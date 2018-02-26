search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Nation awaits: Sridevi's autopsy done, she is to be flown back tonight

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 26, 2018, 10:36 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2018, 5:03 pm IST
This is contrary to reports claiming that the funeral was to take place at the Pawan Hans crematorium at 11am on Monday.
Sridevi's last film will be 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan.
 Sridevi's last film will be 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Mumbai: Veteran actor Sridevi’s mortal remains will be brought back to India only after the family gets the autopsy report from a hospital in Dubai, where she reportedly died due to accidental drowning on Sunday.

The report is expected by 11 am following which the formalities to bring the mortal remains to the country will be initiated.

 

Officials informed as per usual protocols, these tests take up to 24 hours in the case a person has died outside a hospital in Dubai.

Also read: 'Suddenly she becomes a mere body?' Rishi Kapoor slams media over Sridevi's death

Officials revealed that Sridevi's autopsy is complete, her family is now awaiting laboratory reports conducted by the General Department of Forensic Evidence, Dubai.

This is contrary to reports claiming that the funeral was to take place at the Pawan Hans crematorium at 11 am on Monday.

The mortal remains will be brought back in a chartered flight arranged by businessman Anil Ambani.

The country woke up to the shocking news of the actress’ death at a Dubai hotel on Sunday and tributes have been pouring in on social media.

An official statement from the family’s team read: “Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi, Khushi and the entire Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah family is deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor. They thank the entire media for their prayers, support and sensitivity during their time of grief.

Also read:  No matter the movie genre, no matter the director, Sridevi always excelled

"Late Sridevi Kapoor’s body will arrive in India tomorrow (Monday). We will update you on all further information as and when it’s available to us.”

Sridevi’s stepson Arjun Kapoor, Rekha, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, were among the celebrities spotted at Anil Kapoor’s residence on Sunday to convey their condolences.

Tags: sridevi, arjun kapoor, actress rekha, sridevi death
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Chennai: Grief-stricken messages pour in for Sridevi
Shocked and disturbed, I lost a dear friend: Rajinikanth on Sridevi's demise
Sridevi’s rare bond with Tollywood
'Suddenly she becomes a mere body?' Rishi Kapoor slams media over Sridevi's death
Ekta Kapoor slams trollers for citing surgery as the reason of Sridevi's death


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sridevi's death: Twitter abuzz with theories about tragedy

Heart attack or accidental drowning? (Photo: Twitter/AFP)
 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

9 features that makes the Samsung Galaxy S9 stand out

Samsung says both devices offer a smartphone experience that’s personalised in ways that enhance users’ connected lives and designed to reimagine the way that we communicate, share and experience the world around us.
 

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ unveiled: Nicer camera, static design, higher price

Photo shows the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, left, and Galaxy S9 mobile phones are shown in this photo during a product preview in New York. The Galaxy S9 phones were unveiled Sunday, Feb. 25, in Barcelona, Spain, and will be available March 16. Advance orders begin this Friday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
 

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ highlights: promises better cameras, AR Emoji and more

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ unveiled with dual aperture camera.
 

Sridevi’s death: Here are few facts about sudden cardiac arrest you must know

About 65 per cent of out of hospital cardiac arrests occur at home.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

These 15 unknown facts about Sridevi will shock you

Sridevi in a photoshoot.

Hansal Mehta wanted to make a film with Sridevi; will now dedicate that movie to her

Sridevi.

Sridevi died of accidental drowning, finds forensic probe: report

Sridevi was last seen in 'Mom.'

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety BO collection: It is now third biggest opening weekend film

A still from 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

Sridevi's last hours before she died, Boney found her motionless in tub

Sridevi in a still from a movie.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham