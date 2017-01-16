Search
Prayers
Nation
Crime
Current Affairs
Politics
In Other News
World
Australia and New Zealand
Neighbours
Asia
Africa
America
Europe
Middle East
South
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
Tamil Nadu
Karnataka
Kerala
Entertainment
Theatre
Music
Bollywood
Kollywood
Sandalwood
Tollywood
Television
Movie Reviews
Mollywood
Hollywood
Sports
Badminton
Cricket
Football
Tennis
In Other News
Business
Autos
Companies
Economy
In Other News
Market
Technology
Gadgets
In Other News
Mobiles and Tabs
Lifestyle
Viral and Trending
Health and Wellbeing
Sex and Relationship
Fashion and Beauty
Food and Recipes
Travel
Books and Art
Pets and Environment
Gallery
Opinion
Columnists
DC Comment
Op Ed
Sunday Chronicle
Hyderabad Chronicle
Chennai Chronicle
Bengaluru Chronicle
Kerala Chronicle
Science
Editors' Picks
e-Paper
|
Sunday Chronicle
Auto Refresh
Search
Prayers
Monday, Jan 16, 2017 | Last Update : 09:39 PM IST
Nation
World
South
Entertainment
Sports
Business
Technology
Lifestyle
Gallery
Opinion
More...
Sunday Chronicle
Hyderabad Chronicle
Chennai Chronicle
Bengaluru Chronicle
Kerala Chronicle
Science
Editors' Picks
Top Stories
World
RBI raises daily cash withdrawal limit from ATMs to Rs 10,000
DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
However, the maximum amount of cash that can be withdrawn from ATMs per week has been retained at Rs 24,000.
RBI increases daily cash withdrawal limit to Rs 4,500 from Rs 2,500
Government likely to increase cash withdrawal limit after Dec 30
World
By EC order, Mulayam loses Samajwadi Party, 'cycle' to son Akhilesh
DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav earlier on Monday said that he was ready to fight against his son Akhilesh Yadav.
'Cycle' symbol allocated to Akhilesh as he enjoys overwhelming support: EC
After EC order on SP symbol, efforts for 'grand secular alliance' in UP
World
Panneerselvam writes to Modi, seeks Rs 39,565 crore for TN drought relief
DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
Panneerselvam said the government had to provide relief to farmers for damage caused to crops due to failure of monsoon.
Drought-affected Tamil Nadu gets relief package
Panneerselvam not in position to act on drought: MK Stalin
Modi has ‘murdered’ the soul of RBI, wants his face on everything: Rahul
Jallikattu: PETA anti-national, ban it immediately, MK Stalin tells Centre
GST rollout postponed to July 1, issue of dual control resolved: Jaitley
SC allows woman to abort 24-week-old foetus citing danger to her life
Delhi cops nab 'serial rapist' who tried to sexually assault 600 girls
Don't let rivals exploit crisis created by Jaya's death: Sasikala to AIADMK
Ambedkar a bigger leader than Gandhiji, responsible for secularism: Owaisi
Indian surgical strike will meet befitting response, warns Pak
Hitler did not commit suicide, claim CIA operatives who helped kill Bin Laden
All 5 Indian Americans elected to US Congress get key portfolios
Impossible to achieve Sachin Tendulkar’s landmarks, says Virat Kohli
Note ban: RBI governor Urjit Patel to face Parliamentary PAC on Jan 20
Dangal girl Zaira writes open letter apologising for meeting CM Mufti
Vape pens may up desire to smoke: study
MOST POPULAR
Karan Johar opens up on what made him fall in love with SRK
Virender Sehwag trolls Pakistan cricket team on Twitter
Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone's romance over cutting chai!
Pic: Long before attaining stardom, Ranbir Kapoor had worked on his father’s film!
Lack of hotel rooms in Cuttack force Team India to stay in Pune
Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan, Madhavan to speak at India Conference at Harvard
Nostalgic Salman shares pic from Karan Arjun set, wishes SRK-Hrithik for the clash
Box-office: Aditya-Shraddha's OK Jaanu a disaster, has miserable opening weekend
Air hostess in UK sacked for eating bacon sandwich in flight
Virat Kohli is Cristiano Ronaldo of world cricket, says Nasser Hussain
ADVERTISEMENT
Columns
Obama’s legacy lacked military adventurism
S Nihal Singh
Mr Obama came to office vowing to get his country out of the two disastrous wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Revenge of the State: People may have to pay
Cyril Almeida
The security dimension is easier to see — and even harder to push back against.
A festival that lit up hearts
Pavan K Varma
The Prakash Utsav was an illustration of the organic link between ideology, conviction and governance.
Preparing for the Assembly race
Anita Katyal
The BJP is hoping that disillusioned with this infighting, the Yadavs, which constitute the main support base of the SP.
Gallery
Turkish cargo plane crash kills 37 in Kyrgyzstan
Turkish cargo plane crash kills 37 in Kyrgyzstan
More Galleries
Turkish cargo plane crash kills 37 in Kyrgyzstan
Mumbai Marathon: John, Milind, Ambani, run long and hard for a good cause
Buffalo fights mark harvest festivals in Assam and Nepal
Jacqueline, Kat, Sonakshi, Farhan join Sidharth in his birthday revelries
South
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
Tamil Nadu
Karnataka
Kerala
MGR's adopted daughter Sudha Vijayakumar backs AIADMK chief Sasikala
Chandrababu Naidu uncertain about heading CMs panel on demonetisation
Bengaluru: Police officer nabbed for raping mentally unsound woman
Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan, Madhavan to speak at India Conference at Harvard
UoH students to observe 'Shahadat Din' in memory of Rohith Vemula tomorrow
Tamil Nadu police keep strict vigil to prevent conduct of Jallikattu
Man hides 1.19 kg gold in his rectum, caught at RGIA
Courier boy stabbed to death in Bengaluru
Entertainment
Karan Johar opens up on what made him fall in love with SRK
Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone's romance over cutting chai!
Hilarious! Shahid Kapoor is not the only person Mira is married to
Pic: Long before attaining stardom, Ranbir Kapoor had worked on his father’s film!
Don't want relationship with my children to be the kind I've with my father: Ranbir
Box-office: Aditya-Shraddha's OK Jaanu a disaster, has miserable opening weekend
Technology
Airbus CEO sees 'flying car' prototype ready by end of year
Samsung confirms the C7 Pro, 4GB RAM with liquid cooling
Users attacked with financial malware increased 22.49% in Q4 2016
New issue crops up on Google Pixel
Angry Birds maker Rovio to open game development studio in London
Breitling for Bentley introduces a limited-edition chronograph
ADVERTISEMENT
Sports
Lack of hotel rooms in Cuttack force Team India to stay in Pune
My aim is to equal Sushil's feat of two Olympic medals: Sakshi Malik
Virat Kohli is Cristiano Ronaldo of world cricket, says Nasser Hussain
Virender Sehwag trolls Pakistan cricket team on Twitter
MS Dhoni, no longer the captain, asks for a review before Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record as India beat England
‘Outstanding’ Kedar Jadhav earns skipper Virat Kohli’s praise
It hurts a lot to lose after reducing India to 63/4, says Eoin Morgan
Lifestyle
Southeast Asia's first heart transplant patient dies at 76
Jealousy may make you shop for eye-catching products
Sunbeds may up deadly skin cancer risk: study
Transgender model from Kerala to be superstar Mammootty's heroine
Psoriasis with arthritis linked to heart disease risk
Cognitive therapy improves behavior issues in kids with night terrors
The good, bad and unknown about marijuana's health effects
Egyptians go for herbal remedies as economic crisis causes drug shortage
South Entertainment
Prabha is a self-made lady: Bramma
Arundhati Nair picks homely characters
Many errors in Gautamiputra Satakarni
Alphonse Puthren turns producer
Vinay, Joju to unsolve Kadam Katha
Changing lanes and enjoying it
Nation
After EC order on SP symbol, efforts for 'grand secular alliance' in UP
'Cycle' symbol allocated to Akhilesh as he enjoys overwhelming support: EC
Kejriwal gets EC notice for asking voters to accept bribes from BJP, Cong
PMO never gave instructions to CBI on Rose Valley scam: officials
Akhilesh to take call on alliance with Cong, but hope it happens: Ramgopal
UP: Girl thrashed, set on fire for objecting to eve-teasing
ADVERTISEMENT
World
Pak Senate condemns Modi's 'mothership of terrorism' remarks
Three police killed in Turkey roadside bomb attack
Pak's Aziz seeks 'spirit of mutual trust' with Afghan
Bangladesh: 26 to hang for abductions and murders
Mother sentenced to death for burning alive daughter in Pak
Carer jailed for stealing 170,000 pounds from 95-yr-old in UK
Mexico: 5 killed in shooting at music festival
Trump administration may relocate White House press briefing room
Business
Jio customer base crosses 72.4 million by end December
Pradhan dismisses Congress' charges on ONGC-GSPC deal
Post-demonetisation, IMF cuts India's growth to 6.6 per cent
Centre, states reach consensus on control over tax payers: FM
Reliance Industries' Q3 net rises 3.6 per cent to Rs 7,506 cr
Reliance Retail's Q3 pre-tax profit rises 40 pc to Rs 333 crore
Demonetisation: UBI sees credit growth at 7-8 pc by end-Mar
India poised for huge growth in solar energy: Piyush Goyal
Science
Stunning new view of Jupiter shows iconic Great Red Spot
Japan aborts mini-rocket mission shortly after liftoff
CSIR lab develops the most advanced reading machine for visually challenged
Here is what might have caused the death of land-living dinosaurs
Innovator's Mission to ignite Abdul Kalam's vision
Here is what might have caused the death of land-living dinosaurs
ADVERTISEMENT
Coffee Break
Video: Shark spotted just metres away from unsuspecting kite surfer
Video: Most commonly asked questions about breasts
Sea lion caught in fishing gear hops on boat
Couple creates ruckus on being caught having sex in Burger King loo
Watch the song every happy-to-be single Indian woman will find relatable
Video: Singer Atif Aslam stops concert to save woman from eve teaser
Twitter slams ad for Baba Ramdev's floor cleaner with 'Holy Cow Urine'
Virender Sehwag leads with Lagaan tweet as social media erupts lauding Virat Kohli
Cartoon of the day
Counter Point
ADVERTISEMENT
Opinion
Reporter's Diary: Furious Mamata
Monetise PSU assets, build infra...
Will BJP fall into own trap in UP?
Obama’s legacy lacked military adventurism
Revenge of the State: People may have to pay
An avoidable tragedy
Stronger law needed on RBI autonomy
Q&A: ‘Rao pretended to be asleep and silent... but was making political choices’
360 Degree: Liberalisation 2.0?
Sunday Interview: ‘After note ban, Trinamul was the only voice against Modi babu’
Dilli Ka Babu: A storm brewing in West Bengal
Kashmir forsaken
Editors' Picks
It hurts a lot to lose after reducing India to 63/4, says Eoin Morgan
Virender Sehwag leads with Lagaan tweet as social media erupts lauding Virat Kohli
‘Outstanding’ Kedar Jadhav earns skipper Virat Kohli’s praise
Sania Mirza’s attire un-Islamic: Muslim cleric
PM’s pic on calendar: An unnecessary row
‘Why this Kolaveri Di’: Ravindra Jadeja trolls Flipkart
Azhar cries conspiracy after HCA nomination for president rejected
Preparing for the Assembly race
Astroguide
You will be very enthusiastic to work on new projects. Your seniors will help you finish projec...
Daily
Weekly
Poll
Should Puducherry follow Tamil Nadu’s suit and declare MGR’s birth date a public holiday?
Yes
No
VOTE
PREVIOUS POLLS:
Is it justified to defy the Supreme Court ban and conduct Jallikattu in the name of tradition?
Should Supreme Court make an exception and let Tamil Nadu hold Jallitkattu this year?
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Asian Age
Andhrabhoomi
Financial Chronicle
About Us
Contact Us
Classifieds
Book Classifieds
Feedback
E-Paper
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.
Designed, Developed & Maintained By
Daksham
×
Prayers