News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

India's response to Pakistan PM nuclear threat at UNGA: In a befitting reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech on Friday at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), India while exercising its right of reply said Khan’s threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as brinkmanship.

Read | Brinkmanship not leadership: India responds to Pak PM's N-threat at UN

Kurt Volker resigns amid Trump-Ukraine row: US President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine, Kurt Volker, resigned on Friday, sources familiar with the situation said.

Read | Trump's envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker resigns amid probe: source

Why Modi invoked ancient Tamil poet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked the nearly three-millenia old Tamil poet and philosopher Kaniyan Poongundranar in his United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) speech on Friday to highlight the essence of Indian unity in diversity and emphasise the feeling of kinship among all people in the world.

Read: Why did Modi invoke ancient Tamil poet to stress India's unity in diversity?

China backs Pakistan on J&K issue: Raising the Kashmir issue at the UN, China has told the General Assembly that the "dispute" should be peacefully and properly addressed in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and the bilateral agreement.

Read | China calls Kashmir 'dispute from past'; raises issue at UN

India's response to China: India on Saturday took strong note of reference made by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang to Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh in his address at the UN General Assembly.

Read | Matter is entirely internal: India on China’s reference to J&K at UNGA

Ajit Pawar says 'uncle' defamed because of him: Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said on Saturday that he resigned as MLA in keeping with his "conscience" after his uncle and party chief Sharad Pawar's name was embroiled in the alleged MSC Bank scam for no reason.

Read | 'Allegations against uncle pained me so I quit,' says Ajit Pawar

Congress to hold 'padyatra' against Chinmayanand: The Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit will organise a 180-km long 'Padyatra' from Shahjahanpur to the state capital, demanding justice for the rape victim. The 'padyatra' will begin on September 30. According to sources, on the instructions of UP Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, the party's state unit is organising the 'padyatra'.

Read | Chinmayanand case: Cong to hold 'padyatra' demanding justice for rape victim

TMC MP accepts of taking donations in Narada Sting case: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Saturday said that she accepts taking "donations" from journalist Mathew Samuel who had broadcast a sting on his Narada news portal in 2016.

Read | I accept taking donations from Mathew Samuel: Kakoli Ghosh on Narada Sting case

PM Modi returns from week long US trip: People turned up in large numbers outside Palam Technical Airport to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is returning after a week-long visit US visit.

Read | PM Modi returns from US trip, thousands gather to welcome

K'taka BJP on downfall of Congress: Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa on Saturday said that former chief minister Siddharamaiah lost the elections due to his stubborn attitude and inside party politics.

Read | Siddharamaiah's stubborn attitude, inside plotting cause Cong downfall: K'taka BJP

D K Shivakumar hearing on Sept 30: Delhi High Court has decided to hear the bail plea of senior Congress leader from Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, on September 30, who is currently in Tihar Jail in a money laundering case.

Read | Delhi HC to hear bail plea of DK Shivakumar on Sept 30

