Nation, Current Affairs

Facebook post instigates riot in WB; 4 BSF companies deployed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Jul 4, 2017, 8:39 pm IST
Updated Jul 5, 2017, 10:20 am IST
An IPS officer was also injured when he was attacked by an angry mob that ransacked his car as well.
As the troubled spot in West Bengal is adjacent to Bangladesh, there is a possibility that ‘outsiders’ were involved in this violence, Kailash Vijayvargiya said. (Photo: Facebook)
 As the troubled spot in West Bengal is adjacent to Bangladesh, there is a possibility that ‘outsiders’ were involved in this violence, Kailash Vijayvargiya said. (Photo: Facebook)

Basirhat: Four companies of central paramilitary forces were rushed to Basirhat’s Baduria and its adjoining areas on Tuesday evening in wake of the violence due to communal clashes there.

Internet services were also disrupted in Baduria in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday following communal violence. 

Deputy Inspector General (South Bengal Frontier) of the Border Security Force (BSF) RPS Jaswal informed that four companies of the BSF troops were deployed at Baduria Basirhat, Swarupnagar and Deganga.

Besides a Rapid Action Force (RAF) team of the Kolkata Police, another contingent of force of the Howrah City Police led by its police commissioner DP Singh have also been deployed in the violence-hit areas.

Riot erupted in the area close to the Indo-Bangla border after a youth, Sourav Sarkar from Rudrapur, allegedly uploaded an inflammatory post on his Facebook account which went viral and hurt the sentiment of a minority community on Sunday leading to a clash.

Although Sourav fled at night, he was later arrested by the police from a paddy field on Monday morning. The accused has been remanded by the Basirhat Sub-Division Court in the police custody for four days.

But the public anger continued as many roads were blocked and several houses were torched by the demonstrators. On Tuesday afternoon when Superintendent of Police (North 24 Parganas) Bhaskar Mukherjee visited Jadurhati, he came under attack as well.

The IPS officer was injured after he was beaten up while his vehicle was ransacked by an angry mob.

Tags: mamata banerjee, keshari nath tripathi, basirhat unrest, communal violence
Location: India, West Bengal, Basirhat

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Snapped: Shah Rukh and Salman Khan shoot together for Aanand L Rai’s film

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan with Aanand L Rai on the sets of the film. (Photo: instagram.com/shahrukkhan_arabicfc)
 

Self-driving robots to help travellers at airport in South Korea

Troika, a robot made by LG Electronics, serves visitors at Incheon International Airport in South Korea on April 10. Photo: AP
 

Samsung is working on Bixby-powered smart speaker: report

Bixby is unlikely to roll out fully until second half of July, further indicating that the "Vega" smart speaker cannot be expected to be unveiled in the market anytime soon.
 

Biggest Windows 10 update delayed, again

Microsoft is expected to introduce the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update sometime in September. (Representational image)
 

Ahmed Shehzad trolled on Twitter as Pakistan team visits Prime Minister's office

Ahmed Shehzad invited the latest round of criticism after he stood in the front row, with a mobile in hand, during Pakistan cricket team’s visit to Prime Minister’s office. (Photo: TheRealPCB Twitter)
 

Chhattisgarh: Girl born on launch date named GST

Enthusiastic villagers are thronging in large numbers to see the new born named GST (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chhattisgarh: Girl born on launch date named GST

Enthusiastic villagers are thronging in large numbers to see the new born named GST (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Beer a health drink, ready to prove it: Andhra Pradesh Excise Minister

The minister said the health benefits of beer include anti-cancer properties, a reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases, increased bone density, prevention of dementia and coronary disease. It also aids the digestive system, treats diabetes and has anti-ageing properties (Photo: File | Pixabay)

TN to launch Amma radio service to provide awareness messages on public health

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar (Photo: File)

Children hear cries from beneath mud; buried newborn pulled out alive in MP

The child was buried just one foot below the earth. (Representational Image)

IAF chopper with 3 crew members on board goes missing in Arunachal Pradesh

Directives have been issued to the administration and the police to extend all possible help in the search and rescue operation. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham