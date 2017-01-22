Top Stories

Search
Sunday, Jan 22, 2017 | Last Update : 08:34 AM IST
World
Hirakhand Express derails in AP; 23 feared killed, over 100 injured
DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
As many as eight coaches, including one Second AC, one Third AC, two sleeper coaches, were derailed.
World
TN ready for jallikattu today: Guv Vidyasagar Rao promulgates ordinance
DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
Alanganallur, Marina protesters don’t budge, seek permanent fix.
Jallikattu ban: Littered Marina beach an eyesore
Suriya issues notice to Peta, demands apology
World
Loot jawan ration and get demoted; Centre takes action on soldier's video
DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
The home ministry had taken a serious note of a video posted by BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav's viral video.
Home Ministry gives BSF 2 more days to submit report on jawan's video
BSF refutes jawan’s allegations on food quality, his wife demands CBI probe
SC liquor sale verdict: Telangana government tries to let off star hotels
Transparent LPG cylinders soon; higher price delays scheme’s launch
Uttar Pradesh polls: Desperate bid to save SP-Congress alliance
Rashtrapati Bhavan writes to EC after President's photos appear on Cong hoardings
Bihar: 3 crore form human chain in support of liquor prohibition
Chandrashekar Rao wants NEET held in Urdu also
Telangana: 50 per cent of revenue loss to be factored into Budget
Day of demolitions in Hyderabad; 13 structures brought down by GHMC
Uttar Pradesh polls: LK Advani is no longer a star campaigner
Navakeralam event is a waste of money: Ramesh Chennithala
On first day in office, Trump blasts media for inauguration coverage
Will see what Donald Trump does before judging him: Pope Francis
Well where Rudramadevi bathed ignored
Sonakshi Sinha bats for regional cinema, wants to do more regional films
Don't be alarmed if you see SRK traveling with you to Delhi in the same train!
Watch: Shah Rukh records message after Sanjay Manjrekar attempts to mimic him
Chinese city to ban straw burning to reduce pollution
Obama v/s Trump: A pictorial comparison of crowd during inauguration
Trump’s swearing in: Michelle gives the ‘side-eye’, sends twitterati into frenzy
Theatre owners pen down heart-touching letters to Aamir, thanking him for Dangal
BBC mixes up subtitles on Donald Trump’s inauguration, and the result is ‘glorious’
Xiaomi Mi 6 to launch in March, production begins in Feb
Sachin Tendulkar calling me 'superstar' feels 'little embarrassing': Yuvraj Singh
iPhone bug: Text with three simple emoji characters freezes, crashes iPhones
Columns
Waiting Game: Trump, Obama & future
Ashok Malik
The more Mr Obama intervenes, the more difficult it will be for the US to put the passions of the election behind it.
Hurriyat: Engage with people to move ahead
A G Noorani
The recent emphasis on sustainability is a tacit admission of its leaders’ failures.
Protests over Jallikattu have no base in ideology
Charu Nivedita
The Jallikattu protest has taken a revolutionary mode due to media attention.
State of the Union: With Trump in charge, world faces dilemmas
Manish Tewari
The world of Mr Trump may be very different from what the world has so far encountered.
Gallery
Japan celebrates spiritual cold water-endurance festival
Japan celebrates spiritual cold water-endurance festival
Japan celebrates spiritual cold water-endurance festival
From inaugural parade to balls: US first couple displays flawless style
Celebs dazzle at Ronnie Screwvala's daughter Trishya's wedding
Hrithik-Yami take Kaabil promotions to Delhi
South
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
Tamil Nadu
Karnataka
Kerala
Hyderabad: Swachh homes could win gold
Directed efforts to hold jallikattu, says Sasikala Natarajan
Madrasa teacher in Prakasam district booked for torture
Jallikattu ban: Littered Marina beach an eyesore
Kerala: CBI files charge-sheet in recruitment scam
Hyderabad woman, 2 sons commit suicide in Malkajgiri
Hyderabad: Woman jumps to death
Wayanad ropeway project soon to take off
Entertainment
Shakun Batra not working on Sidharth Malhotra-Alia Bhatt starrer
Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar not teaming up yet
A cut above the rest
We are Sherlocked!
Shreya Ghoshal unplugged
Don't be alarmed if you see SRK traveling with you to Delhi in the same train!
Technology
ASUS ZenFone 4 to come in May
Xiaomi Mi 6 to launch in March, production begins in Feb
iPhone bug: Text with three simple emoji characters freezes, crashes iPhones
Honor 8 gets Android Nougat
Former President Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org
President Donald Trump will lose his Samsung Galaxy smartphone
Sports
England look to recover prestige, but how?
Saina Nehwal cruises into final of Malaysia masters title
Sergio Ramos saves Madrid as fans target Ronaldo
Irani trophy: Gujarat bowlers leave RoI in tatters
Hockey India League: Nikkin Thimmaiah saves the day for Mumbai
HCA election process is in the right spirit, Hyderabad High Court told
Australian Open 2017: Ageless Rafa Nadal outlasts teenager Alexander Zverev
Bhuvneshwar Kumar credits IPL for improvement in death bowling
Lifestyle
Jacqueline Kennedy inspires Melania Trump?
Humans, not climate, wiped out Australian megafauna: study
People who date frequently should consider ‘sex detox’, say experts
Researchers investigate children's beliefs about fruit, vegetables
Man walks after 11 years, post crippling accident in childhood
Social media, internet may help predict disease outbreaks
Woman battling brain tumour, AIIMS says surgery only in 2020
Preterm birth causes health problems in adolescence
South Entertainment
Will Nayanthara dub for Aramm and Dora?
Jai Akash to sport five looks in his next
Vijay says no to Nadigar Sangam, yes to Marina
Fans won’t accept if my son plays a loverboy: Balakrishna
No Mahabharata for SS Rajamouli
Karthick’s noble gesture
Nation
Fadnavis welcomes soldier Chandu Chavan's release
Puducherry: Jallikattu supporters donate blood for JIPMER patients
Punjab polls: Jaitley takes a dig at Sidhu, calls him an ‘absentee MP’
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena ticket seeker stabbed to death
Kejriwal seeks withdrawal of security; writes to Punjab CEO
Reservation necessary to address discrimination: D Raja
World
We refuse, women tell Donald Trump
'Europe will wake up in 2017', Le Pen says in Germany
'Dump Trump': Thousands join London protest
Militants blow themselves up after gunfight with Saudi forces
El Chapo, if convicted, would likely do time in 'Supermax’ prison
Donald Trump takes control of @POTUS Twitter handle
Italy rescuers race to find 23 missing in avalanche hotel
Police enter Brazil prison in attempt to quell gang fighting
Business
Minister calls for increase in steel usage for infra projects
Tata Motors Apr-Dec passenger car sales grows 18 pc
Govt may increase income tax limit in range of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh
How to choose between a used car loan and a personal loan
Restrict corporate tax at 25 per cent with cesses, surcharges: PHD Chamber
Gold extends weakness on muted demand; silver remain up
UtraTech Cement's Q3 net profit up 5 per cent at 594 crore
SME loan portfolio to witness 15 per cent growth: LVB MD
Science
Scientists enter Hawaii dome in eight-month Mars space mission study
Scientists search for signs of life on nearby exoplanet
ISRO realigns orbit of Mars mission spacecraft 'Mangalyaan'
Why astronauts suffer from vision problems decoded
Antarctic ice floe crack forces UK scientists to leave
New NASA smartphone game lets you grow plants on ISS
Coffee Break
Gujarat: Over 3.5 lakh people set world record by singing national anthem
George Bush struggling with poncho at inauguration makes the Internet chuckle
Scuba diver mauled by shark, takes boat to Australian island
Different types of girls you will meet at desi weddings
Watch: Shah Rukh records message after Sanjay Manjrekar attempts to mimic him
Melania evokes Jackie Kennedy for Donald Trump oath-taking event
Watch: MS Dhoni bursts out laughing after Jasprit Bumrah’s run out of Eoin Morgan
Watch: Yuvraj Singh spends time with cancer patients
Opinion
United anti-Modi block in 2019 will stay fragile
BJP eyes Manipur, has advantage in Uttarakhand
Sunday Interview: ‘BJP is putting pressure to have a Harish-mukt Uttarakhand’
Prez Trump yet to be revealed as a leader
Appoint officials to BCCI
‘America first’: A hollow promise
Dilli Ka Babu: On the fast track
Shobhaa’s Take: Kyunki jawans bhi insaan hain!
Why didn’t PM join the dots over Pak & China?
The law must prevail
Cabbages & Kings: Trump’s line - Boys will be boys
Mystic Mantra: Nature - A divine work
Editors' Picks
Hurriyat: Engage with people to move ahead
Waiting Game: Trump, Obama & future
Sunday Interview: ‘BJP is putting pressure to have a Harish-mukt Uttarakhand’
‘America first’: A hollow promise
It’s complicated: Loving the one that left
360 Degree: Truth will out
BJP eyes Manipur, has advantage in Uttarakhand
Prez Trump yet to be revealed as a leader
