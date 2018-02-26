Nation awaits: Sridevi's autopsy done, she is to be flown back tonight

Sridevi's last film will be 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Mumbai: Veteran actor Sridevi’s mortal remains will be brought back to India only after the family gets the autopsy report from a hospital in Dubai, where she reportedly died due to accidental drowning on Sunday.

The report is expected by 11 am following which the formalities to bring the mortal remains to the country will be initiated.

Officials informed as per usual protocols, these tests take up to 24 hours in the case a person has died outside a hospital in Dubai.

Officials revealed that Sridevi's autopsy is complete, her family is now awaiting laboratory reports conducted by the General Department of Forensic Evidence, Dubai.

This is contrary to reports claiming that the funeral was to take place at the Pawan Hans crematorium at 11 am on Monday.

The mortal remains will be brought back in a chartered flight arranged by businessman Anil Ambani.

The country woke up to the shocking news of the actress’ death at a Dubai hotel on Sunday and tributes have been pouring in on social media.

An official statement from the family’s team read: “Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi, Khushi and the entire Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah family is deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor. They thank the entire media for their prayers, support and sensitivity during their time of grief.

"Late Sridevi Kapoor’s body will arrive in India tomorrow (Monday). We will update you on all further information as and when it’s available to us.”

Sridevi’s stepson Arjun Kapoor, Rekha, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, were among the celebrities spotted at Anil Kapoor’s residence on Sunday to convey their condolences.