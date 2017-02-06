Top Stories

AIADMK Legislature party leader V. K. Sasikala waving the party symbol ‘Two Leaves’ at the AIADMK headquarters on Sunday. (Photo: E.K. Sanjay)
World

O Panneerselvam resigns; VK Sasikala to take over as Tamil Nadu CM

DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
Once sworn-in, Sasikala will be the third woman Chief Minister of the state after late Janaki Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.
Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu
World

Chandrababu Naidu may induct YSRC turncoats into his Cabinet

DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
Naidu will drop some members of the present Cabinet who have been inefficient and have not performed well, says sources.
BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI)
World

UP polls: Congress, BSP may form alliance to defeat BJP

DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
Mayawati's move to make the Quami Ekta Dal merge with her outfit could help her in attracting a large chunk of Muslim votes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh polls hit Telangana all-party meet
With the first accused in the case, former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, passing away a couple of months ago, the state government has decided to mention before the Supreme Court regarding the deletion of her name from the list of accused.

Jayalalithaa gone but Karnataka to keep assets case alive
City students who have been served deportation notice.

Indian students to hold protest in New Zealand today
Ravi Shankar Prasad

‘Major step’ on triple talaq after polls: Ravi Shankar Prasad
À mob set Lakshmeshwar police station on fire in Gadag district on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Angry mob sets police station ablaze in Gadag
President Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump's request to reinstate travel ban denied by appeals court
Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: Twitter/BJP)

Pak should conduct referendum to check if its citizens want to be in India: Rajnath
Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi addresses the crowd during a joint Congress -SP public rally in Kanpur on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

SP-Congress alliance has made Modi jittery: Rahul respond to PM's SCAM jibe
Firefighters and volunteers try to clean up oil that has washed ashore, in Chennai (Photo: PTI)

NGT to hear plea on recent oil spill off Tamil Nadu coast
Anubhav Mittal. (Photo: PTI)

Rs 3,700 cr Noida ponzi: ED slaps PMLA case; conducts raids in UP cities
Bihar Chief MInister Nitish Kumar drawing a painting during the inauguration of 23rd Patna Book Fair at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Nitish paints lotus at book fair, triggers a war of words between BJP-RJD
All the injured were being treated at the medical camp put up near the venue, police said. (Photo: PTI)

36 injured in Jallikattu event at Avanipuram
Representational Image. (Photo: AP)

ISIS recruiting child refugees; 88,300 at risk: UK report
Representational Image. (Photo: File)

US girl, 4, dies after mom kicks her for not brushing teeth
Residents navigate icy streets during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)

Heavy snow, avalanches hit Afghan, Pak; over 50 dead
MORE TOP STORIES

MOST POPULAR

 

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag compete against each other on Twitter

Former India openers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag met-up in Dehli, stirring-up the social media. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Gujarat: Congress workers garland Suresh Prabhu with black cloth, offer him lollipop

Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu. (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bikaner college wary of boys getting girls' numbers, makes separate WhatsApp groups

Representational image (Photo: File)
 

World's oldest emoji discovered in a Slovakian legal document

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Here's how running can have an adverse effect on your sex life

Running can make people feel strong and confident (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Heart-warming reunion of leopard with her cubs goes viral

The reunion was caught on camera (Photo: YouTube)
 

Watch: Grey's Anatomy stars hilariously spoof Beyonce's pregnancy picture

Screen grabs from the video posted on Instagram.
 

Artist left with 'half a penis' after losing 3-inches to botched surgery

He is convinced that this was a botched surgery (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Facebook use may harm your mental, physical health: study

Often hitting likes, updating status on Facebook may be harmful to your mental and physical health.
 

Glenn Maxwell gatecrashes New Zealand press conference

A file photo of Glenn Maxwell. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

Columns

Why Nagaland erupted: Tradition vs modernity
Pradip Phanjoubam
The Nagaland developments aren’t entirely dissimilar to the Jallikattu controversy.
Pradip Phanjoubam

View from Pakistan: ‘Good’ jihadis pose bigger risk in the long run
Cyril Almeida
Bad strategy, low survivability and no utility made the bad jihadis the obvious candidates for an early demise.
Cyril Almeida

Waiting Game: Get real! Trump is here to stay
Ashok Malik
Mr Trump’s executive order only built on directives and laws that have been around since 9/11.
Ashok Malik

Hari Singh’s legacy and Mehbooba’s new push
A G Noorani
Having forfeited the trust of her people, she has no option but to keep the BJP happy.
A G Noorani

Gallery

Aamir Khan threw a lavish bash to celebrate the massive success of his film 'Dangal' which was attended by numerous stars from the film industry on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Aamir celebrates Dangal's blockbuster success with star-studded bash
Aamir celebrates Dangal's blockbuster success with star-studded bash

More Galleries

South

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan to do Nagraj Manjule’s next film?
Karisma was regularly spotted with Kareena during her pregnancy days.

Karisma Kapoor calls new mommy Kareena a 'pro' at motherhood
(L) Shah Rukh Khan, (R) Kamal Haasan in 'Appu Raja'.

'My look different from Kamal Haasan's Appu Raja': SRK on Aanand L Rai film
Priyanka is self-confessedly a 'mermaid'.

Pics: Priyanka relaxes by the beach, turns into a mermaid for the weekend!
Screen grabs from the video posted on Instagram.

Watch: Grey's Anatomy stars hilariously spoof Beyonce's pregnancy picture
Lisa Haydon seen with her friends.

Pics: Mommy-to-be Lisa Haydon vacationing with friends, flaunts her baby bump!

Technology

In the technology ridden bed of today, there are numerous DSLRs in the market. From a beginner or a veteran, every DSLR has its utilities.

Fuel for the photographer within you
Mozilla had launched Firefox OS in 2013 with several device partnerships and carriers for emerging markets.

Mozilla terminates its Firefox OS
Pacemakers are the most common way to treat bradycardia to help restore the heart's normal rhythm and relieve symptoms by sending electrical impulses to the heart to increase the heart rate.

World's smallest pacemaker unveiled
ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

The Asia Cup for senior women to be held from July 23-29 will be held in Bengaluru at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium and the Koramangala Indoor Stadium.

India to host FIBA Women’s Asia Cup

Denis Irwin

Still in the mix for CL, says Denis Irwin

Harmanpreet Singh

HIL: Dabang Mumbai zoom to top of table

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim in action during the two-day warm-up tie against India ‘A’ in Hyderabad on Sunday (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Ban vs Ind A: Bangladesh on the backfoot

Lifestyle

Anushree Reddy's collection titled ‘The Indian Summer’ stayed true to the season with breezy and fluid fabrics such as muslin and cottons.

Hyderabad designers at Lakme Fashion Week

The painting was completed in three days (Photo: Instagram)

Girl featured in 'Glow of Hope' painting turns 100

The reunion was caught on camera (Photo: YouTube)

Video: Heart-warming reunion of leopard with her cubs goes viral

Alcohol can damage those parts of the brain that affects behaviour, and the ability to learn and remember things.

Is drinking the answer to stress?

South Entertainment

Jyothika

Jyothika out of Vijay 61?
Freedom fighters, politicians, sports stars, businessmen, outlaws, underworld dons have always been a source of inspiration for the film industry not just in India.

Biopics on political personalities
Ashok

Peechankai deals with alien hand syndrome
A still from Sangili Bungili Kathava Thorae.

A slick horror comedy for Jiiva
K Bhagyaraj

Bhagayaraj shares a noteworthy incident
(Left): Priyadarshan and Mohanlal

Priyadarshan credits Mohanlal for comeback

Nation

(Representational image)

Gujarat terror conspiracy case: Accused held after 14 years
Representational image.

Medium danger avalanche warning for some areas in J&K, HP
Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

SCAM stands for 'save the country from Amit Shah, Modi Sahab': Akhilesh
ADVERTISEMENT

World

People protest the executive order by US President Donald Trump at the international airport in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands rush back as US visa ban eases

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Fire at east China foot massage parlour kills 18

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Trump says he respects 'killer' Putin

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: AP)

China grants permanent citizenship to 1570 foreigners in 2016?

Business

After remaining major sellers during the last quarter of 2016 and most part of January, overseas investors had slowly started building a fresh position in domestic equities just ahead of the Budget.

Foreign investment to gain pace

The fund will focus on investing in consumer internet companies both locally and internationally.

Micromax sets up $75mn fund to invest in consumer internet companies

The banks should pass on the benefit of the lower interest rates on the old loans.

'RBI should cut rates by 75 bps; ensure banks pass on benefit'

Steel Minister Chaudhary Birendra Singh

Steel sector must gear up, face global competition: Steel Minister

Science

A major limitation to understanding the reactions of individual neural cells to forces has been the inability to reliably apply impact or pressure to them.

World's tiniest hammer may help understand brain injuries
Researchers explain how organic material - the dead bodies of simple lifeforms - accumulated in the earth's sedimentary rocks.

Dip in oxygen levels delayed evolution by 2 million years
By experimenting with a highly absorbent polymer, the teen discovered a cost effective way to remove salt from ocean water and turn it into fresh water.

Indian teen discovers cheap way to make saltwater drinkable
ADVERTISEMENT

Coffee Break

Former India openers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag met-up in Dehli, stirring-up the social media. (Photo: Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag compete against each other on Twitter

Indian captain Virat Kohli plays a shot. (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli felicitated by Mumbai’s Shivaji Park Gymkhana

Priyanka Kamboj, a creative designer, posted about her experience with Delhi cops on social media. (Photo: Facebook)

Delhi girl stranded on the road at 1:30am shares positive experience with cops

The play adaptation of 1984 earned rave reviews in the UK in the year 2014. (Photo: Instagram)

London stage adaptation of '1984' to come to Broadway

Cartoon of the day

Counter Point

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

London Diary: Did ‘Trump-ets’ exist earlier too?
Representational image

Transparent politics needs total cash ban
SRP Kalluri, the Inspector General of Bastar district of Chhattisgarh (centre). (Photo: PTI)

Give NHRC more teeth

Editors' Picks

DRS has been a controvercial topic in the world of cricket for some time, but the ICC is set to introduce it to different tournaments. (Photo: AFP)

DRS set to be used in Champions Trophy, Women’s World Cup

Former India openers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag met-up in Dehli, stirring-up the social media. (Photo: Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag compete against each other on Twitter

Babar, who had scored just 29 runs from two matches in the tournament, said that the immigration ban had been weighing heavy in his mind for a few days. (Photo: ICC Americas)

Donald Trump’s Muslim ban forces USA cricketer Fahad Babar to return home

Anurag Thakur was sacked as the president of BCCI by the Supreme Court earlier this year. (Photo: PTI)

Team India’s media manager accused of leaking information to Anurag Thakur

Astroguide
You will get ample opportunities to put your talent and skills to maximum use. Don’t let your...
Daily Weekly

Poll

Should India take up the H1-B visa bill issue with Trump administration over the increased minimum wage issue?
VOTE
PREVIOUS POLLS:
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham