Saturday, Feb 04, 2017 | Last Update : 08:13 AM IST
Nation
World
South
Entertainment
Sports
Business
Technology
Lifestyle
Gallery
Opinion
Sunday Chronicle
Hyderabad Chronicle
Chennai Chronicle
Bengaluru Chronicle
Kerala Chronicle
Science
Editors' Picks
Top Stories
World
In 1.5 lakh-crore Budget race, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana forget reality
DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
Without taking ground realities into consideration, the two Telugu states are competing with each other.
Chandrababu Naidu, Yanamala hold discussions on Budget
Bigger, pro-people Budget in the offing; KCR’s pet schemes to get most funds
World
BJP, Congress and AAP battle for power as Goa, Punjab vote today
DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
BJP and Congress will battle it out in the electoral arena, with Arvind Kejriwal's AAP seeking to play a spoilsport.
World
Bengaluru: Kendriya Vidyalaya principal tells girl student to use sex toys
DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
Class 12 girl alleges principal asked her to meet him regularly.
Illegal sand business thriving in Hyderabad despite raids
Salman Khan's song from Sultan is election rage in Uttar Pradesh
Centre orders shutdown of 8 power units; Telangana fights to save old stations
Telangana govt pins its hopes on Centre’s Supplementary Budget
Bhopal: Anger as tainted ‘expert’ Arun Sharma gets Padma
Airline staff put air safety at risk; 422 violations recorded last year
Rajasthan: Man with cold treated for AIDS; consumer forum fines doctor
Answer summons or shares may be auctioned, SC warns Maxis group owner
Daylight shooting shocks Bengaluru; two assailants shoot APMC president
Chennai: Colliding ships impounded, FIR lodged in oil spill case
Hyderabad HC reserves its order in Hyderabad Cricket Association case
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
Louvre attack: French investigators believe attacker is Egyptian
Kung Fu Yoga movie review: Kung fu is dead, long live Jackie Chan
In a corner over 2BHKs, Telangana govt to change tender conditions
MORE TOP STORIES
In a corner over 2BHKs, Telangana govt to change tender conditions
Telangana, AP get Supreme Court notices on Polavaram
Supreme Court stalls release of Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB-2
The Great Wall movie review: What was Matt Damon thinking?
Resident Evil - The Final Chapter movie review: The cleansing has failed
Shootout on Bengaluru outskirts over alleged financial dispute, 1 dead
Aircel Maxis case: ED moves SC against order to discharge Maran brothers
AP: Widow goes to voice woes, dragged by hair, beaten up by village head
MOST POPULAR
You might not be able to use Gmail from February 8, confirms Google
I remove my pants as soon as my director says pack-up: Shah Rukh Khan
IPL 2017 player auction to be held on February 20
Prince Charles unveils Green App for Indian farmers
Video: Pakistan's latest viral sensation shows off 'eye popping' skills
This intimacy coach sells sexual satisfaction without offering sex
Caught on camera: Mumbai motorman applies brakes on time, saves woman
An expert tells how long sex should actually go on for
Watch: Trump and Arnold take on each other in hilarious war of words
Majority of Americans want Barack Obama back as President: poll
Columns
Action delayed, Pak in line for Trump whip
Zahid Hussain
Trump’s radical steps are cause for serious concern to Pakistan too.
State of the Union: Junk failed models, focus on the 99%
Manish Tewari
Like many other countries, in India, too, policies have not focused on raising the incomes of the poorest.
Trump’s theatrics pose new problems for India
K C Singh
As Mr Trump complicates the scenario, Russia, China and Pakistan converge to exploit it.
As Trump goes wild, a backlash is building
Mahir Ali
The immigration order has meanwhile sparked chaos and widespread protests at airports across the US.
Gallery
Candles, songs and faith: Uruguayans celebrate the Goddess of the Sea
Candles, songs and faith: Uruguayans celebrate the Goddess of the Sea
More Galleries
Candles, songs and faith: Uruguayans celebrate the Goddess of the Sea
Varun-Alia get grooving at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer launch
LFW: Preity, Urvashi, Zaheer, Salim-Sulaiman look stunning on the ramp
Candelaria cultural festival in Peru
South
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
Tamil Nadu
Karnataka
Kerala
Tamil Nadu Leaders pay homage on CN Annadurai death anniversary
Hyderabad: Buffalo is prodded with spears, battered in ‘fest'
Appearing for Neet 2017 to be counted as first attempt
Hyderabad: Rapist dad gets 7 years of rigorous imprisonment
Kerala records 55,000 new cancer cases
Telangana police beats up 2 journalists
Anti-narcotic drug clubs to be set up in Kochi
Jayalalithaa treatment open book, says Prathap Reddy
Entertainment
B’wood sets sights on Northeast
Padmavati will release on time, vows team
Krishna Shroff is daddy’s girl
Sana Khan to shed her glam look
No filmmaker messes with Salman Khan: Karan Johar
Varun commences Judwaa 2 shoot exactly 20 years after its prequel released
Technology
You might not be able to use Gmail from February 8, confirms Google
ZTE launches the Blade A2 Plus in an exclusive partnership with Flipkart
Use of same mobile by many can spread infection: Govt
Satya Nadella to visit India later this month
MIT develops AI which can understand if you are happy or not
Apple's 'Make in India' iPhone dream may take wings from B’luru soon
Sports
HIL: Kalinga Lancers down Punjab in high-scoring thriller
Tiger Woods pulls out, Rayhan is tied fifth
Sreesanth-Aakash Chopra take to Twitter to vent ire
Brian Lara lauds Sachin Tendulkar’s efforts
India is racing country: Jean Todt
We will dominate the Aussies: Murali Vijay
IPL 2017 player auction to be held on February 20
Inter-state T20: Hyderabad finish at second spot
Lifestyle
Bold and ‘Bra’zen
Late diagnosis, treatment of cancer kill 1.3 million in South East
Why chewing, clicking pens annoy us decoded
'Heading' in soccer may lead to concussion symptoms
Exercise may not help you maintain weight
Brain-based immune proteins may regulate sleep: study
An expert tells how long sex should actually go on for
Working for 40 hours per week may harm mental, physical health
South Entertainment
Does Suja Varunee have a problem with dance?
Jayalalithaa’s biopic shelved
Sirika Vidalama – a comedy film in the offing
Sathriyan is a realistic gangster movie: Director SR Prabhakaran
It’s Chunks for Omar Lulu
Daniel Balaji is Arvind Swami’s villain
Nation
1 doctor for every 1,668 people, about 8 lakh overall: govt
Manohar Parrikar seeks more time to respond to EC notice on bribe remarks
Depressed over failed relationship, TCS techie commits suicide in Pune
Amit Shah cancels Meerut foot march, says UP nation's crime capital
Nearly 50 per cent rise in air safety violations by crew in 2016: DGCA
Congress objects to removal of Rajiv Gandhi's name from 'Sadbhavna Diwas'
World
France: Louvre suspect may have tweeted about IS before attack
Lethal Point: Fukushima records highest radiation level
US sanctions on Iran after missile test
Donald Trump, Brexit tops EU summit
Vegetable shortage has Britain scrambling
Donald Trump mulling action on religious freedoms
No doubt Louvre attack was terror: French President
Victory for May as UK court throws out EU single market challenge
Business
Gold sees 7-year low demand
Apple sets up India plant in Bengaluru for iPhones
Indian firms send SoS to Centre
Ban worries US startup companies
RBI to soon put new Rs 100 banknotes in circulation
Strict action on errant bankers
Bengaluru bio event in November
LNG import duty cut to benefit stranded gas-based steel projects
Science
Stray black hole found hiding in Milky Way
2 billion years of volcanic activity on Mars unveiled
SpaceX says fix underway for rocket turbine wheel cracking
75-year-old Nazi submarine found off Azores: German research team
Ancient 'lost continent' found lurking under Indian Ocean
First ever blueprint for quantum computers unveiled
Coffee Break
Now you can spend a night inside an igloo at Manali
2,000-year-old sex toys found in China are the oldest in the world
Former fashion designer, engineer, turns ACP officer to help women lead better lives
Video: Pakistan's latest viral sensation shows off 'eye popping' skills
This intimacy coach sells sexual satisfaction without offering sex
Video: Hilarious explanation of the south Indian ‘Elai Saapad’
This is the best time in the day to have great sex
Watch: Virender Sehwag trolls Amit Mishra over fielding during India-England T20
Cartoon of the day
Counter Point
Opinion
Saeed ‘arrest’: Just smoke & mirrors?
PM’s mid-term poll test gets under way
Safety first for Railways
Cabbages & Kings: Forget politics, triple talaq must go!
Mystic Mantra: Life lessons are everywhere
H-1B curbs: Can Indian IT benefit too?
Visa ban a challenge for India tech giants
Basics need still more
Budget ’17: A step towards GST
Mystic Mantra: Serving God and humanity
Budget to boost living standards
Union Budget 2017: Consumption may increase across market
Editors' Picks
State of the Union: Junk failed models, focus on the 99%
Action delayed, Pak in line for Trump whip
Safety first for Railways
PM’s mid-term poll test gets under way
Saeed ‘arrest’: Just smoke & mirrors?
Cabbages & Kings: Forget politics, triple talaq must go!
Michael Hussey tells Australia to avoid sledging Virat Kohli
Watch: Virender Sehwag trolls Amit Mishra over fielding during India-England T20
Astroguide
You may feel unusually weak today, but will handle pressure well at work. It is up to you to re...
Daily
Weekly
Poll
Should India take up the H1-B visa bill issue with Trump administration over the increased minimum wage issue?
Yes
No
VOTE
PREVIOUS POLLS:
Does 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed's house arrest indicate that Pakistan is finally acting against terrorism?
Should the Karnataka High Court lift the ban on the annual buffalo sport Kambala?
