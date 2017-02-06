Search
Monday, Feb 06, 2017 | Last Update : 04:07 AM IST
Top Stories
World
O Panneerselvam resigns; VK Sasikala to take over as Tamil Nadu CM
DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
Once sworn-in, Sasikala will be the third woman Chief Minister of the state after late Janaki Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.
Will follow Amma’s principles: VK Sasikala
MK Stalin sees cold war between VK Sasikala, O Panneerselvam
World
Chandrababu Naidu may induct YSRC turncoats into his Cabinet
DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
Naidu will drop some members of the present Cabinet who have been inefficient and have not performed well, says sources.
Speculations rife on expansion or reshuffle of AP Cabinet
Chandrababu Naidu a ‘temporary man’ in Amaravati, says Jagan Mohan Reddy
World
UP polls: Congress, BSP may form alliance to defeat BJP
DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
Mayawati's move to make the Quami Ekta Dal merge with her outfit could help her in attracting a large chunk of Muslim votes.
UP polls: SP-Congress alliance still has seats overlapping
Split in Muslim votes will help BJP: Mayawati warns UP voters
Uttar Pradesh polls hit Telangana all-party meet
Jayalalithaa gone but Karnataka to keep assets case alive
Indian students to hold protest in New Zealand today
‘Major step’ on triple talaq after polls: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Angry mob sets police station ablaze in Gadag
Donald Trump's request to reinstate travel ban denied by appeals court
Pak should conduct referendum to check if its citizens want to be in India: Rajnath
SP-Congress alliance has made Modi jittery: Rahul respond to PM's SCAM jibe
NGT to hear plea on recent oil spill off Tamil Nadu coast
Rs 3,700 cr Noida ponzi: ED slaps PMLA case; conducts raids in UP cities
Nitish paints lotus at book fair, triggers a war of words between BJP-RJD
36 injured in Jallikattu event at Avanipuram
ISIS recruiting child refugees; 88,300 at risk: UK report
US girl, 4, dies after mom kicks her for not brushing teeth
Heavy snow, avalanches hit Afghan, Pak; over 50 dead
Heavy snow, avalanches hit Afghan, Pak; over 50 dead
Blind Cricket World T20: India register massive win against Australia
Mozilla terminates its Firefox OS
Paneerselvam insisted I become Chief Minister of TN: Sasikala Natrajan
Preventable deaths rising in Delhi due to inefficient healthcare: study
'My look different from Kamal Haasan's Appu Raja': SRK on Aanand L Rai film
Pak needles India again, army releases video song ahead of 'Kashmir Day'
'Do you think our country's so innocent?': Trump compares US to Putin's Russia
Columns
Why Nagaland erupted: Tradition vs modernity
Pradip Phanjoubam
The Nagaland developments aren’t entirely dissimilar to the Jallikattu controversy.
View from Pakistan: ‘Good’ jihadis pose bigger risk in the long run
Cyril Almeida
Bad strategy, low survivability and no utility made the bad jihadis the obvious candidates for an early demise.
Waiting Game: Get real! Trump is here to stay
Ashok Malik
Mr Trump’s executive order only built on directives and laws that have been around since 9/11.
Hari Singh’s legacy and Mehbooba’s new push
A G Noorani
Having forfeited the trust of her people, she has no option but to keep the BJP happy.
Gallery
Aamir celebrates Dangal's blockbuster success with star-studded bash
Aamir celebrates Dangal's blockbuster success with star-studded bash
Aamir celebrates Dangal's blockbuster success with star-studded bash
What the devil? Spaniards clang bells in religious festival
Kaleidoscopic Islamic architecture in mosques around the world
LFW: Daisy Shah, Padma Lakshmi, others dazzle with their fashion sense
Telangana CM pitches for decentralisation of control, better governance
Amaravati Global Music and Dance Festival to begin from Feb 10
Hyderabad: 2-year-old falls into open drain, dies
Lawyer seeks contempt action against Vaiko
SM Krishna joining BJP? Didn’t know: Siddaramaiah
Kottayam police recover youth’s body at Vagamon
Telangana: Man prints fake notes with television cues
Hyderabad: Taj Mahal Hotel shut for a year
Amitabh Bachchan to do Nagraj Manjule’s next film?
Karisma Kapoor calls new mommy Kareena a 'pro' at motherhood
'My look different from Kamal Haasan's Appu Raja': SRK on Aanand L Rai film
Pics: Priyanka relaxes by the beach, turns into a mermaid for the weekend!
Watch: Grey's Anatomy stars hilariously spoof Beyonce's pregnancy picture
Pics: Mommy-to-be Lisa Haydon vacationing with friends, flaunts her baby bump!
Fuel for the photographer within you
Mozilla terminates its Firefox OS
World's smallest pacemaker unveiled
India's techies fear US crackdown on high-skilled visas
Fake e-wallets looming threat for consumers' money
New bat-inspired flying robot developed
India to host FIBA Women’s Asia Cup
Still in the mix for CL, says Denis Irwin
HIL: Dabang Mumbai zoom to top of table
Ban vs Ind A: Bangladesh on the backfoot
ICC cuts BCCI’s revenue by 34 per cent
We know India will be difficult for us: Shakib Al Hasan
India A cruise after Bangladesh declare at 224/8 in warm-up game
India vs Bangladesh: We cannot underestimate Bangladesh, says Wriddhiman Saha
Hyderabad designers at Lakme Fashion Week
Girl featured in 'Glow of Hope' painting turns 100
Video: Heart-warming reunion of leopard with her cubs goes viral
Is drinking the answer to stress?
Here's how running can have an adverse effect on your sex life
Artist left with 'half a penis' after losing 3-inches to botched surgery
Expert says tobacco ban and promoting circumcision can tackle cancer
For drowning victims, CPR sooner - even on the water - is better
Jyothika out of Vijay 61?
Biopics on political personalities
Peechankai deals with alien hand syndrome
A slick horror comedy for Jiiva
Bhagayaraj shares a noteworthy incident
Priyadarshan credits Mohanlal for comeback
Gujarat terror conspiracy case: Accused held after 14 years
Medium danger avalanche warning for some areas in J&K, HP
SCAM stands for 'save the country from Amit Shah, Modi Sahab': Akhilesh
Air Force declines to share details on Rafale deal
Bihar: 27 held for helping examinees cheat through electronic devices
Delhi: Man killed as car rams into pole near Czech embassy
Thousands rush back as US visa ban eases
Fire at east China foot massage parlour kills 18
Trump says he respects 'killer' Putin
China grants permanent citizenship to 1570 foreigners in 2016?
Kuwait denies it imposed travel ban liked by Donald Trump
Iraq says ruling against Trump travel ban is move in right direction
VP Pence warns Iran against testing Trump's resolve
Mosul residents outraged by IS 'hole fee'
Foreign investment to gain pace
Micromax sets up $75mn fund to invest in consumer internet companies
'RBI should cut rates by 75 bps; ensure banks pass on benefit'
Steel sector must gear up, face global competition: Steel Minister
Operator-assisted drive tests to check call drops soon: Trai
Pawan Hans employees' union opposes disinvestment plan
TCS CEO Chandrasekaran did not attend RBI pre-note ban meet
Penalty of equal amount for receiving cash over Rs 3 lakh: Adhia
World's tiniest hammer may help understand brain injuries
Dip in oxygen levels delayed evolution by 2 million years
Indian teen discovers cheap way to make saltwater drinkable
Stray black hole found hiding in Milky Way
2 billion years of volcanic activity on Mars unveiled
SpaceX says fix underway for rocket turbine wheel cracking
Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag compete against each other on Twitter
Virat Kohli felicitated by Mumbai’s Shivaji Park Gymkhana
Delhi girl stranded on the road at 1:30am shares positive experience with cops
London stage adaptation of '1984' to come to Broadway
Watch: MS Dhoni gives wicketkeeping tips to students at Virender Sehwag’s school
Pooh the cat gets a pair of bionic legs in Bulgaria
Indian-origin couple fight on space ticket in divorce battle
Harbhajan Singh implores Karnataka govt to save the tiger
London Diary: Did ‘Trump-ets’ exist earlier too?
Transparent politics needs total cash ban
Give NHRC more teeth
A great nation protects rights of everyone
Baloch almost got ‘free’ in ’47!
Reporters' diary: Mulayam’s game, Akhilesh’s bane
State ill-prepared for the eco-disaster
Caution in Nagaland
Sunday Interview: ‘The impact of any protectionist policies should be minimal’
View from Pakistan: Trump era - A harbinger of an empire in decline?
Dilli Ka Babu: Delay in appointments
Saeed ‘arrest’: Just smoke & mirrors?
DRS set to be used in Champions Trophy, Women’s World Cup
Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag compete against each other on Twitter
Donald Trump’s Muslim ban forces USA cricketer Fahad Babar to return home
Team India’s media manager accused of leaking information to Anurag Thakur
All hail Jaitley, Budget an honest attempt to set economy right
Hari Singh’s legacy and Mehbooba’s new push
Waiting Game: Get real! Trump is here to stay
Caution in Nagaland
You will get ample opportunities to put your talent and skills to maximum use. Don’t let your...
Poll
Should India take up the H1-B visa bill issue with Trump administration over the increased minimum wage issue?
Yes
No
VOTE
Does 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed's house arrest indicate that Pakistan is finally acting against terrorism?
Should the Karnataka High Court lift the ban on the annual buffalo sport Kambala?
