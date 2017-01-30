Top Stories

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
Chidambaram flays K Chandrasekhar Rao; tells PCC to work hard

DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
Chidambaram asked K. Chandrasekhar Rao to implement the promises which he made to the people of Telangana.
President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
Pak could be included in immigration ban list in future: White House

DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
For the first time Trump Administration has publicly acknowledged about considering putting Pak into that list.
UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi duck to avoid hanging cables during a road show in Lucknow on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
Hand can make cycle go faster, says Akhilesh Yadav

DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
Terming the alliance as that of Ganga-Yamuna, Rahul said that the ‘Saraswati of progress’ would flow in Uttar Pradesh.
Roger Federer with the Australian Open trophy, his fifth title here in Melbourne. (Photo: AP)

Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to win Australian Open title
The crowd grabbed the trophies tied to the horns of the galloping animal and some of them got minor injuries in the process. (Representational image)

Andhra Pradesh village ignores cops, hosts Jallikattu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Invoking threat from Pak, Modi attacks Cong, AAP in Punjab
Although India seemed to have posted a relatively low total, some tight bowling from Bumrah and Nehra, helped them restrict england to 139.. (Photo: AP)

Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah bowl India to victory in 2nd England T20I
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Service tax likely to be hiked by 16-18 per cent in budget
Election Commission of India (Photo: PTI)

EC writes to RBI again; requests withdrawal limits of candidates to be raised
A file photo of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and P.V. Narasimha Rao at an AICC session. (Photo:AFP)

Rajiv Gandhi sacked a minister to appease US: CIA reports
Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

Cash situation won’t improve till May: P Chidambaram
A CCTV grab shows the victims approaching the accident spot, hitting the divider, falling under the truck, and a body lying on the road behind the truck. (Photo: File)

Hyd: 2 students killed after bike hits road divider, truck crushes them
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

File FIR against Arvind Kejriwal for remark on bribes: EC to Goa police
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter)

Smile more to score more: PM to students, ahead of exam season
(Representational image)

Twitter built by immigrants, Trump's decision upsetting: CEO Jack Dorsey
Walesa, who co-founded the independent Solidarity union and then negotiated a bloodless end to communism in Poland in 1989, has repeatedly denied the authenticity of the documents and once again called the accusations a "lie" on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Handwriting 'proves' Poland's Lech Walesa was spy: report
Dozens of demonstrators march in and around the main terminal at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., to protest President Donald Trump's executive order barring nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US. (Photo: AP)

Trump's immigration order: Two Iraqis lead legal fight against ban
Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: File)

After Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai slams Trump's immigration ban
Bigg Boss 10 finale: Hrithik shakes a leg with Salman as he promotes Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan appeared on Bigg Boss' finale to promote his film ''Kaabil'.
 

Arms Act: Salman’s relief is his lawyer's misery as gangster threatens to kill him

Salman Khan
 

Beating Retreat regales crowd as Pranab Mukherjee takes last buggy ride

Pranab Mukherjee Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, greets people as he arrives in traditional buggy during Beating Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Man needs to endure two week erection after getting bionic penis

He will stay indoors for 14 days to avoid embarrassment (Photo: Facebook)
 

Sara Ali Khan-Ranveer snapped together; will she debut opposite him in Gully Boy?

Ranveer will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati'.
 

Kiran Bedi tweets morphed images of monuments covered in tricolour, gets trolled

The images are among many other hoax images on the internet (Photo: Twitter)
 

U-19 cricket team trainer Rajesh Sawant found dead in hotel

The India team is scheduled to play five 50-over games and two four-day games against England Under-19 from Monday at Wankhede Stadium. (Photo: PTI)
 

Box-office day 4: Raees takes a mind-boggling 34 crore lead over Kaabil

Stills from the films.
 

PM Narendra Modi asks students to take inspiration from Sachin Tendulkar

PM cited the example of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar who broke and created several records in the game of cricket. (Photo: PTI)
 

In pics: India get ready for second T20 against England

The Indian team enjoying a game of football. (Photo: BCCI)
Columns

Donald holds key to reset ties with Russia
S Nihal Singh
Russia also armed sympathisers in eastern Ukraine in areas declaring themselves self-governing.
S Nihal Singh

Chanakya’s View: Needed - A Budget to tackle economic woes
Pavan K Varma
The timing of the Budget has, however, ignited debate due to electoral reasons.
Pavan K Varma

Political Gup-Shup: Ticket to power - Outsiders, insiders, veterans et al
Anita Katyal
Union minister of micro, small and medium enterprises Kalraj Mishra has reason to be unhappy.
Anita Katyal

Cabbages & Kings: If I were Prez Trump’s foreign affairs adviser
Farrukh Dhondy
The tenacity of American women determined to get to Canada is not to be underestimated.
Farrukh Dhondy

Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.
In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit unhappy with scripts on offer
Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan may launch Rajesh’s daughter
Preity Zinta

More movies for Preity Zinta
Earlier reports said engine parts used on the second and third stages of the widely-used Proton rocket had been swapped for cheaper variants.

Russia to check space flight engines over faulty parts
The watch can also be locked or unlocked using a correct combination of short or long breaths. (Representational image)

New tech lets you control smartwatches with just your breath!
This last layer consists of fibroblasts that produce collagen, the protein that gives elasticity and mechanical strength to the skin. (Representational image)

New 3D bioprinter can create functional human skin
Ashish Nehra and Jasprit Bumrah choked the England batsmen out in the end, as India levelled the series. (Photo: BCCI)

Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah help India level T20 series

Sindhu didn't break any sweat as she took just 30 minutes to outplay Mariska for her maiden Syed Modi title. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma triumph at Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold

A file photo of Sachin Tendulkar with India Under-19 team strength and conditioning trainer Rajesh Sawant.

Sawant death leaves U-19 team in shock

Roger Federer was facing Rafael Nadal for the ninth time in an Australian Open final. (Photo: AP)

Roger Federer overcomes great rival Rafael Nadal to win Australian Open

The most common form of exposure to mercury is by eating fish containing methylmercury (Photo: AFP)

Climate warming causing increase in mercury levels in seafood: study

There is an intimate link between uncontrolled inflammation in the gut associated with inflammatory bowel disease (Photo: AFP)

Modifying protein can prevent inflammatory disease and colon cancer: study

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi out, Tamannaah in for Vikram’s film?
"Nivetha herself is quite excited to be part of the film, but she’ll have to check her dates,” shares a source.

Nivetha Thomas in NTR Jr’s film?
Asif Ali

Adventures of OmanaKuttan is ready for take off
Next up: Balakrishna is already looking at his next film’s subject

KS Ravi Kumar to direct Balayya’s next film?
Nivin and Gautham during the dubbing of Richie

Richie it is, for Nivin’s film
Shruti who is currently busy with the Telugu film Katamarayudu opposite Pawan Kalyan is also awaiting the release of her Tamil-Telugu film Singam 3 where she plays the lead opposite Suriya.

Kamal Haasan shares wisdom on Shruti Haasan's birthday

Image for representational pupose only

High danger avalanche warning in Kashmir
Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Delhi: Group of children steal jewellery worth lakhs at wedding
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

Sushma Swaraj offers help to 90-year-old Indian-American with visa issues
Rights groups have been protesting and demanding that the government locate the missing acitvists. (Representational Image)

Third 'missing' Pakistan activist returns home

Manuel Valls served as Prime Minister of France between 2014-2016 under President Francois Hollande. (Photo: AP)

French socialists choose between Manuell Valls, Benoit Hamon in presidential primary

Debris and smoke rise after an airstrike hit an army base, in Sanaa, Yemen. (Photo: AP)

41 al-Qaeda militants, 16 civilians killed in first US raid under Trump in Yemen

Pakistani human rights activists hold images of bloggers who have gone missing during a protest in Peshawar on January 10, 2017. Four bloggers who campaigned for human rights and religious freedom, went missing from various cities between January 4 and January 7 2017.(Photo: AFP)

Second Pak blogger missing since Jan 6 found, leaves country fearing for life

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Trumponomics less likely to hurt India

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Markets nervous ahead of Budget

GST council are being objected to by the officers working under Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) who feel that there is an urgent need for their review.

GST protest: 70,000 tax officers to wear black bands to work

Total deposits in Jan Dhan accounts surged by around Rs 28,973 crore in about a month after the announcement of ban on old high denomination notes.

Rs 5000 cr withdrawn from Jan Dhan accounts in a month post note ban

The rocket took off from the Guiana Space Center at 10:30 pm local time Friday.

Soyuz rocket places Spanish satellite into space
The challenge now is to untangle how many of the observed changes are specific to the physical demands of spaceflight - and how many might be simply due to natural variations. (Representational image)

Space travel may cause genetic changes: Study
NASA astronauts Virgil "Gus" Grissom, Edward White and Roger Chaffee died when thick smoke filled the crew module of the Apollo 1 capsule on January 27, 1967.

NASA unveils spaceship hatch 50 years after fatal Apollo 1 fire
Venus and Serena Williams have asserted their dominance over the world of tennis for almost two decades now, winning 30 titles between themselves. (Photo: AP)

Watch: Serena, Venus show some sister love after all-Williams Australian Open final

It will be looked at carefully, before going back into stock (Photo: Pixabay)

Overdue book returned to library in UK after 43 years

Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished his ODI and T20I captaincy in the Indian cricket team earlier this month. (Photo: AFP)

Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir’s pencil sketch of MS Dhoni is winning the internet

Virat Kohli will lead the Indian team for the first time in T20s after MS Dhoni stepped down from the limited-overs captaincy after leading the team over nine years. (Photo: AP)

Virat Kohli’s 1st game as India’s T20 skipper, MS Dhoni’s 2nd as non-captain

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Donald holds key to reset ties with Russia
US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Trump refugee ban causes global turmoil
Sincerity is a must on the path of self-realisation.

Mystic Mantra: The mystic’s dilemma

Pramod Tiwari

Sunday Interview: ‘Sensing defeat, the BJP is going back on its divisive agenda’

Is our religion so weak and ignorant that we cannot see the brutality and cruelty caused by us to animals?

360 degree: Caught in a Defiant Arena

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi speaks at a rally. (Photo: PTI)

Political Gup-Shup: Ticket to power - Outsiders, insiders, veterans et al

Representational image

Chanakya’s View: Needed - A Budget to tackle economic woes

Today is a bad day for politicians as things may not go smoothly. Romance is on the cards for y...
Daily Weekly

