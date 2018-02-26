search on deccanchronicle.com
Sridevi's last hours before she died, Boney found her motionless in tub

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 26, 2018, 3:07 pm IST
Updated Feb 26, 2018, 3:19 pm IST
The superstar breathed her last in Dubai, where she attended her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding.
 Sridevi in a still from a movie.

Mumbai: Sridevi's death on Sunday morning came as a shocker to one and all. The renowned female superstar breathed her last in Dubai, where she had attended her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding.

After the wedding, Sridevi stayed back to be with her sister Srilatha, while Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor flew back to Mumbai.

 

However, Boney took a flight back to Dubai as he planned to surprise his wifey dearest with a lavish dinner.

So late Sridevi’s producer husband arrived in her hotel room at around 5.30 pm (Dubai Time) and chatted with the actress for 15 minutes before revealing to her about his plans.

On hearing so, Sridevi went to the washroom to get dressed for the surprise, which is when the tragedy struck her.

Sridevi got caught in a cardiac arrest and lay motionless in the bathtub full of water. Boney Kapoor realized so after he broke the door after 15 minutes and found her in that condition.

"He tried to revive her and when he could not, he called a friend of his. After that, he informed the police at 9 pm," a source told Khaleej Times.

While some sources claimed that she was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the portal goes on to report that the police and paramedics rushed to the site (the room?), where she was pronounced dead, and that was later followed by her body being taken to the General Department of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy.

