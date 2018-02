Mumbai: In a major jolt to Bollywood industry, actress Sridevi passed away on Sunday.

The 54-year-old actress reportedly died of cardiac arrest in Dubai, according to filmfare. The actress was in Dubai along with her husband Boney Kapoor and her younger daughter Khushi to attend a family wedding.

The actress was last seen in movie Mom. Besides Boney and Khushi, she is survived by older daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently working towards her Bollywood debut.