Top Stories

Monday, Jan 30, 2017 | Last Update : 05:56 AM IST
Chidambaram flays K Chandrasekhar Rao; tells PCC to work hard
DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
Chidambaram asked K. Chandrasekhar Rao to implement the promises which he made to the people of Telangana.
Congress, TDP call Telangana CM ‘anti-Dalit’, accuse him of neglecting SCs, STs
Countdown for Modi, KCR exit has begun, says Uttam Kumar Reddy
Pak could be included in immigration ban list in future: White House
DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
For the first time Trump Administration has publicly acknowledged about considering putting Pak into that list.
US: Texas mosque goes up in flames hours after Trump’s Muslim ban
Donald Trump originally asked for 'Muslim ban' says Trump’s aide
Hand can make cycle go faster, says Akhilesh Yadav
DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
Terming the alliance as that of Ganga-Yamuna, Rahul said that the ‘Saraswati of progress’ would flow in Uttar Pradesh.
Will work for prosperity, progress, peace: Rahul, Akhilesh at joint meet
'Unholy' Congress-SP alliance draws flak from political rivals
Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to win Australian Open title
Andhra Pradesh village ignores cops, hosts Jallikattu
Invoking threat from Pak, Modi attacks Cong, AAP in Punjab
Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah bowl India to victory in 2nd England T20I
Service tax likely to be hiked by 16-18 per cent in budget
EC writes to RBI again; requests withdrawal limits of candidates to be raised
Rajiv Gandhi sacked a minister to appease US: CIA reports
Cash situation won’t improve till May: P Chidambaram
Hyd: 2 students killed after bike hits road divider, truck crushes them
File FIR against Arvind Kejriwal for remark on bribes: EC to Goa police
Smile more to score more: PM to students, ahead of exam season
Twitter built by immigrants, Trump's decision upsetting: CEO Jack Dorsey
Handwriting 'proves' Poland's Lech Walesa was spy: report
Trump's immigration order: Two Iraqis lead legal fight against ban
After Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai slams Trump's immigration ban
After Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai slams Trump's immigration ban
WhatsApp Status Indicator spotted
Quitting Congress, not decided next move: SM Krishna
KJo blasts Twitter troll for insinuating sexual relation with Anurag Kashyap
Donald Trump defends his executive orders, says world 'horrible mess'
Hyderabad: Woman burns 10-year-old daughter for spilling flour
90-yr-old Saudi man sends 31st wife home to Hyd, holds daughter captive
Congress confused, didn't want me anymore: Ex-EAM SM Krishna
Bigg Boss 10 finale: Hrithik shakes a leg with Salman as he promotes Kaabil
Arms Act: Salman’s relief is his lawyer's misery as gangster threatens to kill him
Beating Retreat regales crowd as Pranab Mukherjee takes last buggy ride
Man needs to endure two week erection after getting bionic penis
Sara Ali Khan-Ranveer snapped together; will she debut opposite him in Gully Boy?
Kiran Bedi tweets morphed images of monuments covered in tricolour, gets trolled
U-19 cricket team trainer Rajesh Sawant found dead in hotel
Box-office day 4: Raees takes a mind-boggling 34 crore lead over Kaabil
PM Narendra Modi asks students to take inspiration from Sachin Tendulkar
In pics: India get ready for second T20 against England
Donald holds key to reset ties with Russia
S Nihal Singh
Russia also armed sympathisers in eastern Ukraine in areas declaring themselves self-governing.
Chanakya’s View: Needed - A Budget to tackle economic woes
Pavan K Varma
The timing of the Budget has, however, ignited debate due to electoral reasons.
Political Gup-Shup: Ticket to power - Outsiders, insiders, veterans et al
Anita Katyal
Union minister of micro, small and medium enterprises Kalraj Mishra has reason to be unhappy.
Cabbages & Kings: If I were Prez Trump’s foreign affairs adviser
Farrukh Dhondy
The tenacity of American women determined to get to Canada is not to be underestimated.
In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Reddy's Big Fat Wedding: Celebs at Keshav-Veena's marriage ceremony
Cozy vibes: Alia, Kareena, Malaika, Arjun dress down for a lazy weekend
Kolkata's Chinese community welcomes year of the rooster
Karnataka High Court upholds woman’s ‘right to be forgotten’
Telangana Deputy CM suffering from swine flu
Kalburgi, Khokhar probe hits dead end
Telangana: Millers return 77 per cent of PDS rice
BBMP to tighten screws on tax defaulters
Hyderabad: 27 policemen booked for not wearing helmets
Hyderabad: Labourer falls in sump, dies
Telangana wants driving licence norms eased
Madhuri Dixit unhappy with scripts on offer
Rakesh Roshan may launch Rajesh’s daughter
More movies for Preity Zinta
Bigg Boss 10 finale: Hrithik shakes a leg with Salman as he promotes Kaabil
Arms Act: Salman’s relief is his lawyer's misery as gangster threatens to kill him
Sara Ali Khan-Ranveer snapped together; will she debut opposite him in Gully Boy?
Russia to check space flight engines over faulty parts
New tech lets you control smartwatches with just your breath!
New 3D bioprinter can create functional human skin
WhatsApp Status Indicator spotted
New test to detect signs of life on alien planets
WhatsApp lets you track your friends in real-time
Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah help India level T20 series
PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma triumph at Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold
Sawant death leaves U-19 team in shock
Roger Federer overcomes great rival Rafael Nadal to win Australian Open
Tendulkar thanks PM for citing his example to students
Mohammed Shami back in training despite father’s death
India vs England, 2nd T20: India look to save series in Nagpur
Rafael Nadal to meet Roger Federer in epic Australian Open final
Climate warming causing increase in mercury levels in seafood: study
Man needs to endure two week erection after getting bionic penis
Kiran Bedi tweets morphed images of monuments covered in tricolour, gets trolled
Modifying protein can prevent inflammatory disease and colon cancer: study
Scientists find brain hormone that triggers fat burning process: study
Research suggests safer, effective way to improve stroke treatments
Woman does wedding photoshoot with ‘pizza’ husband
Drinking too much causes erectile dysfunction, say doctors
Sai Pallavi out, Tamannaah in for Vikram’s film?
Nivetha Thomas in NTR Jr’s film?
Adventures of OmanaKuttan is ready for take off
KS Ravi Kumar to direct Balayya’s next film?
Richie it is, for Nivin’s film
Kamal Haasan shares wisdom on Shruti Haasan's birthday
High danger avalanche warning in Kashmir
Delhi: Group of children steal jewellery worth lakhs at wedding
Sushma Swaraj offers help to 90-year-old Indian-American with visa issues
Rs 96 crore in cash, 4,700 kg of narcotics seized in five poll-bound States
Sacrilege incidence reported in Punjab CM's assembly constituency
UP polls: No candidate denied ticket in UP due to his religion, says BJP
Third 'missing' Pakistan activist returns home
French socialists choose between Manuell Valls, Benoit Hamon in presidential primary
41 al-Qaeda militants, 16 civilians killed in first US raid under Trump in Yemen
Second Pak blogger missing since Jan 6 found, leaves country fearing for life
Iraqi family barred from flying to US, ‘treated like drug dealers’
Theresa May distances herself from Trump over his immigration ban
Iraq to oppose US travel curbs, to preserve cooperation against ISIS
London's Pak-origin mayor criticises Trump's immigration ban
Trumponomics less likely to hurt India
Markets nervous ahead of Budget
GST protest: 70,000 tax officers to wear black bands to work
Rs 5000 cr withdrawn from Jan Dhan accounts in a month post note ban
Banks eyeing big-ticket reforms in Budget: survey
Govt may make aadhaar must for rail concession in Budget 2017
60-70 per cent jump in production capacity a challenge: SAIL Chairman
Tax dept leans on Big Data to mark out multiple PAN holders
Soyuz rocket places Spanish satellite into space
Space travel may cause genetic changes: Study
NASA unveils spaceship hatch 50 years after fatal Apollo 1 fire
New technique to boost taste of tomatoes
Earth, Moon formed from similar materials: Study
Scientists create first human-pig embryos
Watch: Serena, Venus show some sister love after all-Williams Australian Open final
Overdue book returned to library in UK after 43 years
Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir’s pencil sketch of MS Dhoni is winning the internet
Virat Kohli’s 1st game as India’s T20 skipper, MS Dhoni’s 2nd as non-captain
Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli lead Republic Day wishes for Indians
Who will MS Dhoni’s neighbours be?
Irish government set to ban sex with people who have passed out drunk
Video: Karnataka child born with four legs, two penises described as god's gift
Donald holds key to reset ties with Russia
Trump refugee ban causes global turmoil
Mystic Mantra: The mystic’s dilemma
Reporters' Diary: My party, your symbol
Q&A: ‘There is a misconception that SC banned Jallikattu. It was Jairam Ramesh...’
BJP chases Hindu votes
360 degree: Caught in a Defiant Arena
Does ‘tareekh pe tareekh’ apply to 1984?
Time for relief to farmers in distress
Here goes a Governor
Sunday Interview: ‘Sensing defeat, the BJP is going back on its divisive agenda’
Dilli Ka Babu: Extended tenures for secretaries
Sunday Interview: ‘Sensing defeat, the BJP is going back on its divisive agenda’
360 degree: Caught in a Defiant Arena
Political Gup-Shup: Ticket to power - Outsiders, insiders, veterans et al
Chanakya’s View: Needed - A Budget to tackle economic woes
Here goes a Governor
Time for relief to farmers in distress
Does ‘tareekh pe tareekh’ apply to 1984?
Dilli Ka Babu: Extended tenures for secretaries
