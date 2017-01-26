Search
Prayers
Thursday, Jan 26, 2017
Nation
World
South
Entertainment
Sports
Business
Technology
Lifestyle
Gallery
Opinion
Sunday Chronicle
Hyderabad Chronicle
Chennai Chronicle
Bengaluru Chronicle
Kerala Chronicle
Science
Editors' Picks
Live cricket score, Ind vs Eng, 1st T20I: MAnish Pandey out, India in deep trouble
Top Stories
World
Year of debuts: NSG commandos, Tejas make first appearance in R-Day parade
DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
UAE soldiers led the march on Republic Day parade at Rajpath; states showcased cultural diversity.
Cultural heritage, military might on display on 68th Republic Day
Watch: Jawaharlal Nehru in India's first ever Republic Day parade
World
10 soldiers killed in 2 avalanches in Gurez sector of Kashmir: Army
DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
Many soldiers are missing, but their exact number is not yet known as heavy snowfall has hampered ongoing operations.
Army officer, 4 civilans dead as avalanches strike Kashmir
World
Modi does it again: Breaks protocol on Republic Day, walks down Rajpath
DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
This is the second time when Prime Minister Modi walked down the Rajpath to greet the crowd.
Cultural heritage, military might on display on 68th Republic Day
Google's interesting doodle honours India’s 68th Republic Day
Live cricket score, Ind vs Eng, 1st T20I: MAnish Pandey out, India in deep trouble
Hangpan Dada, who killed 4 terrorists, posthumously awarded Ashok Chakra
AP special status: Thousands detained ahead of 'beach protest', roads blocked
Indira Gandhi wanted Pak to join group against Russia in 1980: CIA report
UAE contingent leads Republic Day parade at Rajpath
Abu Dhabi’s Al Nahyan joins select group of leaders to grace India’s R-Day
Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin passes away
Won’t let you visit parents until you bear children: In-laws tell Jharkhand brides
We celebrate 'argumentative', not 'intolerant' Indian: President
Cash withdrawal restrictions likely to go away by February-end
National Anthem: Visually challenged have to stand up, says Govt
Hold India ‘accountable’ for its crimes in Kashmir: Pakistan
Saudi Arabia shows off new f-15 warplane, missile attached to belly
Donald Trump says torture works but will follow CIA, Pentagon advice
India ranks sixth on eight great powers in 2017: magazine
India ranks sixth on eight great powers in 2017: magazine
Serial blasts by ULFA(I) on Republic Day in Assam
Rahul Dravid declines honorary doctorate from Bangalore University
Raees, Kaabil to be screened in Pakistan theatres ending ban on Indian films
Sexually abused teen live streams suicide from Miami foster home
PM, ministers and media in a fix after no translation of UAE Royal's speech
‘It’s time to leave Afghanistan’: Taliban tell US President Trump
Work in progress: India improves in Corruption Perception Index
Here’s how you can download Netflix movies to SD card
David Warner equals Sachin Tendulkar's unique record
Exclusive: Dubai tourism upset with Parineeti, to pay her less than what was decided
B'desh: World's longest moving line of bicycles sets Guinness record
Lakshadweep tableau returns to Republic Day parade after 23 years
Premature celebration leaves Sri Lanka, Asela Gunaratne red-faced
Scarlett Johansson, hubby Romain Dauriac split after two years of marriage
SRK's Raees earns a whopping 13 crores more than Hrithik's Kaabil on opening day
Tejas aircraft debuts at Republic Day fly past
Exclusive: No more starry tantrums on sets for Shahid, strict orders rendered?
Columns
Trump’s first 100 hours as American President
Mahir Ali
In the case of Donald Trump, the first 100 hours have been fascinating enough.
Resolve on R-Day for a healthy, educated India
Patralekha Chatterjee
Tour operators list the top five countries we, Indian nationals, can visit without a visa and urge us not to sit at home this long weekend.
Jallikattu returns with an expiry date?
K N Bhat
If at any time Jallikattu is seen as loathsome by society, the legislature will have to act.
BJP faces secular challenge in UP
Sanjay Kumar
SP-Cong alliance will now be perceived as a real challenge to the BJP in UP.
Gallery
In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
Thousands detained ahead of Vizag 'beach protest'
Here's what the internet did to a dustbin resembling Donald Trump
Security stepped up across country ahead of Republic Day
South
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
Tamil Nadu
Karnataka
Kerala
Chennai: Low turnout at Marina beach for Republic Day celebrations
Andhra Pradesh: Govt-set task force to create 'Brand AP' takes backseat
Special schemes of late CM Jaya showcases her 'motherly' affection: TN Governor
Telangana taking steps to lead the pack of cashless states: Governor
Rs 776 crore released for Smart City Mission project in Karnataka: Governor
Tamil Nadu CM Pannnerselvam hoists national flag on Republic Day
Kerala on course to become fully electrified state: Governor
Andhra Pradesh striving to bring investments; create jobs: Governor
Entertainment
Exclusive: Dubai tourism upset with Parineeti, to pay her less than what was decided
SRK's Raees earns a whopping 13 crores more than Hrithik's Kaabil on opening day
Scarlett Johansson, hubby Romain Dauriac split after two years of marriage
Check out: Prabhas and Anushka’s brilliant focus in new Baahubali 2 poster
I don’t act smart in front of my director: Akshay Kumar
Exclusive: No more starry tantrums on sets for Shahid, strict orders rendered?
Technology
Here’s how you can download Netflix movies to SD card
Blaupunkt car DVR review: A must-have driver assistant
Zuckerberg confirms Hugo Barra joining Facebook to head VR team
Asus ZenFone 3 Ultra Review: mid range specs for half a lakh
HTC won’t be making smartwatches any soon: confirmed
HTC lead Vive designer quits to head to Google Daydream
Sports
Leander Paes- Martina Hingis knocked out of Australian Open
Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir’s pencil sketch of MS Dhoni is winning the internet
David Warner equals Sachin Tendulkar's unique record
Premature celebration leaves Sri Lanka, Asela Gunaratne red-faced
Virat Kohli’s 1st game as India’s T20 skipper, MS Dhoni’s 2nd as non-captain
Ind vs Eng, 1st T20: Time for Rishabh Pant and Co. to make it count on big stage
Virat Kohli and Sakshi Malik conferred Padma Shri awards
Serena Williams sets up dream Australian Open final against sister Venus
Lifestyle
Female students with good iron levels have better academic performance
Verbal IQ affected by smoking marijuana as in early teens: study
‘Salt Bae’ chef Nusret Gökce will now open restaurant in London and New York
If you have a painful sex life, you may be facing these health issues
Doctors harvest brain dead boy's organs after accident
41-year-old woman undergoes sex change surgery in Kerala
McDonald's to give 'special' sauce for people to try
Hair chewing habit leaves a ball in 13-yr-old’s stomach
South Entertainment
Samantha to replace Anupama?
Ravi Teja’s next is Touch Chesi Choodu
People looked at me like I was mad: Rana Daggubati
Tanya likely to romance Vijay Sethupathi
Kiruthiga Udhay to direct Vijay Antony?
Anirudh reacts to fake MMS video
Nation
Massive participation in human chain shows people's resolve: Bihar Governor
Modi condoles death of jawans in Kashmir avalanche
R-Day: Despite rainy weather, 21-Gun Salute performed with precision
Rajasthan: BJP MLA cries conspiracy as man tries to set him ablaze
15 RPF/RPSF personnel get police medal on R-Day
Republic Day air quality 'very poor' in Delhi
World
China may be developing new long-range air-to-air missile
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York City museum
'Show me the money': divorce first, then trade deal, EU tells UK
Philippine president's drug crackdown faces court challenge
'US may suspend entry of foreigners from specific countries'
Ex-foster kids: Abuse was routine in dismembered teen's Pennsylvania home
Is Ivanka Trump Jewish? In Israel, she has a trump card
Indian-American attorney appointed to key White House post
Business
T K Kurien named Managing Partner & CIO of Premji Invest
Mallya's sweetheart deal: Sebi may order payout for investors
Failed to deposit old notes on Dec 30? RBI may give you another chance
FM may cut taxes, lack of indirect-tax data may make it tough
Cannot disclose preparedness to handle demonetisation crisis: RBI
India's oil consumption to be fastest in world by 2035
PVR hunts for acquisition opportunities, eyes 100 more screens
NTPC raises 500 mn euros through overseas bonds sale
Science
NASA displays Apollo capsule hatch 50 years after fatal fire
Bursts of methane may have warmed early Mars
Cash crunch for anti-Armageddon asteroid mission
US scientists raise bar for sea level by 2100
Brits, Czechs claim world's most powerful 'super laser'
Meteorites did not enrich ocean life: study
Coffee Break
Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli lead Republic Day wishes for Indians
Who will MS Dhoni’s neighbours be?
Irish government set to ban sex with people who have passed out drunk
Video: Karnataka child born with four legs, two penises described as god's gift
Video: Ghost crawling out of tv screen terrifies people at store
Malaysian villagers capture 16-foot python that devoured goats
Police officer in China puts duty first, gets married on railway platform
Indian pro bodybuilder to compete in Arnold Classic Australia
Opinion
Celebrate our democracy’s rulebook
Mystic Myantra: No room for doubt
DC Debate: Battleground in heartland
Territory issues: Why not play Tibet card?
Probe street battles in Jallikattu protest
CBI must redeem itself
Resolve glitches to peace in N-E
Mystic Mantra: Nizamuddin’s legacy of love
RSS: In search of a genealogy
SP-Cong tie-up: Too early to say anything
Issue is moral, not legal
India-UAE: Step up natural partnership
Editors' Picks
Live cricket score, Ind vs Eng, 1st T20I: MAnish Pandey out, India in deep trouble
Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir’s pencil sketch of MS Dhoni is winning the internet
Zuckerberg confirms Hugo Barra joining Facebook to head VR team
Virat Kohli’s 1st game as India’s T20 skipper, MS Dhoni’s 2nd as non-captain
Who will MS Dhoni’s neighbours be?
DC Debate: Battleground in heartland
Mystic Myantra: No room for doubt
Celebrate our democracy’s rulebook
