(Photo: E.K. Sanjay)

Chennai: Colliding ships impounded, FIR lodged in oil spill case
Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad HC reserves its order in Hyderabad Cricket Association case
Trump's order last week sparked protests nationwide and confusion at airports as some travellers were detained. (Photo: AFP)

US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
The incident has thrust security and the terror threat back into the limelight three months before elections in France, with authorities saying it was a terrorist assault. (Photo: AP)

Louvre attack: French investigators believe attacker is Egyptian
A still from the movie Kung Fu Yoga

Kung Fu Yoga movie review: Kung fu is dead, long live Jackie Chan
The Telangana state government has decided to change the tender conditions to reduce the financial burden on contractors so that they take up construction of the 2BHK houses in the state.

In a corner over 2BHKs, Telangana govt to change tender conditions
You might not be able to use Gmail from February 8, confirms Google

If you continue to use Chrome Browser v53 or lower on the older operating systems, your Gmail could be vulnerable to attacks and you won’t be able to get any security patches or bug fixes.
 

I remove my pants as soon as my director says pack-up: Shah Rukh Khan

SRK will soon start work on Anand L Rai's untitled next.
 

IPL 2017 player auction to be held on February 20

The IPL teams can have a maximum of 27 players including 9 overseas players. A maximum of 76 players, including 28 overseas, can be bought in the auction. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Prince Charles unveils Green App for Indian farmers

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Pakistan's latest viral sensation shows off 'eye popping' skills

Last year, I was doing something and I touched my eye and the eyeball popped out (Photo: YouTube)
 

This intimacy coach sells sexual satisfaction without offering sex

Valerie doesn't offer sexual services (Photo: Facebook)
 

Caught on camera: Mumbai motorman applies brakes on time, saves woman

(Photo: video grab)
 

An expert tells how long sex should actually go on for

She added that vaginal lubrication dries up if it takes too long (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Trump and Arnold take on each other in hilarious war of words

Screengrabs from the videos.
 

Majority of Americans want Barack Obama back as President: poll

Less than two weeks into Donald Trump's presidency, a majority of Americans want Barack Obama back as President with a significant percentage of voters already thinking that the real estate tycoon-turned-politician should be removed from office, according to a new poll. (Photo: AP)
Action delayed, Pak in line for Trump whip
Zahid Hussain
Trump’s radical steps are cause for serious concern to Pakistan too.
Zahid Hussain

State of the Union: Junk failed models, focus on the 99%
Manish Tewari
Like many other countries, in India, too, policies have not focused on raising the incomes of the poorest.
Manish Tewari

Trump’s theatrics pose new problems for India
K C Singh
As Mr Trump complicates the scenario, Russia, China and Pakistan converge to exploit it.
K C Singh

As Trump goes wild, a backlash is building
Mahir Ali
The immigration order has meanwhile sparked chaos and widespread protests at airports across the US.
Mahir Ali

On the Yemanja Day celebrated on February 2 across Urugyuay, citizens participate in celebrations and worship the Goddess of the Sea. It is a are part of the Umbanda religion which is practiced in Uruguay and Brazil.
Candles, songs and faith: Uruguayans celebrate the Goddess of the Sea
Candles, songs and faith: Uruguayans celebrate the Goddess of the Sea

A scene from Rock On 2,

B’wood sets sights on Northeast
Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Padmavati will release on time, vows team
Krishna Shroff

Krishna Shroff is daddy’s girl
Sana Khan

Sana Khan to shed her glam look
Salman Khan

No filmmaker messes with Salman Khan: Karan Johar
The prequel had starred Salman Khan.

Varun commences Judwaa 2 shoot exactly 20 years after its prequel released

The ZTE Blade A2 Plus features a 5.5-inch Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels resolution) LCD capacitive touch screen display with a pixels density of 404PPI.

ZTE launches the Blade A2 Plus in an exclusive partnership with Flipkart
Kulaste said ICMR has issued guidelines on 'Hospital Infection Control' to reduce infections in hospitals in general.

Use of same mobile by many can spread infection: Govt
Mink van der Weerden then made it 6-4 in the 52nd and Armaan Qureshi reduced it even further in the 57th to leave Kalinga fretting by the time the hooter blew.

HIL: Kalinga Lancers down Punjab in high-scoring thriller

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods pulls out, Rayhan is tied fifth

Former India cricketer S. Sreesanth

Sreesanth-Aakash Chopra take to Twitter to vent ire

West Indian great Braian Lara in smiles during an amateur golf tournament in Hyderabad which he is playing along with a team from Trinidad and Tobago. (Photo: DEEPAK DESHPANDE)

Brian Lara lauds Sachin Tendulkar’s efforts

A screengrab from a video released by Elle India, where women are asked to hide their bra strap and cover-up.

Bold and ‘Bra’zen

Around 67 per cent of cancer patients die before they are 70.. (Photo: AP)

Late diagnosis, treatment of cancer kill 1.3 million in South East

The response to 'trigger sounds' can be an immediate and intense fight or flight feeling. (Photo: Pixabay)

Why chewing, clicking pens annoy us decoded

Recent research suggested concussion-like symptoms among young soccer players were caused by accidental collisions - not heading. (Photo: Pixabay)

'Heading' in soccer may lead to concussion symptoms

Suja Varunee

Does Suja Varunee have a problem with dance?
Jayalalithaa, (Right) Faisal Saif

Jayalalithaa’s biopic shelved
A still from Sirika Vidalama

Sirika Vidalama – a comedy film in the offing
Vikram Prabhu and Manjima Mohan in Sathriyan.

Sathriyan is a realistic gangster movie: Director SR Prabhakaran
Balu Varghese

It’s Chunks for Omar Lulu
Arvind Swami

Daniel Balaji is Arvind Swami’s villain

As per the information provided by Medical Council of India, there are a total 9,88,922 allopathic doctors registered with the state medical council or MCI as on June 30, 2016. (Photo: Representational Image)

1 doctor for every 1,668 people, about 8 lakh overall: govt
Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar

Manohar Parrikar seeks more time to respond to EC notice on bribe remarks
Representational image

Depressed over failed relationship, TCS techie commits suicide in Pune
Police officers cordon off the area near the Louvre museum near where a soldier opened fire after he was attacked in Paris. (Photo: AP)

France: Louvre suspect may have tweeted about IS before attack

Atmospheric readings as high as 530 sieverts an hour had been recorded inside the containment vessel of reactor No 2.

Lethal Point: Fukushima records highest radiation level

Iran has refused visas for US athletes who are due to compete in an international wrestling tournament in Tehran. (Representational Image)

US sanctions on Iran after missile test

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May in Valletta, Malta. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump, Brexit tops EU summit

Interestingly, the scrapping of high denomination currency notes also impacted the amount of gold smuggled into the country through various unofficial channels.

Gold sees 7-year low demand

Talking about the possibilities of Indians getting iPhones at much cheaper prices, Mr Kharge said, “Logically speaking, the prices should go down but I’m not quite sure about that because they (Apple) will end up paying high import taxes.

Apple sets up India plant in Bengaluru for iPhones

New Ficci president Pankaj Patel

Indian firms send SoS to Centre

President Donald Trump issued an executive order a week ago that put a 120-day halt on the US refugee program.

Ban worries US startup companies

The gas is dragged along by the strong gravity of the black hole to form a narrow gas stream. Photo: Keio University

Stray black hole found hiding in Milky Way
Sample of Martian meteorite Northwest Africa 7635. (Photo: phys.org)

2 billion years of volcanic activity on Mars unveiled
An explosion on the launch site of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is shown in this still image from video in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. September 1, 2016.

SpaceX says fix underway for rocket turbine wheel cracking
The Manali Igloo Stay lets customers to not only stay in igloos but also try out other activities like skiing, tube sliding, and sledge sliding. (Photo: Facebook)

Now you can spend a night inside an igloo at Manali

One of the two artefacts had a metal ring attached to it was discovered in Yizheng city in the Jiangsu province and belongs to the West Han dynasty. (Photo: Youtube)

2,000-year-old sex toys found in China are the oldest in the world

After dabbling in fashion and engineering, Manjita Vanzara took a big leap into civil services in order to give back to society. (Photo: Facebook)

Former fashion designer, engineer, turns ACP officer to help women lead better lives

JuD leader Hafiz Saeed

Saeed ‘arrest’: Just smoke & mirrors?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

PM’s mid-term poll test gets under way
Representational Image

Safety first for Railways

Representational image

State of the Union: Junk failed models, focus on the 99%

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP)

Action delayed, Pak in line for Trump whip

Representational Image

Safety first for Railways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

PM’s mid-term poll test gets under way

