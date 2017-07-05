Nation, Current Affairs

WB: Section 144 imposed in Basirhat post violent clashes over Facebook post

ANI
Published Jul 5, 2017, 6:30 pm IST
Updated Jul 5, 2017, 6:30 pm IST
Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sought a detailed report from the Mamata Banerjee-led Government.
Communal violence broke out in North 24 Parganas district on Monday over a controversial Facebook post. (Photo: Facebook)
Basirhat: Following the violent clashes in Baduria and Basirhat areas of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas over a Facebook post, Section 144 was imposed in Basirhat on Wednesday.

Communal violence broke out in North 24 Parganas district on Monday over a controversial Facebook post, following which several shops were torched and houses ransacked in Baduria, Tentulia and Golabari.

On Monday night, the Baduria Police Station was attacked and set ablaze.

The Centre has rushed 400 paramilitary personnel to Baduria that is hit by communal violence, which started over an objectionable post on Facebook about a holy site.

As a precautionary measure, the government has suspended Internet services in the area, so that rumours are not spread.

The Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the West Bengal Government over communal clashes.

Four companies of the Border Security Force ( BSF) have been deployed at Baduria, Swarupnagar and Degangatame to tame the communal tension.

Meanwhile, the main accused, who allegedly posted objectionable material on Facebook on Sunday, was arrested on Monday morning and remanded to the police custody for four days.

However, this didn't calm down the members of the protesting community and they resorted to violence and torched the home of the accused.

On Tuesday evening, protestors torched police and government vehicles. Superintendent of Police (North 24 Parganas) Bhaskar Mukherjee was also injured when an angry mob attacked him and torched his vehicle.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed the warring groups to maintain peace and communal harmony in the area. She also held the local police responsible for failing to block Facebook in the beginning only.

Tags: mamata banerjee, keshari nath tripathi, basirhat unrest, communal violence, section 144
Location: India, West Bengal, Basirhat

 




