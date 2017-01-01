Top Stories

Search
Sunday, Jan 01, 2017
World
Ramgopal declares Akhilesh as SP chief; Shivpal, Amar Singh 'sacked'
DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
Earlier, Mulayam Singh shot off a letter to workers asking them not to attend the meeting called by Ramgopal.
Netaji both my father and leader, we must save SP: Akhilesh to supporters
As SP war rages, Amar Singh hurries home from London to meet Mulayam
World
‘Walked on top of people': Istanbul club attack witness describes chaos
DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
Thirty nine people were killed when the attacker, dressed as Santa, stormed an elite nightclub during New Year.
'Santa Claus' attacks packed Istanbul nightclub, leaves 39 dead
A look at the major attacks in Turkey over the past year
World
Rs 87,000 crore deposited in Jan Dhan a/cs after note ban, IT probe on
DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
IT department also has data on small cash deposits made in 4.86 lakh accounts totalling to Rs 2,000 crore.
Rs 100 cr deposited in 500 Jan Dhan accounts in western MP: IT
Undisclosed amount worth Rs. 1.64 crores unearthed from Jan Dhan accounts
Modi insensitive, a 'merchant of false promises': Oppn attacks PM on speech
Telangana to assess note ban hit, plans to cut expenses as revenues dwindle
Rajnath hails Modi, says country will become stronger by his schemes
Army well prepared to meet any challenge, thank govt: Dalbir Suhag
NRIs can exchange old notes up to June 30: RBI
Party will continue military discipline, defeat rivals: Sasikala Natarajan
Afghan migrant attacks Bible-reading woman in Austria
No computer is safe, use snail mail: Donald Trump
Kim says North Korea in 'final stages of test launching ICBM'
UN passes resolution backing Russia on Syria truce
Chelsea get 13th straight win, Liverpool maintain pursuit
Samsung Galaxy S8 to be powered by company’s own Exynos 8895 chipset
SRK reveals first look of Rajini's daughter Aishwarya's upcoming film
Treatment possible for pre-malignant bone marrow disorder
Mohammad Kaif gives trolls a fitting reply after being criticised for doing yoga
From weight loss to remaining injury-free: fitness resolutions for 2017
From 'Mitron' to 'Saathiyon': Twitter wonders why PM did not use his salutation
Pic: Kylie Jenner’s last selfie of the year has become a rage on the internet!
An open transgender marriage: a first in Mumbai
Aamir celebrates Dangal success by watching film at Delhi theatre among audience
Here's a fish that can get you trippy and give hallucinations for days
Apple to make iPhones in Bengaluru
Here's what your morning erections can tell about your heart
French workers win 'right to disconnect' post-work hours
Columns
Mission 2017: A happy, healthy, clean India...
Pavan K Varma
After two successive drought years, let the New Year focus on the well being of our farmers.
Indispensable old guard and new poll tactics
Anita Katyal
Ahmed Patel’s name crops up in party meetings given the crucial backroom role he plays in organisational matters.
Year of outrageous lies
Mohan Guruswamy
Growth fell 6% in November to 1.34 million and the industry expects it to fall by a huge 35% in December, lowest level in six years.
Stories of race and isolation in London
Farrukh Dhondy
The report has no instantly implementable solutions to the obvious and growing social dislocation caused by this evolved isolation.
Dogs provide therapy in a Brazilian hospital
Dogs provide therapy in a Brazilian hospital
Dogs provide therapy in a Brazilian hospital
Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
Yearender 2016: Star kids to watch out for in 2017
Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
Chennai: DYFI protest turns ugly between police, activists
Bengaluru: A beating heart and an 11 minute journey
Telangana to pay for 100 Muslims for UPSC mains
MK Stalin urges Tamil Nadu to protect livelihood of farmers
Group claims discovery of rock paintings near Medak
Praveen Sood to be new Bengaluru police commissioner
Hyderabad: Harassed woman kills 3 kids, self
Reservations: Kapus meet 130 lawmakers
John Abraham gifts himself brand new supercar!
Pic: Kylie Jenner’s last selfie of the year has become a rage on the internet!
Mark Hamill devastated by death of Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher
Drake and Jennifer Lopez attend romantic prom on New Year's eve
Priyanka Chopra to present at Golden Globes 2017
Aditya Roy Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in a remake
HTC Ocean Note may beat Google’s Pixel camera
Vivo V5 Plus to launch on 23 Jan, here’s everything you need to know
Vodafone, Airtel users can now opt for direct billing option
List of Xiaomi devices that will receive Android 7.0 Nougat update
iBall to enter the gaming laptop market
BSNL offers unlimited local, STD calls at Rs 144
Mohammad Kaif gives trolls a fitting reply after being criticised for doing yoga
Australia double up on spin ahead of India tour
2016 has restored primacy of Test cricket
Bajrang Punia praises Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt
Tough draw for Saketh Myneni, Maric Cilic gets Rd 1 bye
PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin to kick off PBL
When Sourav Ganguly was held at gun point
Hrishikesh Kanitkar’s hand in Tamil Nadu transformation
New wound-dressing material made from bamboo plants
From weight loss to remaining injury-free: fitness resolutions for 2017
Climate change could kill world's oldest trees: study
Grandparents who help care for grandchildren live longer than other seniors
Off to a fresh start
A warm welcome to 2017
Childhood asthmas risk can be cut by Omega-3 supplements
Beer designed for your DNA
Soundarya, an epitome of simplicity
Anjali to get hitched?
Rana Daggubati’s big plan ahead
Raj Tarun misses out on big projects
Allu Aravind: Meet the money-maker
Mollywood sun under a cloud
As SP war rages, Amar Singh hurries home from London to meet Mulayam
Nothing new in Modi's address to the nation yesterday: Shiv Sena
Demonetisation meant to change people’s attitudes: Venkaiah Naidu
Govt junks law setting new conditions for grant of bail
Indus Treaty, river water sharing issues dominated headlines in 2016
I am not responsible for feud in Samajwadi Party: Amar Singh
China jails 16 for trafficking in organs
Turkey: search launched for New Year's nightclub attacker
‘Had all the potential for a disaster’: Pilot found passed out drunk in cockpit
British PM promises 'right' Brexit deal in New Year message
Philippines says 'fear of Duterte' lessens New Year injuries
Afghans struggle to supplant opium poppies with fruit crops
US judge blocks transgender, abortion-related Obamacare protections
A look at the major attacks in Turkey over the past year
Tremendous growth potential for domestic air cargo, says Raju
CII wants corporate tax rate slashed to 18 per cent in Budget
TRAI to initiate consultation on green issues in telecom infra
Myntra aims to double sales, turn profitable by March'18
Patanjali biggest disruptive force in FMCG space, says report
Govt expects job creation to improve under PMEGP
Jan Dhan a/c deposits double to Rs 87,000 cr, I-T dissects data
After demonetisation pangs, expect normalcy in Q1 2017: Hyundai
NASA missions to add leap second to master clock
Isro sets record with 9 launches in 2016
Comet to light up New Year
Isro to launch 103 satellites in the year 2017
NASA's Curiosity rover discovers purple rocks on Mars
Dark matter lost since birth of universe measured
Anushka Sharma once asked Dravid to return her pen
Ahmed Shehzad plays Dhoni’s helicopter shot
Virender Sehwag strikes again in his birthday wishes for Joe Root
Watch: Cricketer Sachin Baby announces marriage with Anna Chandy on a cricket field
Virat Kohli denies engagement rumours with Anushka Sharma
Iranians are combating tabboo against IVF amid rising infertility
Woman leaves estate worth Rs 81 crore to animal shelter
Britain fights modern slavery with crack down against illegal nail-salon workers
Modi’s grip unlikely to loosen in 2017
Dilli Ka Babu: High stakes race
Mission 2017: A happy, healthy, clean India...
Indispensable old guard and new poll tactics
Bhim app: Make it secure
Akhilesh finds broad support within SP
Mystic Mantra: The end of karma
Of dull paradoxes & arid oxymorons
2016: The year of post-truth
Year of outrageous lies
Stories of race and isolation in London
Allow freedom to doubt
360 degree: 2017 – Future tense
Akhilesh finds broad support within SP
Bhim app: Make it secure
Indispensable old guard and new poll tactics
Anushka Sharma once asked Dravid to return her pen
Ahmed Shehzad plays Dhoni’s helicopter shot
When Sourav Ganguly was held at gun point
So, let's talk green: A good sense of closure - Happy 2016!
You will succeed in recovering long pending dues, which would considerably improve your financi...
Daily
Weekly
Will Sasikala Natarajan be able to fill Jayalalithaa’s shoes?
Yes
No
VOTE
Has the Opposition been exposed after Left, JD(U) and NCP dropped out of the Congress-led press conference against demonetisation?
Will the award schemes announced by PM Narendra Modi help increase cashless transactions?
