Nation, Current Affairs

Darjeeling unrest: Mamata smells conspiracy, accuses Centre of GJM stir

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jun 18, 2017, 8:54 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2017, 8:58 am IST
Responding to the charge, BJP chief Amit Shah said, Mamata sees conspiracy in everything.
Prime MInister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: File)
 Prime MInister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went on the offensive on Saturday and accused the Modi government of encouraging the stir, claiming there was a "deep-rooted" conspiracy" behind it even as she slammed the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha for terrorist links.

On the boil for the past 10 days over a separate state demand, Darjeeling on Saturday witnessed widespread clashes between GJM activists and the police in which one person was killed and 35 security personnel were injured, including an IRB officer seriously. 

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) workers hurled petrol bombs, stones and bottles at the police at several places  after the son of a Morcha MLA was arrested and a senior GJM leader’s house allegedly vandalised Friday night. The clashes led the security forces to lob teargas shells and resort to baton-charge to disperse the mobs, a police official said.

Army contingents were deployed to control the situation and they staged flag marches in several areas of the violence-hit hill district, where the indefinite shutdown to press for a separate Gorkhaland entered the third day.   

Responding to the charge, BJP chief Amit Shah said, "Mamata sees conspiracy in everything. She had made similar allegations against the Indian Army as well." 

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), which controls the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) is an ally of BJP whose S S Ahluwalia represents Darjeeling in the Lok Sabha.

When asked about Ahluwalia backing the agitation and whether BJP supported it, Shah said,"It is true that we are in favour of small states. Once we decide something about it, we will announce it."

He, however, did not say if the party wanted a separate state.

Tags: mamata banerjee, gorkha janmukti morcha, narendra modi government
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Related Stories

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calls GJM bandh in Darjeeling 'illegal'. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

West Bengal CM hits out at GJM, says 'bandh is illegal'

Mamata Banerjee said she is ready to talk to GJM on their issues as her party does not support violation of the Constitution.
17 Jun 2017 4:51 PM
Protests in Darjeeling intensifies. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Petrol bombs, tear gas: 2 GJM members dead, cop injured in Darjeeling clash

GJM activists hurl petrol bombs and stones at police, who in retaliation fired teargas shells and resorted to baton charge.
17 Jun 2017 4:05 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC Champions Trophy: Bars spin discounts to cheer Virat Kohli's India vs Pakistan

With the traditional rivals – India and Pakistan – up against each other in the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday in London, bars and restaurants are honing their pitch too to attract cricket enthusiasts waiting to make the most of their Sunday evening. (Photo: AP)
 

Jio effect: BSNL offers 360GB data with new pack

(Representational image)
 

MS Dhoni holding Sarfraz Ahmed’s son shows there's no rivalry off the cricket field

MS Dhoni with Sarfraz Ahmed's son Abdullah.
 

OnePlus 3T goes out of stock ahead of OnePlus 5 launch

OnePlus 3T Midnight Black edition
 

ICC Champions Trophy final 2017: Weather forecast for India versus Pakistan final

Arch-rivals and Asian neighbours, India and Pakistan square off in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final at The Oval on Sunday. (Photo: AP)
 

Satellite calls Earth on the Quantum line

THE MICIUS SATELLITE SERVED AS A QUANTUM "SWITCHBOARD" FOR COMMUNICATING ENTANGLED PHOTOS FROM SPACE TO EARTH. | JIAN-WEI PAN
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Free gas to Below Poverty Line families in Karnataka

Union Petroleum Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka: Train catches fire, staff delink engine, save lives

The engine that caught fire

Bengaluru: Open Sky Slam – Want a stage? You will find it here

An artiste performing at Open Sky Slam at Lahe Lahe, Indiranagr on Saturday

Sompura Lake shocks United Bengaluru

Sompura Lake (Representational Image)

Karnataka: Dalits for ordinance to save promotion quota

Mr Siddaramaiah assured that he would take a look at the demand for an ordinance.(Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham