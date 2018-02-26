search on deccanchronicle.com
Sridevi died of accidental drowning, finds forensic probe: report

Published Feb 26, 2018, 3:19 pm IST
Updated Feb 26, 2018, 5:46 pm IST
Doctors have cited veteran actress' cause of death as accidental drowning and traces of alcohol were found in her blood.
Sridevi was last seen in 'Mom.'
Mumbai: Sridevi drowned after losing her balance and falling into the bathtub under the influence of alcohol, fresh reports have claimed.

A forensic report has cited accidental drowning as the cause of death, according to Gulf News, tweeted by news agency ANI.

 

ANI also tweeted the forensic examination found traces of alcohol in the actor's blood and that she lost her balance under the influence of alcohol, fell into the bathtub and drowned.

Her body has also been released for embalming, according to their tweet.

The news has been confirmed by the Government of Dubai through a statement from the media office, as tweeted by ANI.

The case has been handed over to the Dubai Public Prosecution, which will take forward the 'legal procedures' in the case.

Sridevi died on Saturday night and it was initially reported that she died of a cardiac arrest.

“The investigation is still going on to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident as the forensic report only says that she drowned,” an official told Gulf News.

The police are also trying to determine the sequence of events and who was present with her at the time of the incident.

Since the actress died outside a hospital, the police had to be informed and they will also register a case and investigate the cause of the incident, a report in the Times of India stated.

Considering the fact that the mortal remains have to be sent to another country, there are more formalities involved. According to the rules, the body is first sent to a morgue at Al Qusais and then to the General Department of Forensic Evidence. After they give the autopsy report and the death certificate, it is handed over the police for the final clearance, according to an independent journalist from Dubai.

That’s probably why the procedure to bring back the actress’ mortal remains is taking time considering the last rites were to take place on Monday morning.

The mortal remains will be flown back in a chartered flight arranged by businessman Anil Ambani.

The veteran actor passed away in her hotel bathroom in Dubai on Sunday at the age of 54. Her husband Boney Kapoor apparently found her motionless in a bathtub after the couple had made plans for a dinner date.

The veteran actor featured in over 300 films in Hindi and South languages and is considered a legendary actress, having won the Padma Shri and multiple awards.

