Top Stories

Reports also said that the engine and luggage van of Hirakhand Express also got derailed.
Hirakhand Express derails in AP; 23 feared killed, over 100 injured

DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
As many as eight coaches, including one Second AC, one Third AC, two sleeper coaches, were derailed.
Protesters numbering several thousands remained unrelenting saying ordinance is not a permanent solution.
TN ready for jallikattu today: Guv Vidyasagar Rao promulgates ordinance

DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
Alanganallur, Marina protesters don’t budge, seek permanent fix.
BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)
Loot jawan ration and get demoted; Centre takes action on soldier's video

DC CORRESPONDANT | PTI
The home ministry had taken a serious note of a video posted by BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav's viral video.
Major hotels and clubs that will be affected by the Supreme Court ban on sale of liquor with 500 metres from highways (Representational Image)

SC liquor sale verdict: Telangana government tries to let off star hotels
With only two months left for the 2016-17 to end, officials are keen on having the launch in 2017-18.

Transparent LPG cylinders soon; higher price delays scheme’s launch
UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh polls: Desperate bid to save SP-Congress alliance
President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: AFP)

Rashtrapati Bhavan writes to EC after President's photos appear on Cong hoardings
Citizens form a human chain to support the liquor prohibition called by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Bihar: 3 crore form human chain in support of liquor prohibition
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao

Chandrashekar Rao wants NEET held in Urdu also
Telangana chief secretary S.P. Singh

Telangana: 50 per cent of revenue loss to be factored into Budget
A commercial complex that was brought down by the GHMC at Musheerabad on Saturday (Photo: DC)

Day of demolitions in Hyderabad; 13 structures brought down by GHMC
L.K. Advani

Uttar Pradesh polls: LK Advani is no longer a star campaigner
Ramesh Chennithala

Navakeralam event is a waste of money: Ramesh Chennithala
US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

On first day in office, Trump blasts media for inauguration coverage
Pope Francis. (Photo: AP)

Will see what Donald Trump does before judging him: Pope Francis
The three-storey structure — also referred to as Anthasthula Bavi, Metla Bavi, Digudu Bavi, Eetha Kolanu — is believed to be Queen Rudramadevi’s swimming pool.

Well where Rudramadevi bathed ignored
Sonakshi has made quite a name for herself in Bollywood and has been getting a stream of offers from film industries in the South.

Sonakshi Sinha bats for regional cinema, wants to do more regional films

Don't be alarmed if you see SRK traveling with you to Delhi in the same train!

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Watch: Shah Rukh records message after Sanjay Manjrekar attempts to mimic him

Sanjay Manjrekar tried to mimic Shah Rukh Khan during the second India versus England ODI in Cuttack. (Photo: Twitter / Sanjay Manjrekar and Shah Rukh Khan)
 

Chinese city to ban straw burning to reduce pollution

Although many local governments forbid straw burning, farmers continue to do so as there is no profit in recycling it and leaving it on farmland affects the next season's crop growth. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Obama v/s Trump: A pictorial comparison of crowd during inauguration

Donald Trump's Inauguration is the most discussed topic on the internet right now. (Photo: AP/ YouTube)
 

Trump’s swearing in: Michelle gives the ‘side-eye’, sends twitterati into frenzy

President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama stand on the steps of the Capitol in Washington, Friday. (Photo: AP)
 

Theatre owners pen down heart-touching letters to Aamir, thanking him for Dangal

Aamir Khan
 

BBC mixes up subtitles on Donald Trump’s inauguration, and the result is ‘glorious’

But BBC a spokesman said that they have not found any evidence or had other feedback from viewers that our main output covering the inauguration was subtitled incorrectly. (Photo: Video grab)
 

Xiaomi Mi 6 to launch in March, production begins in Feb

Pricing for the three models has been revealed, the Mi 6 Premier could be priced at $437, while the Standard variant could cost $364 and customers would have to pay about $294 for the Youth version.
 

Sachin Tendulkar calling me 'superstar' feels 'little embarrassing': Yuvraj Singh

“Thank you so much Mr. Tendulkar for your wishes, I think they worked really well today,
 

iPhone bug: Text with three simple emoji characters freezes, crashes iPhones

Simply sending three emoji characters using iMessage to another smartphone will crash the recipient’s phone.
Columns

Waiting Game: Trump, Obama & future
Ashok Malik
The more Mr Obama intervenes, the more difficult it will be for the US to put the passions of the election behind it.
Ashok Malik

Hurriyat: Engage with people to move ahead
A G Noorani
The recent emphasis on sustainability is a tacit admission of its leaders’ failures.
A G Noorani

Protests over Jallikattu have no base in ideology
Charu Nivedita
The Jallikattu protest has taken a revolutionary mode due to media attention.
Charu Nivedita

State of the Union: With Trump in charge, world faces dilemmas
Manish Tewari
The world of Mr Trump may be very different from what the world has so far encountered.
Manish Tewari

Gallery

The cold water endurance festival in Japan is celebrated annually by Shintoism followers who believe that the water purifies their soul. (Photo: AP)
Japan celebrates spiritual cold water-endurance festival
Japan celebrates spiritual cold water-endurance festival

South

Entertainment

Shakun Batra

Shakun Batra not working on Sidharth Malhotra-Alia Bhatt starrer
The Kaabil star was supposed to work with Karan in Shuddhi earlier.

Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar not teaming up yet
A still from the new season

A cut above the rest
Poster for Sherlock

We are Sherlocked!
Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghoshal unplugged
Shah Rukh Khan

Don't be alarmed if you see SRK traveling with you to Delhi in the same train!

Technology

ASUS sold around 17.5 million ZenFone smartphones last year, slightly lower than back in 2015 when it shipped 20.5 million units.

ASUS ZenFone 4 to come in May
Pricing for the three models has been revealed, the Mi 6 Premier could be priced at $437, while the Standard variant could cost $364 and customers would have to pay about $294 for the Youth version.

Xiaomi Mi 6 to launch in March, production begins in Feb
Simply sending three emoji characters using iMessage to another smartphone will crash the recipient’s phone.

iPhone bug: Text with three simple emoji characters freezes, crashes iPhones
Sports

England cricketers play football during a training session ahead of the third ODI against India (Photo: AP)

England look to recover prestige, but how?

Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal cruises into final of Malaysia masters title

The Spanish international opened the scoring with a towering header from a Toni Kroos corner on 35 minutes. (Photo: AP)

Sergio Ramos saves Madrid as fans target Ronaldo

Gaja struck early for Gujarat by having opener Abhinav Mukund (8) edge one to Samit Gohel who snapped up a ripper to show his rival team how it is caught at slips.

Irani trophy: Gujarat bowlers leave RoI in tatters

Lifestyle

First lady Melania Trump and former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy during their respective inauguration parade in Washington.

Jacqueline Kennedy inspires Melania Trump?

More than 85 per cent of Australia's mammals, birds and reptiles weighing over 100 pounds went extinct shortly after the arrival of the first humans. (Photo: Pixabay)

Humans, not climate, wiped out Australian megafauna: study

The person or couple can concentrate on the emotional aspect of the relationship rather than the physical needs only. (Photo:AFP)

People who date frequently should consider ‘sex detox’, say experts

The results from the study were encouraging as the children seemed to have a very good awareness of the health benefits of eating fruit and vegetables. (Photo: Pixabay)

Researchers investigate children's beliefs about fruit, vegetables

South Entertainment

Nayanthara

Will Nayanthara dub for Aramm and Dora?
Jai Akash and Anisha

Jai Akash to sport five looks in his next
Vijay spotted at Marina Beach

Vijay says no to Nadigar Sangam, yes to Marina
Balakrishna is also giving suggestions to his son and planning his debut film.

Fans won’t accept if my son plays a loverboy: Balakrishna
S.S. Rajamouli

No Mahabharata for SS Rajamouli
Karthick Naren on the sets of Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru.

Karthick’s noble gesture

Nation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)

Fadnavis welcomes soldier Chandu Chavan's release
Representational Image (Photo: PTI)

Puducherry: Jallikattu supporters donate blood for JIPMER patients
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: File)

Punjab polls: Jaitley takes a dig at Sidhu, calls him an ‘absentee MP’
World

Women made up the overwhelming majority of the people who emerged whooping and cheering from Washington’s Union Station, arriving on jam-packed trains and buses.

We refuse, women tell Donald Trump

Far-right leader and candidate for next spring presidential elections Marine le Pen from France delivers a speech at a meeting of European Nationalists in Koblenz, Germany. (Photo: AP)

'Europe will wake up in 2017', Le Pen says in Germany

Demonstrators take part in the Women's March on London, following the Inauguration of US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

'Dump Trump': Thousands join London protest

A Saudi man and his Pakistani wife alleged to have links to the men were arrested, police said. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)

Militants blow themselves up after gunfight with Saudi forces

Business

India has become the third largest steel producer in the world, while the domestic steel consumption remains at only 60 kgs per capita. (Representational image)

Minister calls for increase in steel usage for infra projects

Tata Tiago is among Tata Motors major brands.

Tata Motors Apr-Dec passenger car sales grows 18 pc

Presently, there is no tax on an income of Rs 2.5 lakh per annum.

Govt may increase income tax limit in range of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh

Here are some factors that you should keep in mind while choosing between personal loans and used car loans.

How to choose between a used car loan and a personal loan

Science

Joshua Ehrlich, Laura Lark, Sam Payler, Brian Ramos, Jay Bevington, Ansley Barnard In this photo provided by the University of Hawaii, scientists Joshua Ehrlich, from left, Laura Lark, Sam Payler, Brian Ramos, Jay Bevington and Ansley Barnard, pose for a photo before they enter a geodesic dome called Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation, or HI-SEAS located 8,200 feet above sea level on Mauna Loa on the island of Hawaii, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The four men and two women moved into their new simulated space home Thursday afternoon, as part of a human-behavior study that could help NASA as it draws up plans for sending astronauts on long missions to Mars. (AP)

Scientists enter Hawaii dome in eight-month Mars space mission study
When scientists search for planets that could sustain life, they are basically looking for a planet with nearly identical properties to Earth, Kane said.

Scientists search for signs of life on nearby exoplanet
ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission 'Mangalyaan'

ISRO realigns orbit of Mars mission spacecraft 'Mangalyaan'
Coffee Break

(Photo: AFP)

Gujarat: Over 3.5 lakh people set world record by singing national anthem

Bush's battle with his poncho went viral on the internet. (Photo: Twitter)

George Bush struggling with poncho at inauguration makes the Internet chuckle

The 55-year-old man who was attacked by a shark is in stable condition with injuries to his left arm. (Photo: Pixabay)

Scuba diver mauled by shark, takes boat to Australian island

There are different types of girls that you get to meet at desi weddings. (Credit: YouTube)

Different types of girls you will meet at desi weddings

Cartoon of the day

Counter Point

Opinion

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at a program at his residence in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

United anti-Modi block in 2019 will stay fragile
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat (Photo: PTI)

BJP eyes Manipur, has advantage in Uttarakhand
Harish Rawat

Sunday Interview: ‘BJP is putting pressure to have a Harish-mukt Uttarakhand’

Editors' Picks

Chairman of moderate Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. (Photo: HU Naqash/DC)

Hurriyat: Engage with people to move ahead

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Waiting Game: Trump, Obama & future

Harish Rawat

Sunday Interview: ‘BJP is putting pressure to have a Harish-mukt Uttarakhand’

US President Donald Trump gestures to supporters during the Inaugural Parade on January 20 in Washington, DC. (Photo: AFP)

‘America first’: A hollow promise

