Top Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhomipujan of redevelopment project of Gandhinagar railway station. (Photo: Twitter)
World

Railway ministry used as bargaining tool by previous govts, says Modi

DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
The allies of main political party used to demand the railway ministry to join the government, says Modi.
Representational image.
World

No extra charge for card payments at petrol pumps: Government

DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
Oil companies, banks discussing who is to bear Merchant Discount Rate charges, says Petroleum Minister.
To determine the finalists and winners, FlightStats examines flight status and arrival data aggregated from global sources including civil aviation authorities, airlines, airports, and major airline reservation systems.
World

Air India ranked third-worst performing airline in the world

DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
Jet Airways and IndiGo have been recognised among major Asia Pacific carriers.
J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo: PTI)

Separatists, Pakistan derailed peace process in J&K: Mehbooba Mufti
Mother of Tabish Bhat,16, whose eye was damaged due to a pellet injury shows his damaged eye as he rests on a hospital bed in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)

Deafening weapons to replace CRPF’s pellet guns
BJP National President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Eye on 2019 polls, Amit Shah plans nation-wide tour
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

PAC may call Modi to explain note ban if RBI's reply not satisfactory
BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav (Photo: Facebook)

Served bad quality food, alleges BSF jawan in video; inquiry ordered
Jayalalithaa was declared dead on December 5 after suffering a cardiac arrest a day earlier. (Photo: PTI)

Jaya's death: Apollo Hospital to submit reports in sealed cover to Madras HC
Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

I am SP chief, party symbol should stay with me: Mulayam to EC
In Tamil Nadu, Jallikattu is an integral part of the Pongal festivities.

TN CM writes to Modi, urges for support for the conduct of Jallikattu
The video clip shot clandestinely reportedly by some schoolmates of the alleged victims with an aim to punish the accused, has later been seized by the police. (Representational image)

Madhya Pradesh: Principal exploits boys, caught on video
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and his Karnataka counterpart.

TN seeks Rs 2,480 crore from K'taka for refusing to release Cauvery water
The accused, Irshad Khan was having an affair with the woman.

B'luru: K G Halli molestation 'staged' by couple to stop woman's marriage
Between the period August 2014 to May 2016, the Prime Minister had made five foreign visits by 'IAF BBJ Aircraft' Chartered flights. (Photo: Representational Image)

No bills raised for PM's visits abroad on IAF planes: Indian Air Force
Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry.

Ratan Tata personally asked Mistry to resign before ouster
The military said the Babur-3 SLCM, in a land-attack mode, was capable of delivering various types of payloads. (Photo: ANI)

Pakistan test-fires first nuclear-capable submarine cruise missile

MOST POPULAR

 

Sri Lanka strips suit and tie from official dress code

Sri Lanka's civil service is largely based on traditions inherited from the country's former British colonial rulers who governed the island nation from 1815 until 1948. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sourav Ganguly receives threat letter from anonymous source

The CAB president however did not rule him out in attending the programme. (Photo: AFP)
 

KWK teaser: Role swapping alert! Kareena exhibits frankness, Sonam holds back?!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kpaoor
 

India's beer industry holds long-term growth potential: report

In volume terms, beer sales will rise at CAGR of 7.5 per cent between 2017 and 2021. (Representational image)
 

Do not know how to use debit, credit cards, says minister

Representational Image. (Photo: PTI)
 

UK: 79-year-old woman goes on 5-year crime spree, says was bored of routine

The woman said that she began shoplifting when she was in her mid-70s as she desperately wanted to get out of her hometown. (Photo: Pixabay/ Representational Image)
 

Video: This song sums up demonetisation woes in the most hilarious way
 

China factory hatches giant inflatable Trump chickens

A worker takes a picture of a giant rooster sculpture resembling U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on display outside a shopping mall to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Year of the Rooster in Taiyuan. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Magician's attempt to catch bullet with mouth goes wrong

The magician still plans to do it again on an upcoming world tour (Photo: YouTube)
 

Not sure how many captains have done what MS Dhoni has: Yuvraj Singh

We both were very fearless when we used to play together and hopefully, we can do the same together in the upcoming series, said Yuvraj Singh as he spoke about MS Dhoni. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

Columns

Tap the resources of our diaspora
Sreeram Chaulia
This influx of money is both a cause and an effect of the economic transformation that India is currently undergoing.
Sreeram Chaulia

Politicians & their troubles while tweeting
Bina Shah
The Pakistan Army’s ISPR uses Twitter to make announcements about security situations and progress in national emergencies.
Bina Shah

As Digital India grows, your data at huge risk
Yogi Aggarwal
Internet becomes an opportunity for fraudsters and cyber criminals who can penetrate out accounts.
Yogi Aggarwal

‘Foreign hand’ and the role of Raheel...
Cyril Almeida
Seemingly every year now brings a fresh case of conflict of interest between a Pakistani high official and an Arab state.
Cyril Almeida

Gallery

A massive crowd of mostly barefoot Filipino Roman Catholic devotees joined an annual procession of a centuries-old statue of Jesus Christ held under tight security due to fears of a possible attack following the killing of a suspected Islamic extremist leader.
Thousands gather at Manila for annual Catholic procession amid heavy security
Thousands gather at Manila for annual Catholic procession amid heavy security

More Galleries

South

Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor

No prosthetics for Ranbir Kapoor
Rakesh Roshan

There are many people who backstab: Rakesh Roshan
A N Radhakrishnan today alleged that noted Malayalam film director Kamal has links with terrorist groups and that he should leave the country if he cannot respect the nation.

Malayalam director Kamal has links with terrorist groups: BJP leader
OK Jaanu

CBFC orders out Bapu references in OK Jaanu
Aayush Sharma with Arpita

Salman Khan to launch Aayush?
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kpaoor

KWK teaser: Role swapping alert! Kareena exhibits frankness, Sonam holds back?!

Technology

While the number of attempted cyber attacks was 20,000 a week two or three years ago, that figure had now risen to 600,000-700,000.

Microsoft, Qualcomm back Israel's Team8 cybersecurity firm
The central bank's comments come as Beijing escalates a campaign to check capital outflows and slow the depreciation of the yuan currency.

Big China bitcoin exchange says no government pressure on outflows
The analyst has claimed that the Cupertino giant is planning to launch an updated version of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Apple will launch three new iPad models this year, says analyst
ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Glenn McGrath

Australia need to play to their strength: Glenn McGrath

Akhilesh Das Gupta

BAI will help, but States need to show initiative: Akhilesh Das Gupta

Bengaluru Blasters’ Sourabh Varma in action during the PBL-2 tie on Monday. (Photo: DC)

PBL: Awadhe Warriors blast their way into semis

Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni carries bats during a training session in Mumbai, India, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. England and India are scheduled to play three one-day internationals beginning January 15 followed by three Twenty20 matches (Photo: AP)

England XI face strong India ‘A’

Lifestyle

Mostly everyone who showed up looked effortlessly glamorous, there were a few who stood out.

The Golden women

Liu was told he drank his beer too fast due to which he swallowed the bottle cap. (Photo: Pixabay)

Doctor uses condom to remove bottle cap from patient in China

The link between depression and schizophrenia can provide insight into the treat of the disease. (Photo: Pixabay)

People with depression have risk of suffering from schizophrenia

While humans are 65 per cent oxygen by mass, oxygen makes up less than one per of the mass of all of elements in space. (Photo: Pixabay)

Human body contains 97 percent stardust like stars

South Entertainment

Anupama Parameswaran

Anupama in Nani’s film
Parvathy Nair

Parthiepan sir has given me confidence: Parvathy Niar
Nikesha Patel

Nikesha’s back-to-back bilinguals
Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi thanks Vijay
Bineesh Bastin

Bineesh Bastin is a ‘sambhavam’
Mohanlal

Mohanlal’s Randam Oozham costs Rs 600 crore?

Nation

The department has also seized cash and jewellery worth over Rs 611.48 crore. (Photo: Representational Image)

Income Tax dept detects undisclosed income of over Rs 5300 crore
Greenpeace activist Priya Pillai. (Photo: PTI)

Greenpeace activist to face defamation case, SC clarifies
Police suspect it was done by some miscreants to create tension in the area. (Photo: Representational Image)

Pakistani flag found hoisted in Assam's Dibrugarh
ADVERTISEMENT

World

US intelligence agencies on Friday released a report saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally ordered a campaign of hacking and media manipulation to upend the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Russia 'tired' of 'amateurish' US hacking claims

Oli said that the incumbent government was acting as if it did not understand court language.

Constitution amendment bill would not be endorsed in Parl: Oli

The ministry said the fourth grade textbook, which featured a map with the name, had been on "trial and will be corrected in future prints," the daily reported. (Representational image)

UAE orders removal of 'Persian Gulf' from school book: report

An Iraqi special forces Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) member shoots at a drone flown by Islamic State group jihadists (IS) in Mosul's al-Rifaq neighbourhood on January 8. (Photo: AFP)

In Mosul, Iraq forces battle Islamic State drones, mortars, car bombs

Business

Pradhan

Banks, OMCs sorting out issue, says Pradhan

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Tax kitty swells; Arun Jaitley says no note ban effect

Initial voting trend suggests focus of the Budget for 2017-18 to be unveiled on February 1 should be on MSME followed by low-cost housing and automobile to generate employment.

Finance Ministry seeks Twitterati vote on focus of Budget 2017-18

The tax department has also made it mandatory for central excise duty and service taxpayers to obtain a valid PAN number before they can be migrated to the GST set-up.

Excise, service taxpayers to migrate to GST portal by Jan 31

Science

To determine, how the brain rapidly distinguishes faces, they researchers scanned the brains of four people using magnetoencephalography (MEG).

Study maps how brain recognise extensively varied faces at one go
The researchers demonstrated that non-emotional experiences that followed emotional ones were also better remembered on a later memory test.

Your emotional experience can affect how you remember future events
The discovery, made by researcher J. Calvin Coffey, has been published in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology.

New human organ in digestive system discovered
ADVERTISEMENT

Coffee Break

We both were very fearless when we used to play together and hopefully, we can do the same together in the upcoming series, said Yuvraj Singh as he spoke about MS Dhoni. (Photo: AFP)

Not sure how many captains have done what MS Dhoni has: Yuvraj Singh

Virat Kohli had appreciated the role MS Dhoni played in his development as a cricketer. (Photo: AFP)

Sourav Ganguly lauds Virat Kohli for his tribute to MS Dhoni

Virender Sehwag got some stick for his tweet, as some fans believed that he may have mistaken the news portal Emirates 24x7 for the Emirates Airlines. (Photo: AFP)

Virender Sehwag posts sarcastic tweet, gets trolled instead

MS Dhoni, who had stepped down from India’s ODI and T20 captaincy, will lead India A side in the first warm-up game against England. (Photo: PTI)

Stepped down from ODI, T20 captaincy, Mahendra Singh Dhoni posts a workout video

Cartoon of the day

Counter Point

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion

US President-elect Donald Trump

‘Disrespect invites disrespect’
A woman protects herself against the mob on New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru.

Outrage isn’t enough, action needed
The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter).

Tackle Beijing juggernaut in the sea

Editors' Picks

A good performance by the Indian wheelchair basketball team will set a precedent for all other para-sport athletes in the country. (Photo: WBFI/ Facebook)

Crowdfunding, corporate donations help India para-cagers conquer dream

Ravi Shastri is known to have had a feud with former India skipper Sourav Ganguly. (Photo: AFP)

Ravi Shastri praises MS Dhoni, leaves Sourav Ganguly out of best captains list

We both were very fearless when we used to play together and hopefully, we can do the same together in the upcoming series, said Yuvraj Singh as he spoke about MS Dhoni. (Photo: AFP)

Not sure how many captains have done what MS Dhoni has: Yuvraj Singh

Virat Kohli had appreciated the role MS Dhoni played in his development as a cricketer. (Photo: AFP)

Sourav Ganguly lauds Virat Kohli for his tribute to MS Dhoni

Astroguide
Today is a good day to take important decisions. You will be able to charm your colleagues with...
Daily Weekly

Poll

Should Karnataka pay compensation to Tamil Nadu for not following SC orders on Cauvery water dispute?
VOTE
PREVIOUS POLLS:
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham